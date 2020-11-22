Here are the GOP lawmakers who have called on Trump to acknowledge Biden's victory

Matthew Brown, USA TODAY
·8 min read

President Donald Trump continues to refuse to concede the 2020 presidential election to rival president-elect Joe Biden. Accompanying Trump's unprecedented denial of the election results are various lawsuits in which the Trump campaign has alleged voter widespread voter fraud or a conspiracy to thwart the president. These claims are baseless.

Democrats have fumed at the president's stonewalling of the transition process while federal courts have thrown out several of the Trump campaign's lawsuits. Republican lawmakers have largely stood on the sidelines.

A small but growing minority of congressional Republicans and elected leaders around the country, however, have begun to acknowledge Biden's victory. Some have called on Trump to step aside, and others have issued threats of action themselves.

Here is a running list of the Republican officials who have acknowledged Biden's victory.

Senate

About a fifth of the Republican Senate has explicitly acknowledged Biden's victory. Some GOP senators, including Sens. John Cornyn, Ted Cruz and James Lankford, have called on Biden to receive intelligence briefings but have declined to call him president-elect.

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski

"I congratulate President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and will be ready to work with their administration when it takes office," Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said in a statement.

The moderate Alaska senator has also signaled she will support nominees to Biden's Cabinet, provided they are "within the mainstream."

“He’s our president-elect. All presidents have a right to their Cabinet,” Murkowski said.

Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse

In a statement to the Omaha World-Herald, Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Nebraska, said "we pray for both President Trump and President-Elect Biden, that both would be wise in the execution of their respective duties during this important time in our nation."

Sasse has admonished the Trump campaign's legal fights in swing states, saying in a statement that "they have repeatedly refused to actually allege grand fraud –because there are legal consequences for lying to judges."

The senator has also said the public should ignore tweets or claims of conspiracy and instead focus on "what the President’s lawyers are actually saying in court."

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio

"Well, that'll be the president-elect's decision obviously," Sen. Marco Rubio, of Florida, told reporters when asked about potential Cabinet picks for the Biden administration.

Rubio has also cast doubt on Trump's allegations of fraud, tweeting "Taking days to count legally cast votes is NOT fraud And court challenges to votes cast after the legal voting deadline is NOT suppression."

Maine Sen. Susan Collins

In a statement, Sen. Susan Collins congratulated president-elect Biden for his victory, urging voters "to be patient," with the counting of votes.

"I would offer my congratulations to President-elect Biden on his apparent victory," Collins wrote.

Collins, a Republican from Maine, has also said she gives “great latitude” to presidents in selecting their Cabinets, stating she will likely vote for Biden's nominees to executive branch agencies.

Collins has also called Trump's attacks on the legitimacy of the election "wrong," saying that the insinuations of widespread fraud "undermines the public’s faith in our election results without evidence and court rulings to support the allegations.”

Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey

"President Trump has exhausted all plausible legal options to challenge the result of the presidential race in Pennsylvania," Sen. Pat Toomey wrote in a statement after a federal judge threw out a Trump campaign lawsuit alleging widespread fraud in the state, without evidence.

"President Trump should accept the outcome of the election and facilitate the presidential transition process," Toomey's statement continued.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney

"Ann and I extend our congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris," Utah Senator Mitt Romney said in a statement shortly after Biden's victory was projected by multiple media outlets.

"We know both of them as people of good will and admirable character. We pray that God may bless them in the days and years ahead."

Romney has called Trump's refusal to concede "undemocratic" and has lambasted the president and his allies for casting doubt on the legitimacy of the election.

House of Representatives

A smaller percentage of the GOP caucus in the House have acknowledged Biden's victory, with some instead echoing conspiracy theories alleging that the election was somehow stolen from Trump.

GOP House Leader Jim Durkin (Illin.)

“The election is over. Begin the transition process,” Rep. Jim Durkin told the Chicago Sun-Times.

“The people have spoken in this country. I hope that the president understands that there is no avenue for him to be able to overturn these results, and we are at a point in time in which there needs to be a cooling off period and a transition of power to the president-elect," he continued.

“I’m a pragmatic Republican. And I believe that you know that there is winners and losers in every election. You may not like the outcome but the fact is, you’ve got to move on.”

House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (Wy.)

Rep. Liz Cheney, from Wyoming, called on Trump to respect "the sanctity of our electoral process" if the campaign's claims of widespread fraud cannot be supported with evidence in court.

"If they have genuine evidence of this, they are obligated to present it immediately in court and to the American people," Cheney said in a statement.

"If the President cannot prove these claims or demonstrate that they would change the election result, he should fulfill his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States by respecting the sanctity of our electoral process.”

Alaska Rep. Dan Young

"I wish the President-elect well in what will no doubt be the most challenging chapter of his political career," Alaska Rep. Dan Young said in a statement.

“It is time to put the election behind us, and come together to work for a better tomorrow for our nation,” Young continued.

"I call on President-elect Biden to listen carefully to those who did not vote for him," Young cautioned as well.

Florida Rep. Francis Rooney

"Congratulations to [President-elect] Biden on a successful campaign," Rep. Francis Rooney, from Florida, said in a statement. "All Americans need to come together to support [President-elect] Biden. Our nation will only be successful if the new admin is."

Rooney also penned an op-ed in The Hill titled "Time to concede: The peaceful transition of power is an American tradition," in which he called on Trump to step down.

Illiniois Rep. Adam Kinzinger

“Sofia and I extend our Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Our nation deserves two competing parties who can work together when possible, and compete honorably when not," Illiniois Rep. Adam Kinzinger tweeted.

Illinois Rep. John Shimkus

"Even though I supported his opponent, I wish President-elect Joe Biden well," Rep. Adam Shimkus, of Illiniois, said.

“The peaceful transition of power is a signal to the world of the strength of democracy and the resilience of our Republic. Even though I supported his opponent, I wish President-elect Joe Biden well," he wrote in a Facebook post.

Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell

"Congratulations to President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris. This election was hard-fought by both candidates and ultimately the voters chose them for the job," Michigan Rep. Paul Mitchell tweeted.

"Given the complexity, we need to start the process of transition to a new administration," Mitchell also urged on CNN.

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon

"I believe the handwriting is on the wall that Joe Biden has been elected as the next President," Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon told Nebraska's KETV7.

"I know the president has the rights to use the courts, as does anyone...my impression is, though, that Joe Biden will be president. We need to respect the will of the voters," he said.

New York Rep. Tom Reed

"We must continue to transparently count and certify all of the American people's votes to its complete conclusion. ... However, out of respect and in deference to the moment, I extend my congratulations to President-elect Biden," New York Rep. Tom Reed said.

“I respect the president’s right to pursue those lawsuits but I also recognize that if you look at our two hundred year history and you look at the numbers of those lawsuits that Joe Biden has rightfully earned the title of being the projected president-elect and that should be recognized,” he said.

Texas Rep. Will Hurd

“America has spoken and we must respect the decision. More unites us than divides us; we can find common ground," Texas Rep. Will Hurd tweeted, stating that "I hope the president-elect can embody this."

Utah Rep. John Curtis

"Until a judicial decision determines wrongdoing, Joe Biden should be acknowledged as the President-Elect," Utah Rep. John Curtis said.

Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman

"Christine and I extend congratulations and well wishes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," Virginia Rep. Denver Riggleman tweeted.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Running list: Republican leaders who say Biden won

