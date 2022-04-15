GOP leaders in Ohio try to block Trump endorsement of Vance

J.D. Vance, a Republican running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks to reporters following a debate with other Republicans at Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio, Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL COLVIN and JULIE CARR SMYTH
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • J.D. Vance
    American author and venture capitalist

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of Republican leaders in Ohio are mounting a last-minute effort to urge former President Donald Trump not to endorse JD Vance in the crowded upcoming primary for an open Senate seat.

A draft letter circulating among Republicans and obtained by The Associated Press calls on Trump to remain neutral in the race. It was written following a news report that Trump was going to endorse Vance, a step the former president has not yet taken.

But the letter is a sign of anxiety among some Republicans about which candidate Trump may pick in advance of the state's May 3 primary. Vance has come under particular scrutiny from some of Trump's most loyal supporters for criticizing the former president in the past, something the Republicans highlighted in their letter.

In bullet points, they remind Trump of Vance's past comments, including references to potentially supporting Hillary Clinton and comparing the former president to “another opioid.”

“We know there are many qualified candidates in this race who have stood up for the America First agenda over the years and have carried the Trump mantle over the years, again with the notable exception of JD Vance,” they wrote. “While we were working hard in Ohio to support you and Make America Great Again, JD Vance was actively working against your candidacy.”

The letter, signed by GOP party leaders, including a slew of county chairs, tells the former president that “an endorsement that cuts against your support and legacy in Ohio will only serve to confuse or upset voters” and may even suppress Republican turnout in the fall.

Representatives for Vance, who has said he regrets his past comments, did not return an email seeking comment. Trump representatives declined to comment.

David Johnson, chairman of the Columbiana County Republican Party, who helped to draft and circulate the letter, said the effort came together in a series of phone calls between party chairs Thursday.

Johnson, who has endorsed former Ohio Republican Party chair Jane Timken for Senate, said the letter has now been signed by between 40 and 50 people, including supporters of Timken, former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel, Cleveland investment banker Mike Gibbons and state Sen. Matt Dolan. Two other candidates round out a seven-way primary to replace Republican U.S. Sen. Rob Portman.

“All of us think it’s just not a smart thing to do for winning that seat. That’s the objective,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Trump reportedly expected to endorse J.D. Vance in Ohio Senate race

    Trump reportedly expected to endorse J.D. Vance in Ohio Senate race

  • Biden lets U.S. Capitol riot panel have more Trump White House records

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden has authorized the release of a new tranche of records from Donald Trump's presidency to the congressional committee probing last year's attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to a government letter released on Wednesday. In the letter, U.S. National Archivist David Ferriero said Biden had declined to use a presidential power known as executive privilege to keep the Trump records confidential. The letter is consistent with Biden's earlier statements that it is in the country's best interests for Congress to obtain Trump White House records relating to the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

  • Federal trial of man charged in James Foley's death heads to jury

    It matters not whether El Shafee Elsheikh was the Beatle dubbed "George" or the Beatle nicknamed "Ringo," prosecutors told a jury Wednesday. What matters is that he was one of three British men in the Islamic State group who orchestrated a hostage-taking scheme that left four Americans dead.

  • Former President Trump considering J.D. Vance endorsement; some trying to stop it

    A group of GOP leaders in Ohio have sent a letter to Trump asking him not to back Vance because of past comments he made about the former president.

  • Man charged in James Foley's death convicted by federal jury

    British national El Shafee Elsheikh was a member of the Islamic State group and took 26 westerners captive a decade ago.

  • Produce supply could decrease due to Abbott's border inspection plan

    Gov. Abbott's latest border inspection plan could have negative impacts on the produce Texas receives. Both Texas Ag Commissioner candidates think the plan will lead to less produce on Texas grocery store shelves.

  • Texas moves to ease border gridlock over 'sense of urgency'

    The logjam of trucks at the U.S.-Mexico border finally began breaking Thursday after nearly a week as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott eased off his latest dramatic action over immigration that has gridlocked some of the world's busiest trade ports and taken a mounting economic toll. The two-term Republican governor, who for days has allowed commercial trucks to backup for miles into Mexico after requiring them to stop for additional inspections in Texas, lifted that order for bridges in El Paso and other cities after announcing a new security agreement with the neighboring Mexican state of Chihuahua. It remains not a full repeal of Abbott's policy that he rushed into place April 6 as part of an ongoing fight with the Biden administration over the flow of migrants and drugs.

  • Biden calls Russia's invasion of Ukraine a 'genocide.' Is it a war crime?

    President Joe Biden called Russia's attack on Ukraine a 'genocide.' Genocide can be considered a war crime if it is committed during a war.

  • Biden promoting bipartisan infrastructure law in North Carolina Thursday

    President Joe Biden continues to travel to different states to talk up his infrastructure plans, ahead of what are expected to be tough midterm elections for Democrats amid rising inflation.

  • Desantis Proposes New Congressional Map Which Would Carve Up Black District

    In February, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis submitted a congressional map that would seek to break up north Florida’s lone Black district and hurt Democratic Rep. Al Lawson. At the time, Florida’s Supreme Court refused to give Desantis an advisory opinion on whether the district was protected under Florida’s voter-approved standards.

  • Trump to hold rally in Ohio

    Former President Trump will rally supporters in Ohio later this month amid the state’s chaotic race for the Republican nomination to replace the retiring Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). The rally is set to take place on April 23 in the town of Delaware, near Columbus, according to an announcement from his leadership PAC Save America. …

  • DeWine might skip Trump rally to honor another ex-president: Ulysses S. Grant

    Gov. Mike DeWine might skip a rally with former President Donald Trump to honor another ex-president: Ulysses S. Grant.

  • Trump returning to Ohio for GOP rally ahead of May 3 primary

    Former President Donald Trump is returning to Ohio to try to boost Republican candidates and turnout ahead of the May 3 primary. Trump will headline an evening rally at the Delaware County Fairgrounds in Delaware, north of Columbus, on April 23 — certainly to stump for U.S. House candidate Max Miller, his pick for the 7th Congressional District, and perhaps for U.S. Senate or governor choices he is yet to make. The county, a GOP stronghold, appears to have been at least the Trump team's third choice.

  • Ohio Supreme Court tosses fourth legislative map in chaotic redistricting process

    The Ohio Supreme Court invalidated a fourth legislative redistricting plan, saying the commission that drew the maps barely altered the previous version.

  • First early voting numbers for May 3 primary announced

    With weeks to go until the May 3 Primary election, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has announced the first round of early voting numbers.

  • Trump PAC gives $500,000 to attack Georgia's Brian Kemp

    Former President Donald Trump’s political action committee has given $500,000 to a group that is running attack ads in Georgia against Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The spending appears aimed at boosting former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, whom Trump has endorsed in the GOP gubernatorial primary, but the ad never mentions Perdue by name. Trump views Kemp as disloyal for refusing to help overturn his defeat in the state’s 2020 presidential election.

  • Ohio Republican Central Committee, many county GOP chairs urge Trump not to endorse candidate in Senate race

    A bevy of Ohio state and county GOP officials Thursday are drafting a letter Thursday urging former President Donald Trump not to endorse J.D. Vance in the state's Senate race, amid a report he plans to do just that.

  • Ukraine war: Shenzhen smartphone maker AGM's Russian business on thin ice after invasion

    Shenzhen-based smartphone company AGM, which makes ruggedised models that can operate in extreme cold weather, saw sales in its second-largest market Russia briefly reduced to zero following that country's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. AGM co-founder Austin Ding told the South China Morning Post that orders from Russia, which accounts for about 30 per cent of its total sales by volume, evaporated in the first two weeks after the war in Ukraine started. "The main reason was the hugely volat

  • Hunter Biden's wife gives thumbs up on husband's spirits amid federal probe

    Hunter Biden’s wife Melissa Cohen gave a thumbs up Tuesday when asked how her husband is faring as a federal investigation into his foreign business dealings heats up.

  • Does Brian Kelly fit at LSU? Here's why that doesn't really matter

    As they're wont to do, college football fans are questioning Kelly's fit at LSU. But it doesn't matter if he wears the right accent if he goes out and wins games.