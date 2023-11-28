GOP lawmakers threaten to 'gut' university funding unless campus speech controlled

Sen. Anthony Kern (right) appears on the floor of the Arizona Senate at the Arizona Capitol in Phoenix on April 25, 2023.

Appalled by what they called a lack of control on speech at Arizona State University, GOP lawmakers on Monday said they’ll entertain the prospect of deep funding cuts to the state universities.

“This cancer has infiltrated our academics and our armed forces,” said Rep. Quang Nguyen, R-Prescott. “I’m open to how much we gut from the university system.”

Sen. Anthony Kern, who chairs the Ad Hoc Committee on Freedom of Expression at Arizona’s Universities, said Nguyen’s idea will get traction when the Legislature convenes in January.

Kern, R-Glendale, added lawmakers are working on several bills to put “guardrails” around the Arizona Board of Regents, which governs the state’s three universities, including ASU.

Democrats appointed to the panel boycotted the hearing. They called it a waste of time and doubted whether anything would result that would protect the free expression of all points of view.

He urged people who have made philanthropic donations to ASU to reconsider their choices.

“Donors, hear us, pull your money from ASU,” Kern said. “All they understand is money.”

The donor whose contribution funded a February speaking event the panel focused on told lawmakers he is dismayed college campuses nationwide are, in his view, discouraging instruction on free enterprise.

T. W. Lewis said he was motivated to give ASU $2.5 million to create the Center for Personal Development to give voice to conservative values and show conservative-leaning students they are not alone.

But he said he was surprised at faculty resistance to his proposed curriculum.

“Public universities do not want any donor input or influence in the classroom,” Lewis said. “The classroom is their turf, nobody tells them what to teach. They have complete freedom in the classroom.”

“They did not want any input from the donor,” he added. That was a big “no-no,” which led him to withdraw his donation two years after he made it.

He later reinstated the gift, which allowed the program’s speaker series to continue. But Lewis scaled back the number of classes the gift would fund.

The center’s “Health, Wealth and Happiness” event in early February drew criticism from more than 30 ASU faculty members of Barrett, The Honors College. They protested the appearance of Charlie Kirk, a talk show host and founder of the conservative organization Turning Point USA, and conservative talk show host Dennis Prager.

At Monday’s hearing, lawmakers revisited the controversy still swirling around the event, which led to the dismissal of the center’s director. Ann Atkison has publicly charged she lost her job because of the protests.

But attorney Brett Johnson, who has been hired by ASU officials to investigate the matter, said Atkinson’s dismissal came after Lewis withdrew $400,000 in funding for the program in the wake of the protests. Atkinson’s salary was directly tied to that donation, he said.

Lewis said ASU should re-establish The Center for Personal Development.

“If they really believe in free speech, they would do that," he said.

Most of Monday's three-hour hearing centered on what lawmakers claimed was ASU’s failure to protect conservative speech while allowing speech from left-wing perspectives to go unchallenged.

Kern said in the case of the February speaker event, faculty members abused their positions of trust and authority by publicly protesting the event at Gammage Auditorium. He claimed they were just outside the auditorium door, which could be intimidating to students who wanted to hear the speakers.

The proper place for those protests, he said “is for faculty to never show up."

“When I do things and say things, I have to consider my position as a state senator. I can’t just go willy-nilly Anthony Kern — a lot of times I do. I have to consider that fact that I’m a state senator.”

Kern urged conservative students to stand up for what they believe in, but added he can understand why they feel intimidated and outnumbered on campus.

The committee will reconvene Jan. 4, where Kern has asked ASU to come back with updates on what it is doing to ensure free speech protections and to follow up on yet-unanswered requests.

