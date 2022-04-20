GOP Lawmaker's Basic Numbers Gaffe Reignites Mockery Of Math Book Bans

Rep. Debbie Lesko (R-Ariz.) raised eyebrows on Tuesday when she tweeted a dramatic exaggeration of the immigration situation on the U.S-Mexico border.

“Border Patrol agents have apprehended more than 1,000,000,000 migrants at our southern border in just 6 months,” she wrote on Twitter. “President Biden’s open border policies are fueling this crisis!”

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection statistics, between October and March, just over 1 million migrants were apprehended or expelled at the southern border.

Her post was still up more than five hours after it was published.

Lesko’s erroneous tweet appeared in the wake of news that the state of Florida, led by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, has banned dozens of proposed math textbooks because they supposedly reference critical race theory and other “prohibited topics.”

Commentators concluded that banning math materials might not be the best idea:

This is what happens when you ban the math books. https://t.co/Ow3duUVF5Q — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) April 20, 2022

4 hours and this is still up. A million, a billion, whatever. https://t.co/qkPzAuWjW2 — Beau of The Fifth Column (@BeauTFC) April 20, 2022

This explains why your party wants to ban math textbooks. — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) April 20, 2022

You honestly believe that nearly 13 percent of the world’s entire population attempted to cross the border between Mexico and the United States in a six-month period? — David Lytle (@davitydave) April 20, 2022

Two possibilities:



(1) ONE BILLION MIGRANTS have tried to cross our border in just 6 months, or 230,000 PER HOUR, which is more than the population of Des Moines, Iowa every 60 minutes,



- or -



(2) Debbie doesn't know how many zeroes are in a million. — Слава Україні! Jedi 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈♿💛 (@JediCounselor) April 20, 2022

One *billion* you say? Using a Florida math book, I see... — MBBrownSF 🇺🇦 (@MBBrownSF3) April 20, 2022

Numbers not your thing, huh? — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) April 20, 2022

I don't think you know what the word apprehended means. (We'll move onto the math problems next semester.) https://t.co/BJzZP5bdKr — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) April 20, 2022

From the party that is super excited to ban math textbooks, I bring you….. pic.twitter.com/CKqUkjg78x — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) April 20, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.