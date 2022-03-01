GOP leaders blame Biden 'weakness' for Russian invasion of Ukraine

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia
  • Michael McCaul
    Michael McCaul
    American attorney and politician
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas)
Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas)


Republican leaders on Tuesday bashed President Biden as a frail leader on the global stage, saying it's the "weakness" of their White House rival that's emboldened Russian President Vladimir Putin - and led directly to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"Weakness invites aggression. It's a historic axiom. And it's true," Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) said during a press briefing in the Capitol.

McCaul, the senior Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, compared Biden to Neville Chamberlain, the former British prime minister whose infamous appeasement policies of the 1930s offered a toehold for the Nazi expansionism that ultimately exploded into World War II.

"We have a weak president and he's creating a very dangerous world," McCaul said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) piled on, accusing Biden of sitting back while other global leaders take charge. Only the decision of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to remain in Kyiv, despite Biden's evacuation offer, has prevented a Russian rout, he added.

"The sad part is, we're watching Europe lead," McCarthy said. "Thankfully President Zelensky didn't take President Biden's advice and leave the country, because we'd be talking today about a collapse."

Congressional attacks on a president of the opposing party are, of course, routine in Washington. And GOP leaders have hammered Biden since Day 1 on his approach to issues as diverse as the economy, immigration and public health amid the COVID pandemic - attacks they amplified on Tuesday.

Still, the vilification of a sitting president amid a foreign policy crisis defies the long-held, if unwritten, precept that partisan disagreements should stop at the water's edge. The friction is particularly glaring at a time when the United States is seeking to rally a united front - at home and abroad - to counter Putin's aggression. And Biden's Democratic allies are rushing to his defense, noting the broad coalition of countries now sending help to Ukraine, sanctioning Russia, or both.

"President Biden has done a remarkable job of working with our allies," Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) said Tuesday in an interview with NewsNation. "This is the most unified approach to sanctions - the toughest sanctions that we have ever done as a world."

Republicans have vastly different views, pointing to a number of policy decisions - foreign and domestic - they say Biden has botched to the advantage of Putin. That list includes Biden's decision last year to waive sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany; his disapproval of the Keystone XL pipeline at home; and his reluctance to hit Russia with earlier sanctions, even as Putin was amassing nearly 200,000 troops at the Ukrainian border.

"The war on Ukraine represents one of the greatest foreign policy failures in modern history," said Rep. Elise Stefanik (N.Y.), the third-ranking House Republican.

The GOP broadsides came hours before Biden will deliver his first State of the Union speech to a sharply divided country that's on edge amid a spike in inflation, a war in Europe and a COVID-19 pandemic now in its third year.

Republican leaders are expecting to flip control of the House in November's midterm elections, and they're blaming Biden and the Democrats for each one of those crises.

Republicans are using the Ukraine crisis to bash Biden's handling of the deadly U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan last summer. McCarthy suggested that if the military equipment left behind in Afghanistan had been transferred to Ukrainian forces, Russia would never have invaded.

"Imagine if Ukraine had just half of the weapons that were left in Afghanistan," he said. "If they'd had just half, I imagine Putin would not have entered."

Rep. Victoria Spartz (Ind.), a first-term Republican who was born and raised in Ukraine, offered a tearful plea for the international community to step in with much more help for her native country.

"This is not a war. This is a genocide of the Ukrainian people by a crazy man," she said.

She didn't spare Biden, saying the president talks but "doesn't do things."

"What is he gonna [do], wait when millions die and then he's going to do more?" she said. "This president needs to get his act together and exercise some leadership."

Recommended Stories

  • Hypocrites Rubio, DeSantis won’t condemn Trump for loving on Putin but boycott Biden | Opinion

    At a time when the United States should be showing the world a bipartisan, united front against Vladimir Putin’s despicable invasion of Ukraine, Florida’s top Republican leaders have instead chosen to play partisan politics.

  • Hungary backing Ukraine's bid to join EU, official says

    Hungary is backing Ukraine's bid to join the European Union amid the Russian invasion, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Tuesday at a press conference."Hungary backs this initiative and we urge Brussels to put the issue on the agenda," Szijjarto said, Reuters reported.The statement comes after the presidents of eight central and eastern European nations wrote a letter Monday expressing support for Ukraine's membership. "We, the...

  • As the ruble plunges to less than a penny, dealings surge in Ukraine and Russia currency for bitcoin and stablecoins

    Trading volume of bitcoin and USDT, a dollar-pegged stablecoin, have surged in Russia and Ukraine's local currencies on Binance, since Russia invaded Ukraine.

  • Ukraine creates 'IT army' of civilians to hack Russian websites, 'fight on the cyber front'

    Ukraine is creating a volunteer "IT army" to hack Russian websites after facing a series malware and denial of service attacks.

  • European Parliament Gives Ovation to Ukraine President: 'Light Will Win,' Zelenskyy Vows amid Invasion

    The Ukrainian president's remarks came just hours after he submitted an application to the European Union asking them to grant his country membership

  • Taliban halt evacuations of Afghans

    The Taliban on Sunday announced that Afghans would not be permitted to leave the country without a good reason and women would be forbidden from traveling without a chaperone, rebuffing a key United States demand for lifting sanctions. "The government is obliged to find out a way to protect their people," Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Sunday during a press conference, according to The Wall Street Journal."Especially when their path...

  • America's Second Largest Beer Brand Is Eliminating Plastic Six-Pack Rings

    The brewer of Coors Light says that the switch will eliminate 400,000 pounds of plastic per year.

  • Letters to the editor: Supporting Barrick for DA; a five-alarm fire in US

    Letters include backing John Barrick for Ventura County District Attorney; and why America is now experiencing a five-alarm fire.

  • Column: Ukraine's boxers in the fight of their lives

    The two big men standing shoulder to shoulder in The Associated Press photo taken Sunday in the mayor’s office in beleaguered Kyiv, Ukraine, were instantly recognizable to most boxing fans. Vitali and Wladimir Klitschko, the sons of a Soviet major general, are both former heavyweight champions and whenever one was in the ring, the other was always helping from the corner. Vitali Klitschko is helping lead it as mayor of Kyiv.

  • Facebook whistleblower to attend Biden's State of the Union address -White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen plans to attend U.S. President Joe Biden's first State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday night, the White House said, as it seeks to highlight mental health problems facing young people. Haugen, a former Facebook Inc product manager, revealed her identity as the whistleblower who provided the documents that underpinned a Wall Street Journal investigation and a Senate hearing on Instagram's harm to teen girls.

  • Courteney Cox Says ‘Shining Vale’ Got Her ‘Excited About Acting Again’

    Between “Friends” and the “Scream” franchise, Courteney Cox knew that playing both comedy and horror were well within her wheelhouse — but something told her that the new Starz series “Shining Vale” would test her skills in unprecedented ways. “Such a dramatic role that also was comedic was a balance that I hadn’t played in […]

  • Russia warns it will begin missile strikes against parts of Kyiv. Western officials have warned Putin's forces may step up attacks against civilians.

    Russia's defense ministry was quoted by Moscow-controlled news agencies as saying that Russian forces are set to strike specific targets in Ukraine.

  • Snapchat Halts Ad Sales to Russian, Belarusian Entities Amid Attack on Ukraine

    Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, is the latest internet company to weigh in on the Russian attack on Ukraine. The social messaging and media company said it has stopped running all advertising in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine and is halting ad sales to all Russian and Belarusian entities as part of “complying with all […]

  • Biden: Public shouldn't worry about nuclear war with Russia

    President Biden said Monday he does not believe Americans have reason to be concerned about nuclear war amid tensions with Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.Biden responded to the question with a short "no" after delivering remarks at a Black History Month event at the White House.Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday put his country's deterrence forces, including nuclear arms, on high alert as Western nations ramped up sanctions over the...

  • Belarus Hackers Allegedly Disrupted Trains to Thwart Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist hackers in Belarus have allegedly breached computers that control that country’s trains and brought some to a halt, part of what they say is an effort to disrupt Russian soldiers moving into Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Be

  • Pennsylvania Republican bows out to avoid showdown against fellow House GOP lawmaker

    Rep. Fred Keller, R-Pa., announced Monday he won’t run for re-election this fall, making him the 14th Republican to say they won't seek another House term.

  • Stock Market Today - 3/1: Dow Falls Nearly 600 Points as Russia Steps Up Attacks on Ukraine

    Stocks fall as Russia, in the sixth day of its attack on Ukraine, stepped up its offensive. Oil surges past $100 a barrel.

  • UK to impose financial sanctions against Russia's central bank

    The measures announced by chancellor Rishi Sunak and the BoE's Andrew Bailey will affect the Central bank of Russia, the Ministry of Finance and the Russian National Wealth fund.

  • Top U.S. Senate Republican calls on Biden for 5% increase in military spending

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that President Joe Biden's next budget request must include at least a 5% increase in defense spending above inflation, to counter what he called longer-term threats to U.S. interests posed by Russia and China. McConnell said in a floor speech that ramped up military spending must follow recent sanctions imposed on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine to ensure the United States can counter advancements in Russian and Chinese weaponry that he said were intended to keep U.S. forces away from troubled regions. "It is this president's job to seriously meet the growing threats posed by Russia and China,” McConnell said in a floor speech.

  • Six of Donald Trump’s lawyers subpoenaed by Capitol attack panel

    The panel is targeting documents and testimony from Cleta Mitchell, Kurt Olsen, Katherine Freiss, Phillip Kline, Kenneth Chesebro and Christina Bobb The House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection has issued subpoenas to lawyers for Donald Trump. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack has issued new subpoenas to lawyers for Donald Trump suspected to be involved in efforts to stop the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 election