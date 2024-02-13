GOP Lawmaker Dubiously Claims Amendment Would Let 1-Year-Olds Get Abortions

A Republican politician in Missouri recently objected to a bill that would allow an exception in anti-abortion laws for child victims of rape and incest, and he had a bizarre reason: He feared it would allow 1-year-olds to get abortions.

State Sen. Bill Eigel, who is running for governor, made the very dubious argument last Wednesday as the Missouri Senate debated whether to ban Medicaid payments to Planned Parenthood, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Since Missouri has allowed abortions only in cases of medical emergencies since 2022, Democratic senators tried to loosen the near-total ban by adding amendments to allow them in cases of rape and incest.

The debate ended before the Senate could vote on an amendment that would allow someone 12 or younger to have an abortion.

State Sen. Doug Beck, who proposed the amendment, said he was worried about the possible health effects on child victims who are forced to carry pregnancies to term.

Eigel objected to the amendment by citing a nonexistent danger.

“You want to bring back the institution of abortion so that kids can get abortions in the state of Missouri,” Eigel told Beck. “A 1-year-old could get an abortion under this.”

Beck was skeptical. Very skeptical.

“I don’t know that a 1-year-old could get pregnant, senator,” he noted. “You’re OK with forced birth of a child being raped, right?” Beck asked Eigel.

“I don’t support the institutions of rape or of incest. But your amendment doesn’t address those,” Eigel responded.

You can see an edited version of the exchange below.

HuffPost reached out to Eigel’s office for comment, but no one immediately responded.

However, many users of X (formerly Twitter) had thoughts.

Can they get any dumber?

Missouri Sen Bill Eigel, who is running for Governor of that state, CLAIMED that Democrats were trying to make it legal for 1-year-olds to get abortions during debate on Missouri's draconian anti-choice law.

I HATE PEOPLE https://t.co/WxAkVcoW9B — To expect bad men not to do wrong is madness🌊🟧💙 (@pmiller4126) February 13, 2024

I’m so over these men.. pic.twitter.com/xgksFhaWQp — Jess Piper (@piper4missouri) February 13, 2024

Bill Eigel: “A one-year-old could get an abortion under this.”



Sandy Crawford: the rape/molestation of CHILDREN is God’s plan.



These people are sick AND stupid.



They are on record as WANTING forced birth for children.



Garbage humans.

Vote bluehttps://t.co/cNoPs11gVUpic.twitter.com/VkujyS0Dgo — Tambrei Cash for GA14 (@cash4ga) February 11, 2024

Denying child rape victims abortion is immoral.



Trying to justify a hypothetical one year old being denied abortion care is immoral.



Bill Eigel is immoral. https://t.co/DUujLrbCJe — Karissa Marie ⭕️🟧 (@karmarvar) February 10, 2024

“You want to bring back the institution of abortion so that kids can get abortions in the state of Missouri. A 1-year-old could get an abortion under this.”

Actual quote from GOP Missouri state senator Bill Eigel arguing against exception for young rape victims. pic.twitter.com/DCZuX7EDlO — Jan Flynn (@JanMFlynnAuthor) February 9, 2024

