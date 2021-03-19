GOP lawmaker stands by lynching comments at House hearing

McKay Bolden
·3 min read

Republican Congressman Chip Roy of Texas made what appeared to be a pro-lynching remark during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the rise in anti-Asian American violence and discrimination on Thursday. His comments were immediately criticized by other lawmakers at the hearing, but he responded in a statement afterward saying "I meant it." 

"We believe in justice. There are old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree," Roy said at the hearing on Thursday. "We take justice very seriously. And we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys. That's what we believe," he added. "My concern about this hearing is that it seems to want to venture into the policing of rhetoric in a free society, free speech, and away from the rule of law and taking out bad guys."

Roy also railed against the "Chinese Communist Party" and suggested the hearing was trying to police "rhetoric in a free society."  

Representative Grace Meng of New York, who is first vice chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus and testified on Thursday, responded forcefully to Roy's remarks. 

Meng said Republicans and former President Trump had helped incite violence against Asian Americans by using language like the "China virus" to describe the coronavirus.

"Your president and your party and your colleagues can talk about issues with any other country that you want, but you don't have to do it by putting a bull's-eye on the back of Asian Americans across this country, on our grandparents, on our kids. This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community, to find solutions, and we will not let you take our voice away from us," Meng said.

In a statement after the hearing, Roy defended his comments emphasizing that "more justice" was needed in race-related violence.

"Apparently some folks are freaking out that I used an old expression about finding all the rope in Texas and a tall oak tree about carrying out justice against bad guys. I meant it," Roy said. "We need more justice and less thought policing. We need to stop evil doers, such as those who carried out the attack in Atlanta this week, or cartels abusing little children. ... We should restore order by tamping out evil actors, not turn America into an authoritarian state like the Chinese communists who seek to destroy us."

Roy added: "No apologies."

But social media users pointed out the line Roy used wasn't a known saying in Texas — but that it was similar to a lyric from a song by country singers Toby Keith and Willie Nelson called "Beer for My Horses." The song includes the line "Take all the rope in Texas, find a tall oak tree, round up all of them bad boys, hang them high in the street."

Asian Americans were subjected to nearly 3,800 hate incidents over the last year, according to a report released by Stop AAPI Hate. Verbal harassment and shunning accounted for 68% of the incidents and physical violence accounted for 11%, with over 503 reports of violence in 2021 alone, the report said. These incidents illustrate the wave of violence the Asian community has faced throughout the coronavirus pandemic

Thursday's hearing was scheduled before a gunman opened fire at three Atlanta-area spas, killing eight people, including six women of Asian descent, dead. The suspected gunman, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, denied the attack was racially motivated but officials said it was still too early to rule out a hate crime. Long told investigators he had a "sex addiction" and viewed the spas as a temptation he wanted to eliminate, officials said.

FBI releases video of suspects attacking officers during Capitol riot

House passes immigration bills with path to citizenship for "Dreamers" and farmworkers

House clears way for ratification of decades-old Equal Rights Amendment

Recommended Stories

  • US charges Swiss 'hacktivist' for data theft and leaks

    The Justice Department has charged a Swiss hacker with computer intrusion and identity theft, just over a week after the hacker took credit for helping to break into the online systems of a U.S. security-camera startup. An indictment against 21-year-old Till Kottmann was brought Thursday by a grand jury in the Seattle-based Western District of Washington. Federal prosecutors said Thursday that Kottmann, of Lucerne, Switzerland, was initially charged in September.

  • GOP Rep. Extols Lynchings During Hearing on Anti-Asian American Violence

    C-SPANRep. Chip Roy (R-TX) kicked off Thursday’s House hearing on violence and discrimination against Asian-Americans by railing against the Chinese Communist Party and extolling lynchings, saying he takes “justice very seriously.”The House Judiciary Committee hearing, which was originally scheduled to address the marked increase in anti-Asian hate crimes and violence in recent months, took on added urgency after a 21-year-old white man went on a murderous rampage on Tuesday that left eight dead, including six Asian women.In his opening statement, Roy first acknowledged that the shootings were a tragedy and that the “victims of race-based violence and their families deserve justice.” From there, however, the Texas lawmaker immediately criticized the very nature of the hearing while deploying some whataboutist logic.“The case we are talking about here, the tragedy we just saw occur in Atlanta, Georgia,” Roy declared. “I would also suggest that the victims of cartels moving illegal aliens deserve justice. The American citizens in south Texas, they are getting absolutely decimated by what’s happening at the southern border deserve justice.”The conservative congressman continued: “The victims of rioting and looting in the street... last summer deserve justice. We believe in justice.”And then came an admiring reference to lynchings, a violent and public form of vigilante action that most often targeted people of color: “There’s an old saying in Texas about ‘find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree.’ You know, we take justice very seriously. And we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys. That’s what we believe.” (The “old saying” is, in fact, a lyric from “Beer for My Horses,” a Toby Keith song.)Roy further grumbled: “My concern about this hearing is that it seems to want to venture into the policing of rhetoric in a free society, free speech, and away from the rule of law and taking out bad guys.”While many have expressed growing concern that the heated rhetoric from conservatives and former President Donald Trump regarding the coronavirus—including calling it the “China virus” and “Kung flu”—has potentially led to increased anti-Asian sentiment in the states, Roy decided to launch into a rant against the Chinese government.“I think the Chinese Communist Party running the country of China, I think they are the bad guys,” Roy exclaimed. "I think that they are harming people and I think they are engaging in modern-day slavery.”“What they are doing to undermine our national security, and what they are doing to steal our intellectual property, and what they are doing to rattle throughout the Pacific, I think it’s patently evil and deserving of condemnation,” he continued. “And I think that what they did to hide the reality of this virus is equally deserving of condemnation.”Later in the hearing, Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), who is of Taiwanese descent, issued a powerful rebuke of Roy, specifically singling out his attempt to use a hearing on anti-Asian violence to complain about the Chinese government.“I want to go back to something that Mr. Roy said earlier,” an emotional Meng stated. “Your president and your party and your colleagues can talk about issues with any other country that you want, but you don’t have to do it by putting a bull’s eye on the backs of Asian-Americans across this country! On our grandparents and on our kids!”Holding back tears and her voice quivering, the Democratic lawmaker added: “This hearing was to address the hurt and pain of our community and to find solutions! We will not let you take our voice away from us!”In response to Meng’s comments and the media coverage of his own remarks, Roy later issued a statement doubling down: “Apparently some folks are freaking out that I used an old expression about finding all the rope in Texas and a tall oak tree about carrying out justice against bad guys. I meant it. We need more justice and less thought policing. We need to stop evil doers, such as those who carried out the attack in Atlanta this week, or cartels abusing little children, or those who kill our cops on the streets. We should restore order by tamping out evil actors, not turn America into an authoritarian state like the Chinese Communists who seek the destroy us. No apologies.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Republican Rep. Chip Roy complains about China at a hearing about anti-Asian violence in the wake of the Atlanta shootings

    Roy employed whataboutism - a Soviet-era propaganda tactic - to go on a tirade against China amid a rising wave of anti-Asian violence.

  • Nike sales crimped by pandemic, shipping issues; forecast disappoints

    Nike Inc's quarterly sales missed estimates due to shipping issues and a pandemic-related slump at brick-and-mortar stores, and investors were disappointed by the world's biggest athletic shoe maker's full-year revenue forecast. Nike forecast "low-to-mid-teens" full-year revenue growth, falling just short of the 15.9% increase in sales that analysts were expecting, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. Nike shares were down about 3% in post-market trade.

  • Australia relieved after EU drug regulator backs AstraZeneca vaccine

    Australia on Friday welcomed the European drug regulator's decision to back the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine after a safety investigation as authorities ramp up the country's immunisation drive next week. Germany, France and other European nations decided to resume using AstraZeneca doses on Thursday following the European Medicines Agency's findings that the benefits of the vaccine outweighed the risks. More than a dozen countries in Europe had temporarily suspended their immunisation drive after reports of rare blood clots in some people who received the doses.

  • Drake tops Wichita State for first NCAA win in 50 years

    WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) Joseph Yesufu scored 21 points and Drake beat Wichita State 53-52 on Thursday night in the First Four, the Bulldogs' first NCAA Tournament win in a half-century. Drake's last tournament victory had been 50 years ago to the day -- March 18, 1971, against Notre Dame. ''To get a win for our program that hasn't happened in 50 years - it's really exciting,'' Bulldogs coach Darian DeVries said.

  • Florida cyclist killed trying to beat drawbridge over Miami River

    ‘I don’t know if he realized he had gone too far, and I guess the bridge tender didn’t hear my friend yelling as he was up in the air’

  • Top American, Chinese diplomats clash publicly at start of first talks of Biden presidency

    The United States and China leveled sharp rebukes of each others' policies in the first high-level, in-person talks of the Biden administration on Thursday, with deeply strained relations of the two global rivals on rare public display during the meeting's opening session in Alaska. The United States, which quickly accused China of "grandstanding" and violating the meeting's protocol, had been looking for a change in behavior from China, itself having expressed earlier this year a hope to reset sour relations. On the eve of the talks, Beijing had presaged what would be a contentious meeting, with its ambassador to Washington saying the United States was full of illusions if it thinks China will compromise.

  • Biden to send 4 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico

    Mexico would receive 2.5 million doses and Canada would receive 1.5 million doses

  • Two more Proud Boys leaders arrested by the FBI over Capitol riot

    Authorities have now charged 13 members of far-right group over Capitol attack

  • ‘Autocratic. Anti-Democratic. Anti-American’: Schumer launches blistering attack on GOP bills targeting voting rights

    Senate Democrats will introduce their version of the For The People Act, a sweeping voting rights proposal and single-largest election legislation since the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said lawmakers will revive the bill from Mitch McConnell’s “legislative graveyard” after the Republican Senator sidelined the bill along with other Democratic-backed measures. The bill is an antidote to “despicable” acts of voter suppression across the US, Mr Schumer said, pointing to the more than 250 GOP-sponsored bills aimed at restricting ballot access in at least 43 state legislatures in the wake of the 2020 election, compelled by Donald Trump’s persistent lie that the election was tainted by “irregularities” and “stolen” from his supporters.

  • Deb Haaland makes history as first Native American Cabinet secretary after Senate confirmation

    For more than 171 years, the federal agency responsible for managing the U.S.'s relationship with tribes has never had a Native American at its helm.

  • 'Very promising' data shows vaccines may stop Covid transmission, but big questions remain

    Encouraging signs have emerged that Covid-19 vaccines protect against asymptomatic infections, a factor that scientists say is crucial to ending the pandemic.

  • Mitch McConnell says Asian Americans "should not have to experience discrimination"

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell — whose wife is of Asian heritage — addressed this week's mass shooting in Georgia by saying Thursday that "Asian Americans should not have to experience discrimination anywhere."What he's saying: “Committing a crime against anyone because of his or her national origin or race is deeply wrong and antithetical to our founding principles," McConnell (R-Ky.) said in a statement to Axios.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMcConnell spoke two days after the attack that killed eight — six of them Asian Americans.While police have yet to label it a hate crime, it sparked fear among Asian Americans across the country and a public reckoning about their treatment growing from a string of prior attacks.Why it matters: McConnell, the most prominent Republican in the Senate, had yet to publicly weigh in on Tuesday's shooting.Questions about his views were especially pointed because his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as Transportation secretary under President Trump, was born in Taipei, Taiwan. She emigrated to the United States when she was eight years old.Critics blamed Trump's rhetoric against China following the outbreak of the coronavirus for fueling an uptick in anti-Asian violence across the U.S.The former president labeled COVID-19 the "Chinese virus," "Wuhan virus" and "kung flu."Go deeper: The Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism at California State University found that anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police in America's largest cities jumped nearly 150% in 2020.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Armie Hammer accused of 'violently' raping a woman for more than 4 hours and committing 'other acts of violence' against her

    A woman, identified as Effie, said in a press conference Thursday that she thought the "Social Network" actor "was going to kill me."

  • Child killed in Peloton treadmill accident as CEO issues warning to parents

    A child has died in an accident involving a Peloton treadmill, leading the company's chief to warn parents to keep infants away from the equipment. Peloton has grown in popularity in the last year with more people turning to its at-home workout products as they ditch their gym memberships amidst the pandemic. John Foley, Peloton's co-founder and chief executive, emailed owners of the Tread+ on March 18 to inform them of the incident. "I'm reaching out to you today because I recently learned about a tragic accident involving a child and the Tread+, resulting in, unthinkably, a death," he wrote. "While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved." Mr Foley advised users to keep pets and children away from Peloton equipment, and store it safely when not in use. The company said it would not be releasing any further details, including the age of the child and location. The Tread+, which retails at around $4,256 (£3,000), is currently not on sale in the UK, however, a lighter, less expensive model is available for purchase. Peloton, whose stationary exercise bike has gained a cult following over the past years, launched the Peloton Tread in 2018, and then introduced the updated model Tread+ last fall. The Tread+ features a slat belt that helps lessen the impact on the body, while The Tread has a more classic, continuous running belt. Tread+ is one of a range of Peloton’s treadmills and bikes, which features a screen allowing users to follow training videos and virtual workouts. Peloton shares fell more than 3 per cent in New York trading on Thursday. Around 25,000 children each year in the US are hurt on exercise equipment, of which 2,600 kids on average end up in the emergency room from treadmill accidents.

  • The IRS is moving to issue refunds for Americans who paid taxes on $10,200 in unemployment benefits last year

    IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig says the agency is aiming to provide refunds so some people don't have to file amended returns for a stimulus tax break.

  • Rock Hill teen charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot no longer part of Republicans at Citadel

    Charged with illegal entry into the U.S. Capitol, the cadet was kicked out of the Republican Club, but remains enrolled at the school.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Fights Back After Man Punches Her in the Face in SF

    A 76-year-old Asian woman reportedly beat up a man who assaulted her in another unprovoked attack in San Francisco, witnesses said. Xiao Zhen Xie was leaning by a light pole while waiting at the traffic light around Market Street in San Francisco when a 39-year-old man approached her and punched her in the face without provocation, according to KPIX. “Very traumatized, very scared and this eye is still bleeding,” Xie said with the translation help of her daughter, Dong-Mei Li.

  • Fauci shows exasperation with Rand Paul in COVID-19 hearing: 'Here we go again...'

    Dr. Anthony Fauci and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) just once again clashed during a COVID-19 hearing. This time, as Fauci testified before lawmakers on Thursday, Paul claimed it's "just theater" for those who have had COVID-19 or received their vaccine to still wear a mask, an assertion that drew pushback from the nation's top infectious disease expert. "Here we go again with the theater," Fauci said. "Let's get down to the facts." Fauci pointed to the spread of COVID-19 variants, which he called a "good reason for a mask," and he told Paul that he's "not hearing what I'm saying about variants" as the senator continued to argue there's no evidence people should need to wear masks after recovering from COVID-19 or getting a vaccine. CDC guidance states that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should still wear a mask in public. "You've been vaccinated and you parade around in two masks for show," Paul told Fauci. An exasperated Fauci rejected that claim, telling Paul, "Let me just state for the record masks are not theater" and adding that "I totally disagree" with what he said. This was the latest clash between the two during a congressional hearing. In September, Fauci blasted Paul for "not listening" to what health officials had been saying, adding that the senator "misconstrued" what he had said and has "done that repetitively in the past." Sen. @RandPaul: "If we're not spreading the infection, isn't it just theater? You have the vaccine and you're wearing two masks, isn't that theater? Dr. Anthony Fauci: "Here we go again with the theater. Let's get down to the facts." Full video here: https://t.co/61RnSUvayG pic.twitter.com/xDWnCuFjjO — CSPAN (@cspan) March 18, 2021 More stories from theweek.comSheriff says he regrets 'heartache' caused by spokesman's comments on Georgia spa shootingMichael Cohen says Trump is in for a 'proctological exam of the highest order' by New York prosecutorsIs Rand Paul a real doctor?