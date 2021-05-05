GOP leaders have turned on Liz Cheney and support replacing her with Trump backer Elise Stefanik

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tom Porter
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Cheney Kevin McCarthy
Rep. Liz Cheney speaks during a news conference with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on July 21, 2020. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

  • GOP congressional leaders are moving to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her powerful role in Congress.

  • Cheney enraged many Republicans by criticizing former President Donald Trump.

  • According to Punchbowl, House GOP leaders support moves to replace her with Rep. Elise Stefanik.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

Republican leaders are moving to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her role as House Republican Conference Chair, the third most powerful GOP role in Congress, political newsletter Punchbowl reported Wednesday.

According to the report, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Rep. Steve Scalise, the House minority whip, held meeting with colleagues to discuss replacing Cheney with Rep. Elise Stefanik.

Scalise on Wednesday issued a statement publicly supporting Stefanik.

Cheney is among the most adamant Republican critics of former President Donald Trump, and was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president for his role in inciting the January Capitol riot.

Stefanik, by contrast, is a Trump loyalist, who on the day after the violence at the Capitol voted against Joe Biden's certification as president, citing Trump's groundless conspiracy theory that the election was stolen from him by mass fraud.

Punchbowl reported on Wednesday that Trump was also supporting Stefanik. He doesn't have a formal role in the procedures to remove her, but remains an influential force in the GOP.

Under party rules there are two ways to trigger a vote to remove Cheney.

McCarthy could trigger such a contest himself. Alternatively, other GOP Reps. can start a petition to remove her, which will lead to a vote if 20% of the House GOP supports it.

Punchbowl said that some Republicans were seeking a female representative from the moderate wing of the party to put her name to the petition, which others could then support.

In the vote itself, a two-thirds majority among the 212-member caucus would be needed to oust her.

Evidence has been growing in recent days that the GOP's congressional leadership had turned on Cheney. McCarthy in a hot-mic moment on Fox News remarked "I've had it with her" when asked his views on her future, reported Axios.

The moves to oust Cheney illustrates the power Trump loyalists still hold over the GOP in the wake of the Capitol riot.

Critics of the former president, such as Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, have faced criticism and censure from state Republican parties and Trump loyalists in Congress.

The former president has long teased that he is considering another run for the White House in 2024. His prospects are seen to partly hinge on whether Facebook decides to uphold its decision to ban him from the platform in the wake of the Capitol riot.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How Elise Stefanik Rose to Cusp of GOP Leadership

    The New York lawmaker defended President Trump during his first impeachment and now has his backing to succeed Rep. Liz Cheney, a Trump critic, as Republican Conference chairwoman.

  • Steve Scalise supports ouster of no 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney amid GOP revolt against her

    The House Minority Whip has endorsed Rep Elise Stefanik to take over Ms Cheney’s leadership role

  • Pompeo’s first post-Trump Wichita visit is a closed-door, anti-abortion fundraiser

    Mike Pompeo is helping Kansans for Life raise money ahead of a campaign aimed at restricting or outright banning abortions in Kansas.

  • Bay Area students found guilty in killing of Italian officer

    GUILTY: Twenty-one-year-old Finnegan Elder of San Francisco and 20-year-old Gabriel Natale Hjorth of Marin County have both been sentenced to life in prison.

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • GOP members challenge Rep. Liz Cheney

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Tuesday that a growing number of Republicans are taking issue with Rep. Liz Cheney, who is the third-highest ranking Republican in the House.

  • Trump, House GOP leaders endorse Elise Stefanik to replace Liz Cheney

    Former President Trump and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise are openly supporting Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as House Republican conference chair.The latest: "Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership," Trump said in a statement. "Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!"Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Why it matters: The public endorsements of Stefanik mark a new escalation in Republicans' internal feud over Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and has continued to criticize the former president.The rift has threatened to derail Republicans' chances of taking back control of the House in the 2022 elections. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) — the leader of the largest conservative caucus in the House — suggested to Axios last week that Cheney could be ousted within a month.House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was caught on a hot mic on Tuesday saying he's "lost confidence" in Cheney and "has had it with" her behavior.What they're saying: “House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair,” Scalise’s spokesperson Lauren Fine said in a statement.Scalise told Axios late last month that the "idea that you just disregard President Trump is not where we are, and, frankly, he has a lot to offer still."The other side: "Liz will have more to say in the coming days. This moment is about much more than a House leadership fight," Cheney spokesperson Jeremy Adler said in a statement.Between the lines: While Stefanik rose to prominence in part due to her defense of Trump during his first impeachment, she only voted in line with the former president's positions 77.7% of the time — compared to Cheney's 92.9%, according to FiveThirtyEight.What to watch: The House GOP conference will meet next Wednesday, May 12, at which point most members expect the process to oust Cheney will begin. It would take up to a two-thirds vote of the 212 caucus members to replace her — a relatively high bar if a secret ballot is held, and one that Cheney cleared in a previous vote to remove her in February.Stefanik, Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) and Jackie Walorski (R-Ind.) are among the women that House Republicans are considering to replace Cheney, congressional aides tell Axios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • DeSantis schedules special election for Alcee Hastings’ seat in 2022

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced that the special election to replace Rep. Alcee Hastings, who died last month, will take place in January 2022.

  • Trump Endorses Stefanik to Replace Cheney as GOP Conference Chair

    Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday endorsed Representative Elise Stefanik (R., N.Y.) to replace Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wy.) as chair of the House Republican Conference as party leadership has reportedly sought to oust the Wyoming congresswoman from her leadership role in recent days. “Liz Cheney is a warmongering fool who has no business in Republican Party Leadership,” Trump said in a statement. “We want leaders who believe in the Make America Great Again movement, and prioritize the values of America First. Elise Stefanik is a far superior choice, and she has my COMPLETE and TOTAL Endorsement for GOP Conference Chair. Elise is a tough and smart communicator!” Trump endorses Elise Stefanik to replace Liz Cheney as House Republican conference chair pic.twitter.com/b04zTU2gpY — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 5, 2021 Stefanik thanked Trump for his support in a tweet on Wednesday, adding, “We are unified and focused on FIRING PELOSI & WINNING in 2022!” Thank you President Trump for your 100% support for House GOP Conference Chair. We are unified and focused on FIRING PELOSI & WINNING in 2022! — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) May 5, 2021 Stefanik has also received support from the top two Republicans in the House for her bid to replace Cheney, a longtime Trump critic. A spokeswoman for House GOP Whip Steve Scalise (R., La.) said Wednesday that the No. 2 Republican in the House “has pledged to support [Stefanik] for conference chair.” “House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden’s radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that,” Scalise’s spokeswoman, Lauren Fine, said in a statement. However, according to FiveThirtyEight, Cheney voted in line with Trump’s position during his tenure more often than Stefanik did. While Stefanik voted with Trump 77.7 percent of the time, Cheney did so 92.9 percent of the time. In 2019, Stefanik was one of just eight Republicans to support the Equality Act, sweeping legislation that would add sexual orientation and transgender status as protected classes under the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Meanwhile, according to Punchbowl News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) is working with Scalise to support Stefanik for Conference Chair after having told Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy in off-air comments that he thinks Cheney has “got real problems.” “I’ve had it with … I’ve had it with her. You know, I’ve lost confidence. … Well, someone just has to bring a motion, but I assume that will probably take place,” McCarthy said in a tape of the conversation, which was obtained by Axios on Tuesday. The renewed push to remove Cheney, the third-ranking GOP lawmaker in the House, from her leadership post comes after she told the New York Post last week that while she believes Republicans could take back the presidency in 2024, she thinks lawmakers who supported Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election results should be disqualified from running. Cheney has drawn the ire of her Republican colleagues repeatedly since she voted in favor of Trump’s second impeachment but previously survived a secret ballot the House GOP conference conducted in February over whether to keep her in her post. The conference voted 145–61 to keep Cheney in her leadership role at that time. Recent comments from party leadership seem to suggest the House GOP could hold a second vote to oust Cheney in the near future. “This is about whether the Republican Party is going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6,” Cheney spokesman Jeremy Adler said on Tuesday. “Liz will not do that. That is the issue.”

  • What did Trump post to get himself banned from Facebook?

    Facebook Oversight Board announces decision on ex-president’s access to platform

  • Immanuel Quickley with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 05/03/2021

  • Liz Cheney's likely replacement has much lower ratings from conservative groups

    Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) looks primed to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as the GOP conference chair despite having much lower ratings from conservative groups than her colleague. The American Conservative Union, for instance, has given Cheney a lifetime grade of 78 percent, while Stefanik's sits at just 44 percent, based on how often their votes align with the group's positions. The figures from the conservative Heritage Action group are similar at 80 and 48 percent, respectively. But Stefanik has something Cheney doesn't have: the support of former President Donald Trump. Punchbowl News and other outlets are reporting that Trump will back Stefanik's push to take over the No. 3 House Republican role, suggesting that her willingness to embrace and defend Trump in the past — despite her more moderate voting record — has paid off. Some political analysts argue that Stefanik's rise proves the movement to oust Cheney isn't really about party unity, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) claims, and is instead about appeasing Trump, whom Cheney has not backed down from denouncing over the past few months. Trump himself boosted that theory in a statement Wednesday that criticized not only Cheney, but also former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). See, it's all just about unity, guys. https://t.co/hcnIncGgZa — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) May 5, 2021 More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike LindellThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

  • Tucker Carlson Makes BS Claim ‘30 People Every Day’ Are Dying From Vaccines. Here’s the Truth.

    Fox NewsFox News host Tucker Carlson continued his reckless mission to mainstream vaccine skepticism on Wednesday night by dangerously speculating that thousands of Americans have died from COVID-19 vaccinations, citing a faulty open-sourced database that has become a haven for misinformation.Over the past few months, the Fox News star has repeatedly used his top-rated primetime show to cast doubt on both the efficacy and safety of the coronavirus vaccines. Despite the fact that countless clinical trials and real-time studies have found the shots to be overwhelmingly safe, Carlson has told his viewers not to trust the vaccines while questioning if they even work.Carlson ramped up his vaccine fear-mongering on Wednesday night, kicking off his program by asking his audience the following questions: “How many Americans have died after taking the COVID vaccine? That’s not Americans that will be killed by the virus, that is a huge number. It’s how many Americans have died after getting the vaccine designed to prevent the virus? Do you know the answer to that question?”Making sure to point out that he has “been completely in favor of vulnerable people taking the vaccine”—a disclaimer he regularly tosses out in these vaccine skeptical segments—Carlson pointed to the Center for Disease Control’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System to insinuate that dozens of people a day are dropping dead from the vaccines.“Between late December of 2020 and last month, a total of 3,362 people apparently died after getting the COVID vaccine in the United States,” Carlson exclaimed. “That is an average of roughly 30 people every day. So, what does that add up to? By the way, that reporting period ended on April 23, and we don’t have numbers past that.”“Not quite up to date, but we can assume another 360 people at that rate have died in the 12 days since,” he continued. “You put it all together, that is a total of 3,722 deaths, almost 4,000 people who died after getting the COVID vaccine. The actual number is almost certainly higher than that, perhaps vastly higher than that.”Claiming that “fewer than 1 percent of vaccine adverse events are reported by the VAERS system,” Carlson then pondered that the actual number of deaths from the vaccines must be severely underreported.“So what is the real number of people who apparently have been killed or injured by the vaccine? We don’t know that number,” Carlson said, incorporating his standard “just asking questions” tactic. “Nobody does and we are not going to speculate about it on the show. But it is clear that what is happening now, for whatever reason, is not even close to normal. It’s not even close to what we see in previous years with previous vaccines. Most vaccines are not accused of killing large numbers of people.”After repeatedly suggesting that the vaccines are responsible for thousands of deaths by pointing to the VAERS system, Carlson then brought on Harvard Medical School professor Martin Kulldorf to discuss the database and the accuracy of the numbers.“I know there is a vigorous debate over what the VAERS numbers mean. They are dismissed by many. They are embraced by others,” Carlson declared. “But it seems to me, if the system of reporting adverse effects in vaccines, this or any other, is flawed, and it’s been that way for a long time, why hasn’t it been fixed? And critically, why isn’t there an independent panel of vaccine safety experts assessing what is going on and calling everyone down?”Kulldorf, for his part, explained that VAERS is “not a good system for looking at adverse events after vaccines,” adding that it is “only useful for things that happen within an hour or so after vaccinations.” Additionally, as Kulldorf pointed out, it doesn’t take into account “what is expected by chance.” (At this point, over 245 million vaccines have been administered, with over half the U.S. population having received at least one shot.)VAERS, as PolitiFact noted, has been a “breeding ground for misinformation” among the anti-vax community, largely due to the fact that it can be easily manipulated and misinterpreted.“VAERS is designed as an open system, where anyone can submit a report, and the reports are widely accessible,” the fact-checking site wrote this week. “The reports are not verified, and incomplete VAERS data is often used in conjunction with false claims about vaccine safety.”PolitiFact also noted that the “CDC cautions that VAERS results are not enough to determine whether a vaccine causes a particular adverse event,” adding that the system has “received a flood of reports and become especially potent fuel for misinformation.”Back in February, meanwhile, VICE reported that the database was being “abused by people trying to sow fear,” claiming that COVID vaccines have “roughly 50 times the rate of adverse events from the flu vaccines” by relying solely on the VAERS data.Yet, as VICE noted, there are a number of disclaimers when you search the VAERS database. One reads: “Reports may include incomplete, inaccurate, coincidental and unverified information.” Another disclaimer warns, “The number of reports alone cannot be interpreted or used to reach conclusions about the existence, severity, frequency, or rates of problems associated with vaccines.”Furthermore, as The Daily Beast reported last month, “[a]nyone can file a report to the system, which opens it to secondhand or hearsay, repetitious, or even clearly spurious accounts of adverse reactions.” In addition, health-care providers are required to report any deaths they are aware of that occur after a patient has received a vaccine, which tends to result in a number of coincidental and unrelated deaths.Finally, the CDC itself notes that even taking the number of deaths reported among people who have received the coronavirus vaccine at face value, that only amounts to 0.0017 percent of those who have gotten a shot.“A review of available clinical information, including death certificates, autopsy, and medical records has not established a causal link to COVID-19 vaccines,” the CDC wrote of all the deaths reported after vaccinations since last December.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Caitlyn Jenner touches on trans issues, immigration in first interview since announcing run for governor

    The gubernatorial candidate, who is a trans woman, has recently said trans girls shouldn’t be allowed to play in women’s sports

  • Pentagon tracking path of falling Chinese rocket

    The Pentagon said Wednesday it's tracking the uncontrolled descent of the Long March-5B Y2 rocket that carried a Chinese Space Station module to orbit last week.Details: Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby told reporters the rocket's debris was expected to return to Earth "somewhere around" May 8 and that the U.S. Space Command has said "almost the entire body of the rocket" remains intact. "It's too soon to know exactly where it's going to come down," he added.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeOur thought bubble, via Axios' Miriam Kramer: This isn't the first time a rocket or spacecraft launched by China's space agency has come down to Earth uncontrolled. Space watchers also played a waiting game as China’s Tiangong-1 space station came back through the atmosphere in 2018, eventually burning up above the Pacific Ocean.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Divorce is usually caused by one of the '3 i's,' therapists say. Here's what they are, and how they destroy a marriage.

    Conflict caused by incompatibility or irreconcilable differences can impact a couple over the course of their marriage, therapist Tess Brigham said.

  • Pfizer, Moderna shares plummet after Biden administration backs a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver

    The United States will advocate for waiving COVID-19 vaccine patent protections in discussions with the World Trade Organization, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced Wednesday. The Biden administration "believes strongly in intellectual property protections," Tai said in a statement, but the White House will back the waiver given the "extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic." The administration has faced pressure to support the measure, which is aimed at increasing vaccinations around the world — especially in countries experiencing a surge in infections, like India — without having to rely solely on exports. These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures. The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we’ll actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen. pic.twitter.com/96ERlboZS8 — Ambassador Katherine Tai (@AmbassadorTai) May 5, 2021 Proponents were pleased with the news, but shortly after Tai's announcement, stocks of pharmaceutical companies that have produced vaccines, including Moderna and Pfizer, plummeted. I seems the Biden administration has decided to throw its weight behind a patent waiver on Covid vaccines. This is what it's doing to the vaccine makers' share prices. pic.twitter.com/zwh4Aekmvj — Kiran Stacey (@kiranstacey) May 5, 2021 It remains unclear if the protections will actually be waived since all 164 members of the WTO will need to agree on the matter, but backing from the U.S. should certainly move the needle. More stories from theweek.comAmerica's nervous breakdown is right on scheduleThe DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike LindellThe GOP puts all its eggs in one dangerous basket

  • Malian woman gives birth to nine babies

    Nonuplets are extremely rare - and doctors had thought Halima Cisse was carrying seven babies.

  • Hornets’ Bismack Biyombo is no fan of NBA’s new play-in format. Here’s his objection

    Veteran center Bismack Biyombo, an officer in the players association, has competitive objections to NBA play-in format.

  • Woman Bashes Asian Victim’s Head With a HAMMER After Demanding to Remove Mask in NYC

    Authorities in New York City are looking for a woman who allegedly attacked two Asian pedestrians with a hammer over the weekend. The incident, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred on the 410 block of West 42nd Street at around 8:40 p.m. on Sunday. "She was talking to herself, like talking to a wall, I thought maybe she was drunk or something so we just wanted to pass through her quickly," Theresa, 31, told ABC7 New York reporter CeFaan Kim.