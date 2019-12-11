GOP-Led Panel Eyes Russia, Turkey Sanctions, Countering Trump

(Bloomberg) -- A key Senate committee is pushing ahead with bills to sanction Turkey and Russia, along with a slew of other measures that could tie President Donald Trump’s hands when it comes to diplomacy and cultivating personal relationships with global leaders.

The hearing Wednesday by the Republican-led Senate Foreign Relations Committee comes the day after Trump met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the White House and the month after he hosted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Washington.

Trump has consistently spoken favorably of Russia and Turkey, even as his closest allies in Congress demand harsher consequences for aggression from both countries.

Foreign policy is the one area where Republican lawmakers have consistently sided with Democrats against the president. Four of the six bills Trump has vetoed were foreign policy measures, and recent legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters -- and angering China -- passed both the House and the Senate by veto-proof majorities.

The committee’s Wednesday session is the culmination of a year of lawmakers privately lobbying and publicly nudging Trump toward conventional bipartisan wisdom on foreign policy. Fresh provocations — the cancellation of a secret meeting with the Taliban and the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria — helped unite both parties in opposition to many of Trump’s decisions, leading to a broad agenda to shore up alliances with some countries, and censure others.

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, a fierce Trump defender who has also criticized the president’s foreign policy decisions, said the Turkey sanctions bill to be considered Wednesday would pass the Senate by more than the two-thirds majority needed to override a Trump veto.

“I’ve been patient with Turkey -- enough with Turkey, OK?” Graham said this week. “They’re going the wrong direction.”

Sanctions on Turkey, a NATO Ally

Turkey’s invasion of northern Syria after Trump announced the withdrawal of U.S. troops sparked several measures to sanction the NATO ally. The Foreign Relations Committee will consider the proposal from Chairman Jim Risch of Idaho and ranking Democrat Bob Menendez of New Jersey to penalize Turkey’s leaders, energy industry and financial system related that military action.

The bill, S. 2641, includes a provision to enforce the 2017 Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, which could freeze Turkish assets, restrict visas and limit access to credit as punishment for purchasing the Russian-made weapons.

U.S. lawmakers, including Risch and Graham, were furious when Turkey began testing the S-400 missile system acquired from Russia, and they urged the administration to follow through with the CAATSA sanctions already required by law. Erdogan’s refusal to heed their warnings while in Washington led to renewed calls for the Senate to act on the additional sanctions measure.

Risch said he didn’t “have any choice at this point.”

Read More: Senators Vow Fast Work on Turkey Sanctions Over Russian Missiles

The Risch-Menendez bill would sanction state bank Halkbank within 15 days of the law being enacted, but it doesn’t include the ban on U.S. purchases of Turkish sovereign debt that Graham added to the bill he introduced with Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen of Maryland. Graham said in an interview this week he supports the Risch-Menendez proposal or whatever can pass the Senate quickly and be reconciled with a similar House bill passed in October.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who would decide whether or not to bring the Senate version to the floor, warned Congress to “think extremely carefully” before using sanctions, a tool that could push a NATO ally “into the arms of the Russians.”

Long-Awaited Punishment for Russia’s Election Meddling

A measure that has been described as the “bill from hell,” would impose sanctions on Russian individuals, cyber operations and liquid natural gas export facilities in response to Russian interference in elections and other offenses. The bill, S. 482, also calls for the president to prescribe regulations for sanctions on sovereign debt issued 90 days after the law is enacted.

The Defending American Security from Kremlin Aggression Act, or DASKA, would create a new cyberspace office within the State Department and would restrict any attempts to remove the U.S. from NATO.