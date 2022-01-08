GOP Leaders Claim Biden Organizing 'Secret Migrant Flights' To PA

PENNSYLVANIA — Several Republican leaders are amplifying the claim that President Joe Biden is organizing "secret" flights of undocumented immigrants from the border with Mexico into Pennsylvania.

CNN reports that the flights are routine transfers of migrant children to care centers, and occurred during President Donald Trump's administration as well.

However, figures like Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Lou Barletta, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, allege the flights are indicative of the Democrats' border and immigration policies. Barletta called them "illegal immigrant ghost flights" that occurred in the dead of night so as not be detected.

"(Biden) can fly illegal aliens into PA on chartered jets and schedule them to be picked up by charter buses and Gov. Wolf & (Attorney General Josh Shapiro) won’t say a word," Barletta shared on Twitter. "But Dems will stop law-abiding citizens from going out for a beer without showing proof of vaccination. #priorities"

Specifically, Barletta pointed to a flight from El Paso, Texas to Allentown on Dec. 30.

"We can’t let the federal government just drop people off in this country in the middle of the night without any background on who they are or what their health and COVID status is," he added. "This nonsense stops when I’m governor."

During a news briefing, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the government has a "legal responsibility to safely care for unaccompanied children" and that this is nothing new.

This article originally appeared on the Across Pennsylvania Patch