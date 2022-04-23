GOP lawmakers helped Meadows, other Trump aides on strategy to overturn 2020 election: court filing

Republican lawmakers actively worked with former President Donald Trump and other top aides strategize ways to overturn the 2020 election, new evidence filed in federal court late Friday suggests.

Meetings that included discussion of efforts to prevent now-President Joe Biden from taking office, detailed in deposition excerpts filed by the Jan. 6 committee, were attended by several of the former president's allies in Congress, both in-person and by phone.

Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, and Scott Perry, R -Pa., were among the members who attended meetings, Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson said in her deposition.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, while still a congressmember-elect, attended at least one meeting. Several other House Freedom Caucus members, including Reps. Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) and Mo Brooks (R-Ala.), attended at least one meeting, as well, Hutchinson said.

The disclosure also suggests Meadows was made aware of the potential for violence on Jan. 6 before that day.

The evidence was revealed in an 11th-hour court filing by the Jan. 6 committee asking a federal judge to enforce its subpoena of Meadows, painting him as a key figure in efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

According to Hutchinson, Congress members and other officials discussed ways to convince former Vice President Mike Pence to stop Biden's election.

"They felt that he had the authority to – pardon me if my phrasing isn't correct on this, but – send votes back to the states or the electors back to the states," Hutchinson said.

Another plan, discussed between Meadows and Perry, would have replaced Department of Justice leadership days before Jan. 6, the disclosure says.

The Jan. 6 committee indicated that Meadows supported the effort to convince Pence to send votes back to the states, writing in a text to Jordan that he has "pushed for this. Not sure it is going to happen."

Hutchinson said that Anthony Ornato, a current senior Secret Service official who previously worked as deputy chief of staff for operations in the Trump White House, informed Meadows of intelligence detailing potential violence on Jan. 6. Meadows responded: "All right. Let's talk about it," according to Hutchinson.

Meadows had apparently agreed to appear for a deposition on Dec. 8, 2021, the filing says, but on Dec. 7, he informed the select committee of a "change of heart." Instead, he filed suit seeking to exercise his purported executive privilege.

In a joint statement issued Friday, Jan. 6 committee chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., urged the court to reject Meadows' claims that executive privilege shields him from complying with their subpoena.

"It’s essential that the American people fully understand Mr. Meadows’s role in events before, on, and after January 6th," the statement said. "His attempt to use the courts to cover up that information must come to an end."

