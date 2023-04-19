GOP-led committee strikes Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'liar' comment to Mayorkas from record

Reuters

Donald Trump wants to attend next week's trial involving the writer E. Jean Carroll, who has accused him of rape, but may not because of security issues his appearance would cause, his lawyer said on Wednesday. In a letter to U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan federal court, Trump's lawyer Joe Tacopina said that while Trump "wishes to appear at trial," the judge should instruct jurors not to hold it against the former president if he stays away. The lawyer said a Trump appearance would prompt a repeat of the disruption caused on April 4, when Trump pleaded not guilty in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's criminal case over hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels.