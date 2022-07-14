GOP Leads on Handling Education in Poll from Randi Weingarten’s Teachers’ Union

Voters believe that the GOP is better equipped than the Democratic Party to handle education issues, according to a poll from one of the largest and most progressive teachers’ unions in the country.

Conducted by Hart Research Associates, a May poll from the American Federation of Teachers interviewed 1,758 likely voters in battleground states on their perceptions of the parties’ performance with regard to education. Thirty-nine percent of voters reported that they have more confidence in Republicans, compared with 38 percent for Democrats, when it comes to education.

On the matter of parental involvement in K–12, which became hyperactive during Covid-19 over objections to radically progressive curricula, school shutdowns, mask mandates, and other impositions, 50 percent of respondents were dissatisfied with “the amount of say that parents have in what their children are taught.”

Similarly, 60 percent are disillusioned with the way students are taught about racial issues and the role of race in America, according to the poll, although it doesn’t specify whether this result favors critical race theory or race-neutral pedagogy.

As for the teaching about sexual preference and gender ideology to students, 58 percent of respondents said they are not happy with the way it’s currently being done in schools. Furthermore, 43 percent think that public schools dedicate too much instruction time to the topics of sexual preference and gender identity, versus 21 percent who say not enough time is spent on the subjects.

In response to media coverage of the poll, Randi Weingarten, the president of AFT, blamed Republicans for politicizing schools, even though the poll suggests slightly more contentment with the GOP on education. Weingarten notoriously lobbied for repeated postponements of school reopenings and extensions for distance learning during the pandemic, keeping children out of the classroom for months on end, which many parents believe caused serious learning loss.

“While extremist politicians are trying to drive a wedge between parents and teachers by banning books, censoring curriculum and politicizing public ed, we’re focused on investing in public schools and the essential knowledge and skills students need,” Weingarten tweeted Wednesday.

On the question of which party has done more to politicize education, 33 percent said Democrats and liberals are more responsible, compared with 28 percent for Republicans and conservatives. However, 36 percent said both parties are equally responsible.

