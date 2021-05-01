GOP lawmakers reportedly think Liz Cheney 'may go down' in a new leadership vote

Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
Earlier this year, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) easily staved off an effort by some members of the House GOP to remove her from her leadership position because of her decision to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump. Now, though, even some of her colleagues who backed her aren't sure they'd do the same thing again.

When asked about him, which is not infrequently, Cheney has never refrained from criticizing Trump, which one anonymous GOP lawmaker said shows she's "completely out of synch with the majority of our conference," The Hill reports. "As we're focused on unifying the Republican conference and our mission to win back the majority, she is focused on the past and proving a point. She is alienating herself from the conference, and I have to imagine if she doesn't resign there will be a new vote in the near future and the result will be lopsided in the opposite direction of what it was before."

Another GOP lawmaker told The Hill that Cheney "may go down in a second vote." But the congresswoman certainly still has support. "If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit," Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio) said Friday in defense of his colleague. "Liz isn't going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes. She's going to stand on principle." Read more at The Hill.

