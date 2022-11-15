GOP lawmakers to vote on leadership; McCarthy angles for speaker of the House: Live updates

Neither party has secured control of the House but Republican lawmakers will gather Tuesday on Capitol Hill to begin choosing their leadership for the next Congress.

Or they might not.

More than a dozen races are yet to be called, but the already poor showing by Republicans in the midterms has several ultraconservative GOP lawmakers questioning whether to dump California Rep. Kevin McCarthy as their leader and find someone else. At the very least, they want to postpone the vote.

Republicans have secured 217 seats, just one short of the 218 they need to control the House. Democrats have won 204, with 14 of the 435 seats up for election remaining uncalled, according to the latest election results.

Republicans are expected to capture the House but by a far slimmer margin than originally projected. Still, GOP control means the next Republican leader will be speaker of the House.

Here are the latest developments Tuesday.

On the Hill: After historic election, Congress returns to a lame duck session with a packed agenda

Trump announcement could launch presidential campaign

Former President Donald Trump has said he will make an announcement at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, widely speculated to be him declaring intent to run for reelection to the White House in 2024.

Trump has not filed campaign paperwork.

The event comes just a week after Republicans made fewer gains than expected in Congress, with Democrats retaining control of the Senate. While the GOP is poised to take the House, the party's margin of majority will be a slim one.

McCarthy's tremulous path to House speaker

It was supposed to be a coronation of sorts for McCarthy: The California Republican would ride a red wave in November to the speakership of the House, a post he has pursued for years.

But a dismal Republican showing in this month's midterm elections have complicated his path. And when GOP lawmakers gather this week to begin choosing their leadership for the next Congress, McCarthy could find the going rocky – especially from his right flank.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., arrives as Republicans hold their leadership candidate forum on Capitol Hill, in Washington, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)

A red ripple: A poor GOP showing in the midterms could hamper Kevin McCarthy's path to be House speaker

Arizona GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., a member of the far-right Freedom Caucus, is among the potential obstacles McCarthy faces in his path to speaker. Biggs thinks the GOP caucus should have a “good discussion” on whether McCarthy should assume the role, citing the under performance by Republican candidates as something to consider.

Biggs told Newsmax on Monday night that he would challenge McCarthy. The leadership vote takes place at 1 p.m.

– Ledge King, Sarah Elbeshbishi

Campaign strategy: Democrats spent millions boosting ultra right candidates in midterms. The strategy worked.

Katie Hobbs defeats Trump-backed Kari Lake in Arizona governor's race

Democratic candidate Katie Hobbs won the race for Arizona governor, beating out Republican nominee Kari Lake.

Hobbs, a veteran of Democratic politics, served as Arizona secretary of state and gained a national profile defending President Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

Lake is a former television news host turned politician whose embrace of false claims that the 2020 election was stolen helped her win the endorsement of former President Donald Trump and the votes of many of his hardline supporters.

McConnell in minority: Mitch McConnell won’t become Senate majority leader again. What that means for his power

Election updates: With over 20 House races uncalled, Pelosi won't comment on future

Democrat Andrea Salinas wins US House seat in Oregon’s 6th

Democrat Andrea Salinas has won the U.S. House seat in Oregon’s newly created 6th District.

The state representative and former congressional staffer defeated Republican Mike Erickson, a businessman.

Salinas was one of two candidates seeking to be Oregon’s first Latina congresswoman, along with Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th District, who also won her race.

A population boom made Oregon one of just six states to gain a House seat following the 2020 census. The state’s population jumped by more than 10% in the past decade to more than 4.2 million people, giving it a new congressional district for the first time in 40 years.

– Associated Press

