GOP lawmakers poised to end special session on abortion ban

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. on Feb. 15, 2022. Evers on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, issued an executive order declaring that an abnormal economic disruption exists in Wisconsin due to a disruption of energy supplies, allowing him to trigger a state ban on price gouging of gasoline and diesel. (AP Photo/Andy Manis, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TODD RICHMOND
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tony Evers
    46th governor of Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislators in Wisconsin were poised Wednesday to meet in a special session Democratic Gov. Tony Evers called to repeal the battleground state's dormant abortion ban and quickly adjourn without taking any action.

Wisconsin adopted a ban on abortion except to save the mother's life in 1849, year after the territory became a state. The U.S. Supreme Court's landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that essentially legalized abortion nationwide in 1973 nullified the ban.

The court is expected to overturn Roe v. Wade this month, which would allow Wisconsin's ban to go back into effect. Evers on June 8 called the Legislature into a special session Wednesday to repeal the ban.

Republicans have blasted the move as a political stunt designed to please the Democratic base as Evers faces reelection in November. GOP leaders in the Assembly and Senate planned to gavel in to start the special session around noon Wednesday and then end it by gaveling out immediately.

The state ban will likely be challenged in court should Roe v. Wade be overturned.

One major question is how the ban would interact with a related state law passed in 1985 that prohibits abortions after the fetus has reached viability but has an exemption for women whose health could be endangered by continuing the pregnancy. Abortion-rights groups have argued for a broad interpretation of that exemption to include a woman’s emotional and mental health.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has said he thinks the 1849 law is too old to enforce. He has also said he will not investigate or prosecute doctors who perform abortions if the old law does take effect again.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Civil jury finds Bill Cosby sexually abused teen in 1975

    Jurors at a civil trial found Tuesday that Bill Cosby sexually abused a 16-year-old girl at the Playboy Mansion in 1975.

  • Shaye Moss: 'I don't want anyone knowing my name'

    An ex-election worker tells the Capitol riot hearing she lives in fear after being targeted by Trump supporters.

  • Ellison vows to legally defend travelers who come to Minnesota for abortions

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison vowed Tuesday to legally defend travelers who come here to get an abortion and face prosecution in their own states for doing so. If the U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, Minnesota will be prepared to serve and defend an influx of abortion patients who come from states that outlaw the procedure, Ellison said during a news conference at the State ...

  • Supreme Court set to rule on abortion in Roe v. Wade decision

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Keenan joins the Live show to discuss whether or not the SCOTUS will overturn Roe v. Wade.

  • Civil Jury Finds Bill Cosby Sexually Abused Teenager in 1975

    The Los Angeles County jury delivered the verdict in favor of Judy Huth, who is now 64, and awarded her $500,000.

  • Fake electors: Trump aides' effort to overturn some states' popular votes in 2020 was so disorganized it didn't appear planned at first

    The Jan. 6 panel will be presenting evidence on how Trump sent fake slates of electors in an attempt to overturn 2020 presidential election results.

  • An honorable man shows us the 'tragic parody' of Trump extremism still plaguing GOP

    Rusty Bowers' testimony before the January 6 committee was like seeing an honorable ghost of Republican politicians from the days before Donald Trump.

  • Louisiana governor signs law to stiffen penalties for abortion providers

    Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards, a Democrat who opposes abortion, has signed legislation that would impose harsher criminal penalties on abortion providers if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. The new measure hardens Louisiana's so-called trigger law, which would ban abortion in the state entirely should the nation's top court in coming weeks reverse the 1973 decision that legalized the procedure nationwide. The legislation increases the criminal penalties for abortion providers to one to 10 years in prison and $10,000 to $100,000 in fines from the previous one to five years in prison and $5,000 to $10,000 in fines.

  • Piers Morgan urges Republicans to ‘dump’ Trump for DeSantis

    Pundit Piers Morgan says the Republican Party should move on from former President Trump and focus on sending Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to the White House in 2024. “If you were scripting a perfect Republican presidential candidate, the list of preferred requirements would read something like DeSantis’ resume,” Morgan wrote in an op-ed published…

  • GOP lawmakers block assault-style gun ban for those under 21

    State House Republicans are blocking a proposal to prevent those ages 18 to 21 from possessing assault-style rifles.

  • Katie Britt Defeats Mo Brooks in Alabama Senate GOP Run-Off

    REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File PhotoAfter a wild campaign that saw him turn from Donald Trump ally to Donald Trump tormentor, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) ended up failing to win the title he really wanted: U.S. Senator from Alabama.On Tuesday night, Brooks was easily defeated in a Republican primary runoff election by Katie Boyd Britt, a former top aide to longtime Sen. Richard Shelby, whose retirement opened up this seat.Brooks, a MAGA-wing congressman best known outside Alabama for his incendiary rhe

  • Prince William shares 40th birthday cake with Big Issue partner

    The Duke of Cambridge has taken slices of his 40th birthday cake to share with the Big Issue vendor who took him under his wing for a day of royal work experience.

  • Asian Americans who sparked national movement after Vincent Chin's death continue fighting

    Four days of events are being held in Detroit this week to remember Vincent Chin's death in 1982.

  • Democrats in Congress 'optimistic' chips deal can happen soon

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Democrats said on Tuesday they were hopeful of reaching a $52 billion bipartisan deal to subsidize U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and boost U.S. competitiveness with Chinese technology. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, both Democrats, met with House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell to try to hammer out a compromise but did not announce an agreement.

  • 7 Costco Shopping Tips If You’re on a Budget

    Costco has established itself as the ultimate retail destination for consumers looking to buy a lot of stuff with not a lot of money -- or at least, with less money than they might need if...

  • Kharkiv hit by missile strike say Ukraine police

    STORY: Video released by the National Police of Ukraine on Tuesday showed a damaged building of Housing and Communal College of the National University of Urban Economy in Kharkiv.The location of the video was verified by nearby buildings, roads, street view on Google Maps and file imagery of educational institution in Kharkiv. Reuters was not able to independently verify the authenticity of the video or the date it was filmed.Ukraine's second largest city Kharkiv has been heavily damaged since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

  • Amid Jan. 6 hearings praising him, Pence talks past 'tragic' insurrection to tout time with Trump

    At the same time that he is being hailed on Capitol Hill for upholding his constitutional duty during last year's Capitol attack -- and his aides are describing how he was urged to help overturn the 2020 election -- former Vice President Mike Pence is focusing on other issues in public. In remarks on Monday, Pence looked to move beyond the deadly rioting that briefly forced him into lockdown on Jan. 6, 2021, and tried to turn the page from the pressure campaign led by then-President Donald Trump seeking to have Pence reject the election results. Pence's appearances, most recently at the University Club of Chicago on Monday, have served as a split-screen with the ongoing hearings held by the special House committee investigating the mob.

  • Britt wins Alabama GOP Senate runoff

    Katie Britt was projected to clinch the Republican Senate nomination in Alabama on Tuesday, defeating Rep. Mo Brooks in a closely watched primary runoff. The Associated Press called the race at 9:30 p.m. ET. With the nomination locked up, Britt, a former aide to Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala.), will head into the general election as…

  • Texas boy becomes 5th child to die in a hot car in 2022. Experts say the deaths are '100% preventable.'

    A five-year-old boy became the fifth child to die in a hot car in the U.S. in 2022. Experts say the deaths are "100% preventable."

  • Jennifer Lopez calls Ben Affleck the most 'selfless Daddy ever' in Father's Day Instagram tribute

    Jennifer Lopez and fiancé Ben Affleck have five children ages 10 to 16 between them, but none together.