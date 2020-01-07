GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is now straight-up arguing the 'wag the dog' theory of the Iran crisis

Maybe the U.S. wouldn't be in its current mess with Iran if House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) hadn't been so focused on impeaching President Trump these past few months, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) suggested Tuesday.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends, McCarthy responded to some comments Schiff made criticizing Trump's decision to kill Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last weeks, which escalated ongoing tensions with Tehran. The GOP leader didn't appear to have much patience with his fellow Californian, arguing that if Schiff had been using his role as House Intelligence chair to help protect the U.S. and its allies from previous attacks by Iran and Soleimani, Trump wouldn't have had to make the move. McCarthy made the case, without evidence, that Schiff and his fellow Democrats got so caught up in impeachment, they ignored the Iranian threat.









On Fox & Friends, Kevin McCarthy suggests that if Adam Schiff had "been trying to protect us" from Iran instead of doing impeachment, Trump wouldn't have droned Soleimani. pic.twitter.com/VFyhLsIgtb — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 7, 2020

Several Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), have questioned the timing of the airstrike against Soleimani, and are at least considering the theory that the Trump administration was seeking a distraction from impeachment.

