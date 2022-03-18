GOP leader says Republicans will boot Schiff from Intel panel

Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (D-Calif.) addresses reporters during his weekly on-camera press conference on Friday, March 18, 2022.





House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Friday said Republicans would boot House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) from the committee altogether if they attain the majority in the midterm elections.

At his press conference Friday, McCarthy accused Schiff of politicizing the committee, said he didn't warn the public about Ukraine or Afghanistan and alleged he lied about intelligence regarding President Biden's son Hunter Biden.

"Why is he still chair of the committee and why is he still even on the committee? In a new Congress, if it's a new majority, he will not be," McCarthy said.

"You cannot make this committee political, you cannot use it as a position of chairman to lie, and you should be focused on what the American people want you to be focused on around the world," he added.

It's not the first time McCarthy has made a similar vow. He previously threatened to retaliate against Democrats for their votes in the last year to remove Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) from committees for invoking political violence in their rhetoric. In January, he said he'd remove Schiff and Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) from their respective committees.

