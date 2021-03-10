GOP leader McCarthy takes last-gasp stand against COVID-19 relief bill ahead of House vote

Tim O'Donnell
·1 min read

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) took one last stand against President Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan ahead of the lower chamber's final vote on the bill, which is almost certain to pass.

Democrats, McCarthy said, have "abandoned any pretense of unity," and he accused them of stuffing the bill — which he repeatedly labeled "socialism" — with waste that was unrelated to solving the pandemic, warning that "serious problems" are "immediately on the horizon" for the American people. "History will not be kind to what transpires here today," he said.

House Democrats brushed off the criticism as nothing more than "scare tactics," however. Rep. John Yarmuth (D-Ky.), for instance, said facetiously that if Democrats hosted a "potluck picnic, Republicans would call it socialism."

More stories from theweek.com
The Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal family
Mitch McConnell sings the praises of Merrick Garland
Did Republicans just sign their midterms death warrant?

Recommended Stories

  • White House works to finalize support with Democrats ahead of House vote on COVID relief bill

    The White House is working to shore up support with Congressional Democrats as the House prepares to vote on President Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill later this week. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • Senators who voted against a $15 minimum wage represent three-quarters of the workers who would benefit, study says

    A new report from the Economic Policy Institute finds 24 million workers who'd benefit from a $15 minimum wage are in states where senators voted no.

  • ‘Colored babies’ remark during debate was ’slip of the tongue,’ Oklahoma lawmaker says

    He made the comment during an abortion debate in the state House of Representatives.

  • What the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill Congress passed means for you

    The legislation contains numerous provisions designed to help Americans who’ve been dealing with the coronavirus pandemic and its economic consequences for a full year, although Republicans argue it comes with a steep cost.

  • Nev. Democratic Party in upheaval after progressive takeover

    The state Democratic Party in Nevada has for years been among the strongest in country, buttressed by the state's powerful former senator, Harry Reid, and credited with helping Democrats chalk up wins in the swing state since 2016. Nevada political operatives say the progressive takeover could diminish the power of the state party and jeopardize a push to make the state the first presidential nominating contest in 2024, ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire. The new state party chair, Judith Whitmer, said she was surprised by the resignations and denied allegations that she had first threatened to fire staff or had suggested that Democratic elected officials should face primary challenges from the left.

  • Texans scramble to get vaccinated after Republican governor says no more masks

    Greg Abbott says state can ‘open 100%’ without masks – but millions remain unvaccinated and navigating the state’s vaccine bureaucracy is fraught A vaccination clinic in New Braunfels. Governor Abbott’s order to lift mask mandates fueled condemnation from Democratic leaders across the state. Photograph: Mikala Compton/AP In Houston, a long line of cars wraps around a cluster of white tents in the parking lot of NRG Stadium – a Texas-sized vaccination hub. Texans roll up to the drive-through, hang an arm out of the window to get their shot, and leave as if the vaccination site were one of many fast-food restaurants sprawled across the state. Men and women in army green and face shields direct traffic, scan QR codes and administer shots containing the ticket to a renewed social life and some peace of mind. That reassurance could not come too soon for Texans, since the statewide mask mandate has now officially been lifted, leaving millions of those still unvaccinated more vulnerable to an infectious disease that has killed 527,000 people in the US, including more than 45,000 in Texas. On 2 March, the Texas governor, Greg Abbott, announced the statewide mask mandate implemented over the summer would suddenly cease to exist as of Wednesday. At first glance, one might see the announcement as the light at the end of the tunnel. But upon further examination, it seems Texas is jumping the gun. According to the Texas health department, the number of those fully vaccinated in the state currently stands at 2,463,005 – about 16% of Texas’s near 15 million over-18 population. Texas currently ranks 38th in the nation for total administered vaccinations. Announcing the end of the mask mandate, Abbott said last week: “It is now time to open Texas 100%. So today, I am issuing a new executive order that rescinds most of the earlier executive orders: effective next Wednesday, all businesses of any kind are allowed to open 100%. Also, I am ending the statewide mask mandate.” The announcement fueled condemnation from Democratic leaders across the state. Some argued Abbott’s order was a distraction from the state’s failure to keep its energy grid powered during a brutal winter storm that left millions without electricity, heat and water for days. The Harris county judge, Lina Hidalgo, said of Abbott’s move: “At best, this is wishful thinking, that Covid is somehow less dangerous than it was yesterday. At worst, it is a cynical attempt to distract Texans from the failures of state oversight of our power grid.” She was referring to the deadly Arctic-temperature storms that hit the state with little warning last month and caused mass power outages and suffering. Hidalgo urged constituents to continue wearing a mask and practice social distancing until more people are vaccinated. Soon after his announcement in Lubbock, Abbott spuriously blamed Joe Biden’s administration for allowing the entry of Covid-19 positive “illegal immigrants” into the US. The former San Antonio mayor and Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro expressed outrage that the governor was already planning on making undocumented migrants a scapegoat for any surge in Covid cases. He said: “You have a governor who basically is trying to pass off the blame to undocumented immigrants when we see the numbers start to go up here because of his terrible policy decisions … there’s no basis whatsoever to suggest that immigrants are spreading Covid-19 in Texas. There is evidence to suggest that the decision the governor made to kill the mask mandate and also to open up business to 100% will cause a lot more spread of coronavirus in Texas.” Castro is a frequent customer of Halcyon, an eclectic coffee shop and lounge on San Antonio’s pedestrian-only River Walk area. On Twitter, he applauded the establishment’s sign on the door that read: “Despite the recent ordinance, we as a business have decided to still require masks when not seated at the table. Thank you for your understanding and for helping us keep our staff and patrons safe.” When I go shopping, most people aren’t wearing masks. They see other non mask-wearers and they will high-five each other Angelica Guerra Wells Kristopher Strompl, one of Halcyon’s managers, says it is too soon for the mask mandate to be lifted. “The only reason [Covid] case numbers were down was because of the storm,” Strompl said. “We will continue to wear a mask. It’s an extra layer of protection.” Before the lifting of the mask mandate, Strompl said some patrons had been less than respectful of Halcyon’s mask policy. He said he expects more cases like this once the mask order is lifted. “It was the equivalent of a child throwing a temper tantrum,” Strompl said, recounting the time his team had to threaten to call the police before the customer eventually left on their own. In Houston, Picos Mexican restaurant has dealt with even harsher reactions from customers refusing to wear a mask. Some customers even threatened to report staff to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice). The restaurant’s co-owner, Arnoldo Richards, told CNN: “This gentleman just said I should not be going against the governor of Texas and we should respect his mandate on lifting the ban. If not, he could send immigration to come and check our green cards. And I thought that was highly racist. I thought it was inappropriate. And had it not been a Mexican restaurant, he might not have said anything or referred to checking our green cards.” Angelica Guerra Wells lives in New Braunfels, a town just outside of San Antonio. She describes her town as “very conservative”. “The norm here already is that when I go grocery shopping, most people aren’t wearing masks,” Guerra Wells said. “They see other non mask-wearers and they will high-five each other. I’m trying to buy bananas and they’re high-fiving and talking over the food. This is ridiculous.” Throughout the pandemic, Guerra Wells went into her office every day. She just recently quit, citing her company’s dangerous Covid policies as part of her decision to look for a new job. “I had to go into the office every single day. Everyone did. How they handled the [pandemic] is kind of the reason I left. They tried to implement stuff about keeping distance, checking temperatures, not allowing people into the office, but none of it was actually enforced,” Guerra Wells said. “It felt like they were putting on a show that they were going to be following these policies.” Governor Greg Abbott last week at an event to announce he is rescinding the mask mandate. Photograph: Justin Rex/AP Guerra Wells and her husband live in a one-bedroom apartment. When he contracted Covid, she said her employers told her she should come in if she felt fine and tested negative, despite the possibility of transmitting the virus to other co-workers. “I had one employee whose wife and daughter caught Covid. He didn’t catch it but soon after, his brother caught [it] and died,” Guerra Wells said. “Today is my new company’s one-year anniversary of working from home. I feel like they’re taking people’s safety into consideration a lot more.” Guerra Wells is now fully vaccinated. Her health conditions pushed her near the top of the list, but she said she still feels guilty that she had vaccine access while others who need it don’t. “I am hopeful that we’ll get back to some sort of normalcy, but I think it needs to happen first with better access to vaccinations. These 90-year-olds can’t get vaccinations because they’re not quick enough on the computer. It’s really hard to get through on the phone lines. I had to wait four hours just to talk to someone and then get hung up on,” she said. She added: “I’m hearing far too often from pharmacy techs that they’re having to throw away vaccines at the end of the day, or scrambling to call their friends to come take one.” In many parts of Texas, vaccination appointments are being offered on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who fall in either category 1a or 1b, as defined by the state health department. But even those in neither category are securing appointments, since there is no process to verify whether someone has an underlying health condition or works in a school or care facility. Eunice Lee is a student pharmacist in San Antonio. She believes the faulty vaccine rollout process in the state, combined with the mask mandate order being lifted, will cause a spike in Covid cases. “When [Abbott] made the announcement that he was getting rid of the mask mandate, only 6-7% of Texans had been vaccinated. It came out of the blue, especially after we had the winter snowstorm. A lot of people were still displaced from that. A lot of people still didn’t have food or water and weren’t even living at home,” Lee said. “As healthcare workers, a lot of people were shocked and angry.” Lee and her family were personally affected by the winter storm, like millions of other Texans. “I had a family member who was supposed to get their vaccine during that week of the storm, and because that pharmacy didn’t have electricity, we had to unfortunately miss that appointment. I can imagine how many more people were in my grandma’s situation who missed their vaccine,” Lee said. “That wiped a week’s worth of people who could’ve been vaccinated. That probably hurt our numbers even more.” Many young people are assisting older relatives with booking their vaccine appointments, because navigating the website of a county or pharmacy chain can be daunting to those elderly and most in need. Digital literacy is often the key to successfully acquiring a vaccine. So when a spot opens up, the fastest person will win – regardless of how great another person’s health risks are. Lee was eventually able to secure a vaccine appointment for her grandmother, but said she had to stay up “night after night” to snag one, despite working in a pharmacy. “Since I can use the computer easily, I would go to all the different companies’ websites and open up all the tabs, like a weird ritual every day. If I wasn’t able to drive across town, she would not have had that appointment. She doesn’t know the roads as well,” Lee said. Lee has been relying on “intel” from her other pharmacist friends to find out when new shipments of vaccines are expected to arrive and when websites would be updated. She shares any information she knows with patients, but says those that are older are often uncomfortable with driving too far and to unfamiliar places to get their vaccines. “It’s disappointing and frustrating personally for me and my family, but also for others around me who are in the same situation,” Lee said. “We have the manpower to vaccinate all of these people, but we need to get [vaccines] into the local and community pharmacies like we do for flu shots. Hopefully, we can get a majority of the population vaccinated, but this rollout process is hindering us at this point. “It makes me feel like the governor isn’t looking out for his constituents. To me, it’s just bizarre. Masks are only going to help if the majority of people are wearing them.”

  • Missouri Man in Custody After Post-Insurrection Lynching Threat Against Black Lawmaker

    A 63-year-old man from Missouri is finally in FBI custody after continuing a years-long tradition of threatening legislators with lynching, as well as targeting them with racist and homophobic slurs.

  • U.S. House Republicans may follow Democrats in rebooting shamed 'earmarks'

    U.S. House Republicans are weighing whether to join Democrats in getting back into "earmarks" - the practice of loading spending bills with legislators' pet projects - and a decision is expected this week, two sources familiar with the process said . The sources said Republicans in the House of Representatives deliberated on the issue twice this week, and sentiment is growing toward embracing earmarks roughly a decade after the party decided to scrap the long-standing practice amid a raft of high-profile controversies. Democrats who control the House agreed to bring back earmarks this year.

  • Judge Isn’t Buying Undocumented Boogaloo Boi’s ‘Doting Dad’ Plea

    GoFundMeAn undocumented Dutch “Boogaloo Boi” arrested by the FBI on weapons and immigration charges is a good dad who just wants to be home in Virginia with his 6-year-old daughter, according to his lawyer.Meanwhile, he is comfortably riding out his time in federal detention with financial support from fellow members of the Boogaloo movement, a largely decentralized extremist movement that aims to overthrow the U.S. government by inciting a second civil war.In a decision handed down on Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Pamela Meade Sargent ordered Jaap Willem Lijbers, who pleaded not guilty, held without bail until his next court appearance set for Apr. 8.Four supporters showed up for Lijbers’ Tuesday court appearance, a close friend of his told The Daily Beast. A fifth supporter was supposed to be there but got rear-ended while driving to the courthouse and never made it, he said.Feds Bust Gun-Crazy Boogaloo Boi Who’s in the U.S. Illegally“ICE has a hold on the bond,” the friend said of Lijbers, 26, who traveled to the U.S. on a 90-day tourist visa in 2014 and never left. “If anybody wants to get him in a position to be able to bail out, they have to go through ICE.”As The Daily Beast first reported, the FBI raided Lijbers’ home in Tazewell County, Virginia last week, seizing a Radical Firearms RF-15 military-style rifle along with five magazines, one of which was loaded.According to a criminal complaint filed in Virginia federal court, Lijbers was a member of a private Facebook group that included Steven Carrillo, an infamous Boogaloo Boi and former Air Force sergeant charged in a series of politically motivated cop killings last June. The complaint alleges Lijbers had also been in direct contact with Benjamin Ryan Teeter, a North Carolina Boogaloo Boi who in December pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges for attempting to provide material support to Hamas, and with Ivan Harrison Hunter, a Boogaloo Boi from Texas charged with rioting after shooting up a Minneapolis police station with an AK-47-style assault rifle during the civil unrest that followed the death of George Floyd.Using search warrants to subpoena social media records, the FBI identified a Facebook account under the name “Marvin Dorner” that had been in contact with Hunter and Teeter. In one set of direct messages, Lijbers—using the Marvin Dorner alias—discussed traveling to Minneapolis during the protests, according to the FBI. He was ultimately unable to go, and “pivoted” to attending local anti-government protests closer to home.The Boogaloos Are Pitching a Big Tent for Far-Right ViolenceAt one protest in Virginia, Lijbers told Hunter that he was the only one there armed with a gun, and that he had “discussed his rifle with one of the police present and that he basically ran security for the event.” He allegedly sent Hunter a photograph of himself holding a sign reading: “THE BIG IGLOO BOIS LAUGH IN THE FACE OF TYRANNY,” and followed up with a message that said, “I showed every cop that sign.” In another message, he sent Hunter a screenshot of a tweet showing him holding a rifle at the rally.“You could argue, since Jaap was an illegal immigrant, he didn't have gun rights,” said the friend. “I think that's the basis of the charge.”After two GoFundMe campaigns intended to raise money for Lijbers’ legal expenses were removed by the site for violating its terms of service, other Boogaloo Bois have tried to help Lijbers out during his pre-trial detention by putting “money on his books,” the friend added. It has enabled the Dutch national to make phone calls and purchase items from the jail commissary. The Dutch embassy has also been notified of Lijbers’ legal predicament, according to court records.The far-right Boogaloo movement is made up of various factions. While some members do in fact advocate for a “race war,” a significant portion are focused only on fomenting the wholesale collapse of the U.S. government.The friend, who insisted Lijbers does not consider himself to be a white supremacist, said Lijbers was hoping he “would just get a quick deportation, and it would be over with. And then we'd work on getting him back in the country through immigration lawyers, et cetera. And the way he was talking, it sounded like ICE was working with him to just make it a quick deportation. And then at the last minute, apparently they changed their minds.”Nancy Dickenson-Vicars, the federal defender representing Lijbers, argued unsuccessfully for his release, stating that Lijbers “would return to his residence... where he was living at the time of his arrest and resume parenting his six-year-old child, with whom he has a very close bond.” Although Lijbers and the child’s mom are no longer romantically involved, they maintain “an amicable relationship,” Dickenson-Vicars said in a bail motion.“He has the support of his child’s extended maternal family, who describe him as [an] excellent father to his child,” it says. “His residence is immediately adjacent to the home of his child’s maternal grandmother. The child spends part-time with her grandmother and part-time with Mr. Lijbers. A member of his child’s maternal family is willing to serve as third-party custodian for Mr. Lijbers,” who “has not been charged with any criminal or traffic offense since entering the country in 2014.”“What he focuses on is that he just wants to see his daughter, he just wants to be with his daughter,” said Lijbers’ friend, noting that although Lijbers is in the country illegally, his child is an American citizen. “He wants this over with as fast as possible. I don’t want to say, you know, that he’s scared or anything like that. But like, he definitely does not want to be in ICE custody. We are very much against ICE in general. We’re for open borders. Like, no Boogaloo Boi voted for Trump, at least not this time around. Though, I can't speak for the last time.”If convicted, Lijbers faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and/or a $250,000 fine, plus deportation back to the Netherlands.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Lawyers investigating Cuomo have taken on political figures

    The lawyers tapped to investigate sexual harassment allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo both have experience handling high-profile cases involving men accused of abusing their power. One of the attorneys, Joon Kim, was a federal prosecutor who directed investigations that sent one of Cuomo's top aides to prison on a bribery conviction and led to the conviction of another on charges connected to a massive economic development project that Cuomo championed. The other investigator, Anne L. Clark, is an employment lawyer who once represented a woman in sexual harassment lawsuit filed against a powerful New Jersey politician.

  • Wisconsin judge delays trial for teen accused of killing protesters to November

    The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager charged with the fatal shooting of two men in Wisconsin last summer during protests against police brutality, will start on Nov. 1, a judge ruled on Wednesday, giving lawyers on both sides more time to prepare. The 18-year-old is charged with first-degree homicide and five other criminal counts related to the Aug. 25 killings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber in the Wisconsin city of Kenosha, and the wounding of a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

  • Dan Crenshaw slams ‘unhinged’ response to Texas lifting mask mandate

    Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, discusses the social media response to Texas’ mask mandate removal.

  • Despite GOP opposition, polls show Biden's COVID relief plan retains broad popularity

    With President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan expected to pass the House Wednesday, a round of new polling indicates that the bill is broadly popular despite failing to earn any Republican votes.

  • A $60 billion surprise in the Covid relief bill: Tax hikes

    Democrats tucked in a trio of little-noticed tax hikes on the wealthy and big corporations.

  • Tax Break in Covid Relief Bill Leads to Calls for Congress to Delay Filing Deadline

    The Senate version of the $1.9 trillion Covid relief bill includes a tax break on unemployment benefits that, if signed into law, will no doubt be welcomed by those tallying up their 2020 tax bills. The provision exempts the first $10,200 in benefits received last year from federal income taxes for households that earned less than $150,000 – saving roughly 40 million taxpayers as much as $25 billion. The problem, as The Wall Street Journal’s Richard Rubin reports, is that as of late February more than 45 million people have already filed their taxes for 2020. That means millions of people may have to amend their returns to take advantage of the rule change. On top of that, the IRS will need to reprogram its computers to incorporate the new tax break. Both situations will further stress a tax agency that is already struggling to keep up during the pandemic. Some tax professionals say it’s time for Congress to delay tax day. “It makes it really hard on the tax practitioners,” one accountant told Rubin. “Nobody really cares about us, but it just makes it so difficult. You’re laughing. We cry.” At least two lawmakers agree. Reps. Richard Neal (D-MA), chair of the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee, and Bill Pascrell (D-NJ) released a statement Monday calling for a delay. “Facing enormous strain and anxiety, taxpayers need flexibility now,” they said. “We demand that the IRS announce an extension as soon as possible.” Former IRS Commissioner John Koskinen told Rubin that the IRS would probably have to stop processing tax returns for a few days if the tax break is signed into law, in order to make the necessary adjustments. “You really are trying to fix the plane when you’re flying it,” he said. Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Poll: Cuomo Driving New York Independents Away from Fellow Democrats

    New polling suggests that beleaguered New York governor Andrew Cuomo could be a drag on New York Democrats in 2022 if he remains in office. Cuomo, whose administration is in the midst of at least three federal probes into its handling of nursing homes during COVID-19 and who is himself facing multiple allegations of sexual harassment, has so far refused to leave office. “No, there is no way I resign,” Cuomo said Monday, even after New York State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, a Democrat, called for him to leave office. On Monday, New York Republican state lawmakers said they would introduce an impeachment resolution against Cuomo. And while New York Republicans currently hold super-minorities in both the state Senate and Assembly, Cuomo’s actions could present an opportunity to gain seats. According to polling conducted by the Republican State Leadership, 65 percent of respondents across 14 state Senate and state Assembly districts currently represented by Democrats said that they “would be less likely to support a Democrat legislator if they learned they were standing by Governor Cuomo.” The RSLC polled 1,400 registered independents from March 5-6. “Even if all of these state Democrats attempt to distance themselves from the governor and call for his resignation, the data makes clear that it may not be enough,” a memo reads. “Running on the same ticket as Cuomo in 2022 could be catastrophic in itself, and Republicans should look to capitalize.” The 14 districts stretch across the state, from Suffolk County on Long Island to St.Lawrence County on the New York’s northern border. They include four state Senate Democrats up for reelection in 2022 — Peter Harckham, James Gaughran, Kevin Thomas, and John Brooks — and ten Assembly members — Judy Griffin, Monica P. Wallace, Carrie Woerner, Marianne Buttenschon, Michael Cusick, Al Stirpe, Didi Barrett, Billy Jones, Simcha Eichenstein, and Steven Cymbrowitz. “These are districts we’re tracking for potential vulnerabilities as part of our broader political map,” RSLC communications director Andrew Romeo told National Review. A review of New York’s registration data shows that registered independents represent at least 20 percent of the electorate in all 14 districts. Recent media reports have shown how Cuomo’s administration went to great lengths to avoid public scrutiny by deliberately undercounting nursing home deaths during the pandemic — including by rewriting a July report by state health officials to conceal that over 9,000 nursing home residents had died from COVID-19 in the state at the time. So far, New York’s Democrat leadership remains divided on whether Cuomo should leave office — while Stewart-Cousins, backed by Senate Democrats, called for Cuomo to step down, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has merely said the governor should “seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

  • House Passes Biden Stimulus Package 220-to-211

    Mar.10 -- President&nbsp;Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill cleared its final congressional hurdle Wednesday, with the House passing the bill on a 220-to-211 vote, sending it to the president for his signature.

  • Capturing the moment a U.S. border patrol agent reaches out to a young migrant

    A native Texan, Latif has been covering the ebbs and flows of the migration story at the border since 2018. In recent weeks, a humanitarian crisis in Central America paired with changes in migration strategy in the White House have led to a surge in those trying to cross north to what they hope will be a better life in the United States. Within the heavily trafficked Rio Grande Valley sector of the border, Latif has seen the people smugglers move their operations around to evade the border patrol in the last three years, shifting just like the wide river that divides the United States and Mexico.

  • The wild ride that made Rudy Giuliani, 'Kraken' lawyer Sidney Powell, and Fox News targets in the mother of all defamation cases

    The crusade to overturn the 2020 presidential election results may be the biggest libel case in American history.

  • Capitol Insurrectionist Suspect Flees to Kenya, Is Deported Back to America to Face Justice

    The arrogance of white people never ceases to amaze me.