GOP lawmaker warns Republicans may be 'walking the plank' with voters over abortion: 'What are we doing?'

Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is warning that Republicans may be “walking the plank” as GOP lawmakers push for a range of abortion restrictions.

Mace has often criticized her fellow Republicans over what she calls “extreme” stances on abortion, particularly when it comes to victims of rape and incest, in addition to protecting the life of a pregnant person.

“As a Republican woman today in 2023, this is a very lonely place to be. Because I feel like that I’m the only woman on our side of the aisle advocating for things that all women should care about,” Mace told CNN in an interview that aired Sunday.

“No woman wants to go to the doctor and make the decision that she’s going to have an abortion. Nobody wants that. And what are we doing to ensure that she doesn’t have to make that decision? What are we doing about the foster care system? What are we doing about child care? We’re doing none of those things,” she added.

Mace has also advocated for her fellow Republicans to embrace expanded access to birth control and gynecological care.

Asked by CNN’s Dana Bash whether GOP lawmakers could be “doomed in moderate districts” over their handling of abortion and other reproductive issues, Mace agreed that “I think they’re walking the plank.”

It’s not the first time the South Carolina lawmaker has relied on the saying to criticize members of her own party. Mace previously warned that impeachment efforts against President Joe Biden could put vulnerable House Republicans in a tight spot ahead of the 2024 elections and force them to “walk the plank" on what could be an unpopular move and risk losing their seat, costing the House GOP majority.

“Every time we walk the plank we are putting moderate members, members that won Biden districts, we are putting those seats at risk for 2024," Mace said on “Fox News Sunday.” ”We are putting the majority at risk.”

