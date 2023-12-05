GOP lawmakers in House, Senate divided on allowing Ohioans to grow marijuana at home

Ohio lawmakers can't agree on what changes to make to the state's new legal marijuana program, which voters approved in a 57-43% vote last month.

Ohio's Republican lawmakers don't agree on whether residents should grow marijuana at home, setting up a fight about a month after voters approved legal marijuana in the state.

On Monday, Republicans in the Ohio Senate introduced changes that would eliminate growing marijuana at home, increase taxes and change who gets the money from marijuana tax revenue. On Tuesday, Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord, introduced a different bill that would keep home grow intact.

The GOP squabble comes after Ohio voters approved legalizing adult-use marijuana, 57-43%, last month. Attempts to revise that legal marijuana program are playing out amid an internal fight over who will lead the Ohio House of Representatives next.

In the Ohio House, Callender and Casey Weinstein, D-Hudson, had been working on a proposal to tweak, rather than overhaul Ohio's new legal marijuana market. “There’s been great collaboration across the aisle," Weinstein said Monday.

The House proposal would allow Ohioans to grow marijuana at home, Weinstein said, calling the Senate GOP's ideas "a purposeful kill shot" to Issue 2. It's not clear when House lawmakers will introduce their proposed changes, but Stephens has not been in a rush to revise the legal marijuana program.

