GOP lawmaker tweets bizarre fake image showing Obama with Iran's president

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) is defending his decision to tweet a poorly photoshopped picture of former President Barack Obama shaking hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

Gosar tweeted the fake image on Monday, along with the caption, "The world is a better place without these guys in power." There are a few problems with this photo and message, as Rouhani is still very much the president of Iran and Obama does not have two thumbs on his left hand.









The world is a better place without these guys in power. pic.twitter.com/gDoXQu9vO5 — Paul Gosar (@DrPaulGosar) January 6, 2020

About an hour later, Gosar tweeted that "dim witted reporters" didn't understand his point. "No one said this wasn't photoshopped," he said. "No one said the president of Iran was dead. No one said Obama met with Rouhani in person." Gosar is a dentist whose six siblings appeared in a 2018 ad for his opponent.

