GOP-led Michigan Senate investigation finds no evidence of election fraud

An investigation by Michigan's Republican-led Senate Oversight Committee found no evidence of widespread voter fraud in 2020, and recommended that Michigan's attorney general investigate individuals who made false claims "for their own ends."

Why it matters: A 35-page report released by the committee debunks election falsehoods and conspiracy theories spread by former President Trump and his supporters in the aftermath of November's election.

As recently as May, Trump was falsely claiming that votes in Michigan were "intentionally switched" from him to President Biden, calling the fraud allegation "MASSIVE and determinative."

Driving the news: The months-long investigation repudiates claims from GOP activists who alleged that some voting machines were “manipulated” in rural Antrim County, where human error by the Republican clerk led to initially skewed results, per Bridge Michigan.

"The committee finds those promoting Antrim County as the prime evidence of a nationwide conspiracy to steal the election place all other statements and actions they make in a position of zero credibility," the report says.

The report acknowledges that "there are glaring issues that must be addressed in current Michigan election law, election security, and certain procedures," but says the issues should not bring into question the integrity of the 2020 election.

What they're saying: "Our clear finding is that citizens should be confident the results represent the true results of the ballots cast by the people of Michigan," the report concluded.

“The committee strongly recommends citizens use a critical eye and ear toward those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain.”

"The committee recommends the attorney general consider investigating those who have been utilizing misleading and false information about Antrim County to raise money or publicity for their own ends."

