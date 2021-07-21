GOP Lawmakers Want to Cancel Ice Cream After Ben & Jerry’s Fiasco

Zoe Richards
·4 min read
Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty
Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) is among a vexed group of lawmakers coming forward with threats to cancel ice cream after Ben & Jerry’s announced this week it wouldn’t renew its current license agreement with its manufacturer in Israel which also distributes frozen treats to the West Bank.

“If Ben & Jerry’s wants to have a meltdown & boycott Israel, OK is ready to respond. Oklahoma has an anti-boycott of Israel law in place,” Lankford wrote on Twitter Wednesday. More than two dozen states have laws opposing boycotts of Israel.

The Oklahoma Republican urged his state to “immediately block the sale of all #Benandjerrys” to Oklahomans.

The meltdown comes after the top-selling ice cream maker said a statement that it was “inconsistent” with its values to sell its ice cream in “the Occupied Palestinian Territory.” The Vermont-based company, founded by outspoken liberal activists Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield, said it would find another way to stay in Israel after its existing agreement expires at the end of next year.

The resulting war on ice cream has been swift.

‘Cancel Culture’ Is Actually as American as Apple Pie

“Now we Israelis know which ice cream NOT to buy,” Israel’s former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter.

The country’s newly sworn in President Isaac Herzog called the boycott “a new kind of terrorism” on Wednesday, according to Israeli newspaper, Haaretz. “Terrorism tries to harm the citizens of Israel and the economy of Israel. We must oppose this boycott and terrorism in any form,” he said at a commemoration ceremony for dead Israeli leaders.

The country’s newly elected Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also warned that the decision would have “serious consequences” for Ben & Jerry’s and its parent company, Unilever, which purchased Ben & Jerry’s in 2000. Unilever called the Israeli-Palestinian conflict a “very complex and sensitive situation,” in a statement Monday, adding that it was committed to its ongoing presence in Israel and welcomed the fact that Ben & Jerry’s was planning to stay in the country.

But enraged GOP lawmakers employed some twisted logic, calling for the boycott to be quashed with a boycott, and reigniting efforts to cast supporters of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement as anti-Semitic.

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) fired off a statement blasting the ice cream maker’s decision as “discriminatory” and “a disgrace” that targeted Jewish customers. He urged his state to quickly cut ties with the top ice cream producer and its parent company.

“Our state needs to follow its self-imposed standards, lead by example, and stand up to this anti-Israel and anti-Jewish discrimination,” he said.

Pennsylvania Republican State Rep. Aaron Kaufer also penned a letter urging the state’s governor, attorney general, and treasurer on Tuesday to “end any affiliation or serving of Ben & Jerry’s ice cream” in Pennsylvania state government, agencies and affiliates, state-related universities, parks, prisons, and others based on an act put in place to stand with Israel by promoting trade and commerce in the country.

In an interview with former New York State Assemblyman Dov Hikind, Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY) slammed Ben & Jerry’s for depriving Americans of their ice cream, while also urging Americans not to buy their ice cream.

“I think it’s really important that Americans here send a message to Ben & Jerry’s by not buying their ice cream, quite frankly,” she said. “To try to deprive people of their ice cream is really just outrageous and they shouldn’t be participating in what is the BDS movement.”

My Party Has Been Overtaken by ‘Cancel Culture’ Trolls

While not calling for an end to Ben & Jerry’s sales, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a Democrat, told reporters he thought the decision was a mistake, and that he likely “will not be eating any more Cherry Garcia for a while,” one of the company’s signature flavors.

State Department spokesman Ned Price on Tuesday said that the Biden administration does not support the BDS movement which seeks to build economic and political pressure on Israel internationally in solidarity with Palestinians.

“We firmly reject the BDS movement, which unfairly singles out Israel,” Price told reporters on Tuesday. “While the Biden-Harris administration will fully and always respect the First Amendment rights of our citizens, of the American people, the United States will be a strong partner in fighting efforts around the world that potentially seek to delegitimize Israel and will work tirelessly to support Israel’s further integration into the international community.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli PM slams Ben & Jerry’s ice cream ban, vows to 'act aggressively'

    Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told the head of Unilever on Tuesday that Israel will “act aggressively” against Ben & Jerry’s over the subsidiary's decision to stop selling its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and contested east Jerusalem.

  • Israel vows to 'act aggressively' against Ben & Jerry's

    Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected concerns in Israel that the ice cream maker's decision could lead other companies to follow suit. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's office said he spoke with Alan Jope, chief executive of Ben & Jerry's parent company Unilever, and raised concern about what he called a “clearly anti-Israel step.”

  • As GOP supporters die of Covid, the party remains split in its vaccination message

    Analysis: Top Trump supporters keep casting doubt on Covid-19 vaccines. Ahead of next year's midterms, that means missing a chance to give Trump credit.

  • DOJ restricts contact with White House, a sharp pivot from Trump administration

    Attorney General Merrick Garland issued a directive restricting Justice Department contact with the White House to prevent political interference.

  • ‘He could have at least given us a road.’ Residents in Haiti prepare for Moïse’s funeral.

    There are no banners of remembrance like the black and white ones hanging near the grounds of the presidential place, or arrangements of flowers like those gathering at the memorial site at the Museum of the Haitian National Pantheon in the capital.

  • Pelosi scoffed at House GOP leader McCarthy floating GOP-only investigation into Jan. 6: 'Perhaps you mistake me for somebody who would care about that'

    Pelosi canned two GOP picks for the committee, Reps. Jim Banks and Jim Jordan, who voted against certifying the 2020 election results in AZ and PA.

  • Stephen Hawking Was Right: Black Holes Simply Can't Shrink

    Scientists finally prove it with observational data.

  • Liz Cheney calls Kevin McCarthy's January 6 rhetoric 'disgraceful' and says his lack of 'commitment to the Constitution' should disqualify him from being House speaker if GOP wins in 2022

    McCarthy "has attempted to prevent the American people from understanding what happened to block this investigation," Cheney said.

  • Julianne Hough Celebrates Turning 33 With An Ab-Baring Spin In A Sunflower Field

    "Here comes the sun ☀️🙏🏽💛🌻"

  • 13 Lemon-Blueberry Recipes You'll Want to Make All Summer

    Simple, sweet and bright—lemon and blueberry might be one of summer's winningest combinations. This easy and healthy zucchini bread recipe is elevated to company-worthy brunch fare with the addition of fresh blueberries to the batter and a simple lemon glaze and toasted almonds on top. This healthy pound cake recipe isn't just delicious--it also only requires one bowl to make.

  • Pelosi rejects Trump allies for Jan. 6 riot probe; GOP may boycott

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rejected two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, a decision McCarthy denounced as “an egregious abuse of power.”

  • 10 Things in Politics: COVID recovery now on shaky ground

    And Rep. Kevin McCarthy names his picks to the Capitol riot panel.

  • Ulta Beauty at Target May Be Coming to a Store Near You as Soon as Next Month

    Update: We finally have more news on the highly-anticipated Ulta Beauty at Target partnership. According to a press release sent to POPSUGAR, we can expect to see the Ulta Beauty installation at more than 100 Target stores across the U.S.

  • EU rejects UK demand for new post-Brexit deal on Northern Ireland

    LONDON (Reuters) -Britain demanded on Wednesday that the European Union agree to rewrite a deal overseeing problematic post-Brexit trade involving Northern Ireland just a year after it was agreed with the bloc, a call immediately rejected by Brussels. The Northern Ireland protocol was part of the Brexit settlement, backed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, that finally sealed Britain's divorce from the EU four years after voters backed leaving in a referendum. Businesses in Northern Ireland say it is damaging trade, and some pro-British groups have protested at what they say is a weakening of ties with Britain, raising concerns about a return to the violence which plagued the province for three decades.

  • Swiss hiker defies Parkinson’s disease

    This Swiss man is defying Parkinson’shiking over 600 miles across the Alps to raise awareness of the diseaseLocation: Cheserex, SwitzerlandYves Auberson was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2004He overcame muscle spasms and other symptomsto complete the three-month trek(SOUNDBITE) (French) SWISS HIKER WITH PARKINSONS DISEASE, YVES AUBERSON, SAYING:"What motivated me to do this hike, is that I wanted people to know better about this disease that is so little-known. / "It was very important to me, because I wanted to show that it is possible, even with Parkinson's disease, to still do a lot of things."Auberson is already planning his next challengeafter undergoing an operation to implant electrodes in his brain(SOUNDBITE) (French) SWISS HIKER WITH PARKINSONS DISEASE, YVES AUBERSON, SAYING:"In this new challenge, there will be a bike, a tricycle, I will have a customised bike, and water. There will be water and a bike."

  • Republican and Democratic leaders push vaccinations as Delta variant drives surge in cases

    White House staffers are among the latest examples of fully vaccinated individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19. The breakthrough infections came as the Delta variant drives a surge in cases across the U.S., prompting both liberal and conservative leaders to urge people to get vaccinated. Weijia Jiang reports.

  • How Commercial Truckers Can Save Money Amidst Rising Costs

    Life right now is kind of crazy for everyone. Trucking business owners are certainly caught up in the crazy too. Commercial trucking insurance premiums are rising, and trucks themselves are becoming more expensive. At this point, navigating a travel route is probably easier than navigating a trucking insurance policy. People are asking, “Why is everything so expensive now? What am I supposed to do?” Fortunately, there are answers. Why is trucking insurance getting more expensive? Many factors ar

  • Kevin McCarthy Says GOP Will Do Its Own, More Partisan Capitol Riot Probe

    The Republican leader suggested his investigation won't look at Donald Trump's role in the attack.

  • Extremely curious whale shark surfaces to investigate people on boat

    whale sharks are magnificent creatures that top many bucket lists for animals to see in their natural environment. They are as beautiful as they are mysterious, and there is a great deal that we do not know or understand about these gentle giants. They can reach a length of nearly 30m (55 feet), and when fully grown, they are almost as immense as school bus. Whale sharks are actually sharks, not whales, and they are the largest of the species. They are one of the largest animals in the ocean, with only a few species of whale being larger. But despite this, they are also one of the most gentle animals in the ocean. They are almost incapable of hurting a human. They have no teeth and their throats are small. They could not bit or swallow people, even if they wanted to. There have been no recorded attacks on people and no recorded injuries caused by whale sharks. Whale sharks cruise through the water with their gaping mouths open, feeding on krill, plankton, and very small fish. They are filter feeders and they have combs to collect food, instead of teeth to chew it. They have no means of fighting predators and when they face a threat, they will outswim it or dive deep to avoid it. They are capable of extreme descents that take them out of the range of most sharks that would try to eat them. This whale shark is a young one, having not reached full size. It has approached a scuba diving boat in the Galapagos Islands at a remote spot near Darwin's arch and Darwin's Island. The arch has recently collapsed, but the site is still the perfect spot for underwater nature enthusiasts to observe these giants in their own world. The sharks congregate here due to the convergence of three ocean currents that bring food and an abundance of marine life. Scientists are not sure exactly what brings the whale sharks to these waters because they do not seem to feed here. Almost all of the sharks are large, pregnant females and it is believed that they may come here to give birth. There are few sightings of baby whale sharks on record anywhere in the world and little is known about their early years. This shark would be considered medium size. It has taken an extreme interest on the people on board the boat. It surfaced to stare and it spent several minutes swimming against the gentle current to maintain a position at the back where a few guides were cleaning dive gear. The guests on the boat were delighted to see this beautiful animal for such a prolonged and unusual encounter. As one of the guides bends down to get some water, we are able to fully appreciate the size of this shark. Having such a personal experience with a rare and wonderful creature like this is something these divers will never forget!

  • Taylor Swift Pulls Fearless (Taylor's Version) from the Running at Grammys and CMA Awards

    Though Fearless (Taylor's Version) will not be up for the awards, a representative for Republic Records told Billboard that Taylor Swift's newest album, Evermore, will be submitted to the Grammys