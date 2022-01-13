GOP leader McCarthy says he won't cooperate with 1/6 panel

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FARNOUSH AMIRI and ERIC TUCKER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.

McCarthy issued a statement Wednesday saying he would refuse to cooperate. He said the investigation was not legitimate and accused the panel of “abuse of power.”

Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, requested that McCarthy, R-Calif., provide information to the nine-member panel regarding his conversations with Trump “before, during and after” the riot. The request also seeks information about McCarthy’s communications with former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows in the days before the attack.

“We also must learn about how the President’s plans for January 6th came together, and all the other ways he attempted to alter the results of the election," Thompson said in the letter. "For example, in advance of January 6th, you reportedly explained to Mark Meadows and the former President that objections to the certification of the electoral votes on January 6th ‘was doomed to fail.’”

Without his cooperation, it remains unclear whether the panel will be able to gain testimony from McCarthy or any other congressional allies of Trump. While the committee has considered subpoenaing fellow lawmakers, that would be an extraordinary move and could run up against legal and political challenges.

Lawmakers are seeking a window into Trump’s state of mind from an ally who has acknowledged repeated interactions with the then-president. The committee also wants to question McCarthy about communications with Trump and White House staff in the week after the violence, including a conversation with Trump that was reportedly heated.

The committee acknowledged the sensitive and unusual nature of its request as it proposed a meeting with McCarthy on either Feb. 3 or 4. “The Select Committee has tremendous respect for the prerogatives of Congress and the privacy of its Members,” Thompson wrote. “At the same time, we have a solemn responsibility to investigate fully the facts and circumstances of these events.

Democrats have been seeking more information about McCarthy’s communications with Trump since the former president’s second impeachment trial last year. At one point in the trial, Democrats said they would try and call Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., as a witness because she had described a potentially pivotal call between the two men after hearing an account from McCarthy.

Herrera Beutler’s statement said McCarthy told her he had asked Trump to publicly “call off the riot” and had said the violent mob was made up of Trump supporters, not far-left antifa members.

She said in the statement, “That’s when, according to McCarthy, the president said, ‘Well, Kevin, I guess these people are more upset about the election than you are.’”

In the end, Democrats read a statement from Herrera Beutler into the record. Trump, who had just left office, was acquitted by the Senate.

McCarthy had initially criticized Trump’s actions after the 2020 election, saying he “bears responsibility” for the deadly Jan. 6 attack, which remains the most serious domestic assault on the building in its history.

“The saddest day I have ever had” in Congress, McCarthy said the night of the attack, even as he went on to join 138 other House Republicans in voting to reject election results.

The latest request from the panel also puts McCarthy face-to-face with its vice-chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, whom he dumped from the No. 3 House leadership position last summer as her very public criticism of Trump's lies about his 2020 election loss reverberated through the Republican Party.

The GOP leader had counseled Cheney to stay on message, but as she continued to warn the party off Trump’s falsehoods, McCarthy groomed a newly transformed Trump acolyte, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., as her replacement.

McCarthy is the third member of Congress the committee has reached out to for voluntary information. In the past few weeks, GOP Reps. Jim Jordan and Scott Perry were also contacted by the panel but have denied the requests to sit down with lawmakers or provide documents.

The panel, comprised of seven Democrats and two Republicans, has interviewed almost 350 people and issued public subpoenas to around 50 people and organizations as it seeks to create a comprehensive record of the Jan. 6 attack and the events leading up to it.

On Wednesday, former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany spoke to the panel virtually, according to a person familiar with the interview who requested anonymity to discuss it. The committee subpoenaed McEnany in November.

The committee says the extraordinary trove of material it has collected — 35,000 pages of records so far, including texts, emails and phone records from people close to Trump — is fleshing out critical details of the worst attack on the Capitol in two centuries, which played out on live television.

Thompson told The Associated Press in an interview last month that about 90% of the witnesses subpoenaed by the committee have cooperated despite the defiance of high-profile Trump allies like Meadows and Steve Bannon. Lawmakers said they have been effective at gathering information from other sources in part because they share a unity of purpose rarely seen in a congressional investigation.

___

Associated Press writer Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Senate plows ahead on voting rights push with no clear outcome

    The Senate is barreling toward a showdown on voting rights legislation and rules changes.

  • Dems switch strategy on voting bill as Biden pushes action

    Senate Democrats are trying to force a public showdown over their sweeping elections legislation, aiming to launch debate on a key party priority even though there’s no assurance the bill will come to a vote. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer outlined the plan in a memo obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, on the eve of President Joe Biden's visit to meet privately with Senate Democrats about the path forward. It still leaves the Democrats in need of a way to force a vote on the legislation, now blocked by a Republican filibuster.

  • Abortion grows as priority issue for Democrats: AP-NORC poll

    With Roe v. Wade facing its strongest threat in decades, a new poll finds Democrats increasingly view protecting abortion rights as a high priority for the government. Thirteen percent of Democrats mentioned abortion or reproductive rights as one of the issues they want the federal government to address in 2022, according to a December poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

  • White House claims Iran 'rapidly accelerating' due to Trump's removal of US from Iran nuclear deal

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki shifted blame Wednesday for the “aggressive actions” being taken by Iran, claiming the country is “rapidly accelerating” due to former President Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Iran nuclear deal.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Tries to Start a Fight Between Trump and DeSantis

    ABCFormer President Trump’s contentious interview on NPR has been getting perhaps a bit more attention than it deserves on Wednesday. But it was another recent sit-down, this one on OAN, that caught Jimmy Kimmel’s eye.Asked if he’s “reconsidering” his belated push for for the COVID-19 booster, Trump called out some other “politicians” who won’t say if they’ve been boosted. “The answer is ‘yes,’ but they don’t want to say it, because they’re gutless,” he said. “You gotta say it, whether you had i

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aide, 2 GOP strategists

    The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection is demanding records and testimony from a former White House aide they say helped draft former President Donald Trump's Jan. 6 speech, along with two others it says were in communication with people close to Trump. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, Democratic chairman of the panel, issued subpoenas on Tuesday to Andy Surabian and Arthur Schwartz, strategists who advised Donald Trump Jr., and Ross Worthington, a former White House official who the committee says helped draft the speech Trump gave at the rally directly preceding last year's attack.

  • 3 young children found dead in California apartment, deputies say

    An investigation is underway after three children were found dead inside an apartment Wednesday afternoon, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

  • Seth Meyers Says Trump Was 'Caught Off Guard' Before Hanging Up On NPR

    "For some reason, Trump thought it would be a good idea to call into NPR," the "Late Night" host said.

  • How Brad Pitt Reacted to Those Alia Shawkat Romance Rumors

    Alia Shawkat and Brad Pitt sparked romance rumors in 2019. While she's made it clear they're just friends, the actress won't forget the frenzy, revealing in a new interview, "It was not fun at all."

  • Rep. Trey Hollingsworth won't run for reelection in Indiana's 9th district. Here's why.

    I ran to return government to the people from the career politicians who had broken it, and I will be damned if I become, Rep. Hollingsworth writes.

  • House January 6 select committee hears from Kayleigh McEnany

    McEnany served as press secretary when supporters of the former president stormed the Capitol last year on January 6.

  • U.S. sanctions North Koreans and Russians over missile tests

    The Biden administration on Wednesday imposed sanctions on North Korean and Russian individuals and entities for supporting North Korea's ballistic missile program.Driving the news: The announcement follows North Korea's two missile tests in the past week and leader Kim Jong-un's threat to bolster the country's nuclear weapons program. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Treasury Department ordered sanctions on five

  • Brevard judge dismisses Jennifer Jenkins' 'cyberstalking' case against Rep. Randy Fine

    Rep. Fine's lawyers argued the Facebook posts, in which Fine targeted Jenkins over her support of a school mask mandate, amounted to protected speech

  • Three bodies found in Le Grand apartment are children under age 8, say Merced deputies

    Deputies have said they are in the initial stages of the investigation.

  • Jan. 6 panel asks House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for information about Donald Trump, Mark Meadows

    The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack asked GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy for information about his communications with Donald Trump.

  • Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick wins Florida special election to succeed Alcee Hastings

    Democrat Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick won the special election on Tuesday to succeed the late Rep. Alcee Hastings (D-Fla.) in Florida's 20th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race for Cherfilus-McCormick at 7:08 p.m. ET.Florida's 20th District, which encompasses parts of Palm Beach and Broward counties, leans heavily Democratic, and Cherfilus-McCormick was the heavy favorite heading into the Tuesday election. She faced off...

  • Man wanted for racist attack on Brooklyn subway

    Investigators say the 14-year-old victim was on board a northbound 4 train with his 11-year-old brother and mother on Monday at 7:15 a.m. when the incident happened.

  • Human Rights Watch criticises Biden, others for weak defense of democracy

    Human Rights Watch on Thursday criticised U.S. President Joe Biden and other Western leaders for a weak defense of democracy and for failing to meet challenges from the climate crisis and COVID-19 pandemic to poverty, inequality and racial injustice. In contrast to what Human Rights Executive Director Kenneth Roth described as former U.S. President Donald Trump's "embrace of friendly autocrats", Biden took office in January 2021 with a pledge to put human rights at the center of his foreign policy.

  • Another dog found dead as Kansas police look for suspect who beheaded officer’s puppy

    In the past year in this southeastern Kansas town, three dogs have been killed, including one belonging to a police officer.

  • Bob Saget 'seemed great' before his death: Friends recall final conversations with comedian

    Just prior to Saget's death, he "seemed great and he seemed excited about going on the road," says his touring partner Mike Young. Young also recalls Saget's wife, Kelly Rizzo, calling to tell him what happened.