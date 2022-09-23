GOP leaders blast Pelosi after speaker called their Commitment to America an ‘extremist agenda’

FIRST ON FOX: House GOP leadership blasted Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., after she called the Republicans’ Commitment to America package an "extremist agenda."

In interviews with Fox News Digital on Friday, top Republicans like House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy accused Pelosi of being afraid to run on Democrats' legislative record.

The Commitment to America, which House Republicans launched Friday, outlines their plan to address issues like parental rights and the economy if they retake the House in November's midterm elections.

Pelosi was quick to attack the Republican plan.

"Today’s rollout is the latest evidence of House Republicans’ whole-hearted commitment to MAGA: going all-in on an extremist agenda designed to greatly diminish Americans’ health, freedom and security," she said Friday.

"This alarming new extreme MAGA platform threatens to criminalize women’s health care, slash seniors’ Medicare and raise prescription drug prices, and attack our free and fair elections," the speaker continued.

McCarthy, R-Calif., pushed back on Pelosi’s attack on the package in an interview with Fox News Digital, saying their plan will "actually put America on a new course."

"Because the Democrats have caused inflation, crime in our streets by defunding the police, runaway spending causing inflation," McCarthy said. "Going after American energy and making the price of gas, causing inflation. This is a plan to fix the problems the Democrats have created, and I think the American public should have an election based upon ideas."

"I think why she does that is she can’t run on the policies and the damage they’ve caused to America," the GOP leader continued. "And they have no plan to fix it."

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., told Fox News Digital that Pelosi "shows the country every day how out of touch she is with America."

"When she says American energy independence is extreme, I think people know who’s the extremist," the GOP whip said. "When she says securing our border is extreme, so we don’t have over 100,000 young people die from fentanyl, she’s showing herself to be the extremist."

"People are angry about all of the spending, the inflation, the out-of-control policies that have come from this big, far-left socialism agenda that Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden have pushed," Scalise continued. "The Commitment to America is a bold, conservative answer to what’s broken in Washington."

"We’re gonna actually focus on fixing the problems that Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden created, and I think you’re going to see tremendous excitement all around the country, not just from Republicans, but from Democrats and independents, too, who are tired of that far-left, extremist socialist agenda," Scalise added.

House Republican Conference chairwoman Elise Stefanik of New York told Fox News Digital that "Speaker Pelosi is going to be fired in 46 days."

"We are proud to lead the way," Stefanik said. "House Republicans are on a mission to save this country. We have a Commitment to America, and I can promise you we will fire Nancy Pelosi once and for all."

The GOP leadership’s comments come as Democrats take aim at the red party’s midterm agenda.

The agenda includes a slate of general policy recommendations in four broad categories: "An Economy That's Strong"; "A Nation That's Safe"; "A Future That's Built on Freedom"; and "A Government That's Accountable."

The GOP leaders say the agenda was formed with input from Republicans across the country, with the express purpose of avoiding "top-down" party politics.

