GOP Lawmakers In Kentucky Apologize After Asking Government To 'Jew Down' Lease

GOP Lawmakers In Kentucky Apologize After Asking Government To 'Jew Down' Lease
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
David Moye
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rick Girdler
    American politician
  • Walker Thomas
    American politician in Kentucky

Two GOP lawmakers in Kentucky have apologized after using an anti-Semitic phrase during a discussion of a state lease agreement on Tuesday.

The state’s Capital Projects and Bond Oversight Committee was discussing leasing agreements when Republican state Rep. Walker Thomas could be heard on a hot mic laughing while asking if the state could “Jew them down on the price,” according to the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The committee chair, Republican state Sen. Rick Girdler, repeated Thomas’ words.

“We’ve got a representative up here [asking] if you could Jew them down a little bit on the price,” Girdler said before he apparently recognized that the language was offensive.

“That ain’t the right word to use,” he corrected himself. “‘Drop them down,’ I guess.”

The phrase “Jew down” is an anti-Semitic expression that “plays into the trope of Jews as greedy money handlers who are unwilling to part with their earnings,” according to the American Jewish Committee.

Thomas apologized for using the term but claimed he didn’t completely realize its historical use as hate speech.

“I sincerely regret using that term and apologize to anyone harmed by my use of it. This is not who I am, nor is it what my faith leads me to be,” Thomas said, according to the Herald-Leader. “It is a phrase I have heard throughout my life, but this experience has provided me with an opportunity to reflect on the impact that words have and the fact that we must be smarter today than we were yesterday.“

Girdler also apologized, saying he was “deeply sorry if I offended anyone,” the paper said. “I have no hate or malice in my heart for anyone in the Jewish community.”

Some Twitter users were more accepting of the apologies than others.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rick Scott’s Tax Plan Falls Flat

    We told you yesterday about the “Rescue America” plan released by Sen. Rick Scott that laid out his blueprint for what the GOP should do if it takes back power in Washington in the 2022 and 2024 elections. The Florida Republican made it clear that he understands that some might reject his plan for being too radical – “I’ll warn you; this plan is not for the faint of heart,” he cautioned in the introductory letter – and on Wednesday critics on both the left and right quickly proved him right. Ed

  • Florida should improve health of children and families, not limit access to abortion | Opinion

    The Florida Legislature is fast tracking legislation to deny basic healthcare to the state’s nearly 4 million women of child-bearing age. HB 5/SB 146, which would ban abortions in our state after 15 weeks, provides no exception for cases of rape, incest or human trafficking.

  • Hochul leads closest Democratic challenger by almost 30 points: poll

    A new poll from the Siena College Research Institute released on Tuesday indicates that New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) has an overwhelming lead among Democrats in the state's gubernatorial race.When asked who they would vote for if the primary election was held today, 46 percent of Democrats surveyed selected Hochul. She held a nearly 30-point lead over her closest competitor, New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who was chosen by 17...

  • Twitter reinstates accounts sharing open source info on Russian military threat

    Twitter disclosed that it mistakenly removed a number of accounts sharing details about Russian military activity Wednesday, as the nation's aggressive posture toward neighboring Ukraine threatens to tip into a full-scale invasion. Bellingcat researcher Aric Toler called attention to the mistaken account suspensions early Wednesday after Twitter user @667_mancer was taken offline. An open source intelligence or "OSINT" account that recently debunked the Russian government's claims of an attack by Ukraine was also suspended around the same time, as was a French language account sharing images and other data out of the region.

  • Missouri Christian boarding school Dr. Smock faces more child sex abuse charges

    Dr. David Smock pleaded not guilty to three felony charges of child sex crimes filed in Greene County and faces 12 similar charges in Cedar County.

  • If Roe v. Wade falls, is birth control next?

    If Roe v. Wade falls, is birth control next?

  • Warriors’ Andrew Wiggins tallies 10 points in NBA All-Star Game debut

    In his All-Star Game debut, Warriors wing Andrew Wiggins tallied 10 points for Team Durant on Sunday.

  • GOP Reps. Greene, Clyde accrue over $160K in combined mask fines

    Georgia Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Andrew Clyde have racked up a combined total of more than $160,000 in fines for refusing to wear masks on the House floor during the COVID-19 pandemic.The House Ethics Committee disclosed Tuesday that Clyde has been fined at least 28 times for a total of $68,000 for violating rules requiring everyone to wear masks in the House chamber.Greene, meanwhile, said that she has more than $100,000 in...

  • In failed bid to unseat Cicilline, Republican candidate sought help from Russian intelligence

    Investigators found that H. Russell Taub, a Republican candidate in RI, sought help from Russian intelligence in bid to unseat Rep. David Cicilline.

  • This image shows a geological formation unrelated to the San Andreas Fault

    An image of a ground fissure has been shared repeatedly in Sri Lankan social media posts alongside a claim it shows a portion of the San Andreas Fault in California. In reality, the image shows a geological formation called the Black Crack in the US state of Utah, which an expert told AFP is unrelated to the San Andreas Fault.The image was shared on Facebook on January 15.Its Sinhala-language caption translates as: "Considered one of the most dangerous locations in the world, the San Andreas fau

  • Viral video shows reporter in Ukraine covering its conflict with Russia in 6 different languages

    Associated Press correspondent Philip Crowther spoke from Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as events were escalating towards Vladimir Putin sending in troops.

  • Twitter mistakenly pulled accounts monitoring Russian troops

    Twitter acknowledged Wednesday it suspended in error some accounts relaying information about Russian military movements as the threat builds for an attack on Ukraine.

  • Alabama House committee approves bill banning abortion-inducing medications

    The bill would make it a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison to prescribe RU-486, Mifepristone, Mifegyne, and Mifeprex.

  • Hilary Duff says parts of pandemic parenting were 'hell on earth'

    Hilary Duff is getting real about the ups and downs of parenting. During a recent conversation with Romper, the How I Met Your Father star opened up about motherhood, including the recent criticism surrounding a video of her daughter Banks, 3, in the backseat of a moving car without a car seat. “My publicist would absolutely kill me if I brought this up," she began. "There was this huge story that came out because my friend Molly [Bernard] was in the backseat of our car with Banks without her car seat. It's not like I'm driving on the 405 with my kids in the backseat without a car seat. You have no context. You don't know where I am."

  • The Assembly has approved a constitutional amendment giving the Republican-controlled Legislature power over federal funds

    The constitutional amendment, which has to be approved by voters, could not be vetoed by the governor.

  • Mondelez CEO says will close plants in Russia, Ukraine if becomes 'too dangerous'

    Oreo cookie maker Mondelez International Inc will close its plants in Russia and Ukraine if the tensions between the two countries escalate and become "too dangerous," Chief Executive Officer Dirk Van de Put told Reuters on Wednesday. "To make sure those people are safe ... that's the number one concern," Van de Put said in a Zoom interview. In Russia and Ukraine, countries Mondelez considers emerging markets in Europe, the company manufactures local brands such as Jubilee biscuits and Korona chocolate.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Deployments Across Belgorod Oblast, Russia, Near Ukraine Border

    Satellite imagery published on February 23 shows Russian military deployments in various locations across Belgorod Oblast in western Russia, some less than 10 miles from the border with Ukraine.Imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows field deployment and military convoys in and around Golovchino, Russia, approximately 9 miles north of the border with Ukraine.The images also show armored personnel carriers deployed near Krasnaya Yaruga, Russia, approximately 9 miles east of the border with Ukraine.Troops and support equipment deployed along tree lines near Kupino, Russia, can be seen approximately 11 miles north of the border with Ukraine.Artillery, troops, and logistics deployment gear can also be seen near Malakeevo, Russia, approximately 20 miles north of the border with Ukraine.Footage posted to TikTok on February 23 shows a line of Russian military vehicles parked along a road in Nikitovka, in the Belgorod region, less than 20 miles from Ukraine’s border. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • Capitol rioter who declared 'civil war' on Jan. 6 sentenced to prison

    A Donald Trump supporter who entered the U.S. Capitol through a broken window and declared "this is war" on Jan. 6 was sentenced to 45 days on Wednesday.

  • ‘The First Lady’ Producers on Possible Melania Trump-Focused Season of Showtime Anthology

    Showtime’s upcoming “The First Lady” anthology series is described as “a revelatory reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House.” While the first season focuses on icons Michelle Obama (played by Viola Davis), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), the executive producers […]

  • On Vladimir Putin: There's some things in this world you just can't explain

    In his Tuesday column, Tim Rowland looks at Russian President Vladimir Putin's eyes on Ukraine, and how his crazy actually would fit in America.