GOP Lawmaker With White Nationalist Ties Posts Bonkers Meme Of Himself

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), who has claimed the Jan. 6. rioters were “peaceful patriots” and repeatedly been linked to white nationalists, seems to think he’s an international man of mystery.

The lawmaker, known for being so despised by several of his siblings that they took out ads against him, tweeted an image of his face superimposed on actor Daniel Craig’s body in a poster for the new James Bond movie:

Gosar fired off the message on the same day he was named in a Rolling Stone report for allegedly participating in planning briefings with the organizers of the Donald Trump rally that preceded the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol. One organizer told the magazine that Gosar had even dangled “blanket pardons” from Trump in exchange for their efforts planning the events.

Gosar, who claims to be a free speech advocate and has railed against supposed “big tech censorship,” limited who could reply to his tweet. Only those he follows ― essentially, his supporters ― could directly respond.

But that didn’t stop his critics from sharing and commenting on it anyway:

Finger off the trigger, Poser. https://t.co/VLLCEDXYhU — Malcolm Nance (@MalcolmNance) October 25, 2021

Gosar might end up being out on bond, but he'll never be the new Bond. https://t.co/ie921iouCz — Lisa Senecal (@lcsenecal) October 25, 2021

You’re a fucking dentist @DrPaulGosar. You fill cavities.



Good lord these people are broken. https://t.co/D17nv8JpDe — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) October 25, 2021

Paul Gosar is a crisis actor, and he’s no James Bond, more like a Bond villain. Helped plan and execute the January 6th insurrection, he should be expelled from Congress and prosecuted for sedition. #Gosarhttps://t.co/H5VsA8hXVb — Jeff 😷 #GetVaccinated (he/him) (@Jeff_McE) October 25, 2021

James Bond hates Nazi’s. Just saying . Also, not only are you a fascist nut and white supremacist ally who has been denounced by his siblings, you are a dentist. You are probably wearing white shoes with that Tux. You are more like Olivier in Marathon Man and that’s not great. https://t.co/wYGCxSkyGN — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) October 25, 2021

Might I suggest another title better suited to you:

Dr. No (integrity/intelligence/scruples/decency/honor) https://t.co/6tIMeeN3yx — Marc (@GDoc2001) October 25, 2021

James Bond fought nazis — he didn’t conspire with them. https://t.co/eFlAcwk6Le — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) October 26, 2021

Bond, really? Paul Gosar is much closer to a glitching animatronic at a Chuck E. Cheese with a low Yelp rating... — Mrs. K. Cleary (@KBiggers88) October 26, 2021

