GOP-led states are cutting $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits. Here are the 23 states making the cut this summer.

Some Republican governors have decided Americans make too much from expanded unemployment benefits.

After a surprisingly dismal jobs report, they're moving to end federal jobless aid early.

That also includes eliminating programs benefiting gig workers, freelancers, and the long-term unemployed.

Alabama

Gov. Kay Ivey. Brynn Anderson/AP

Gov. Kay Ivey announced on Monday that the state was halting its participation in federal unemployment benefits starting June 19.

Those include the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance Program for gig workers and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation for the long-term unemployed.

"We have announced the end date of our state of emergency, there are no industry shutdowns, and daycares are operating with no restrictions. Vaccinations are available for all adults. Alabama is giving the federal government our 30-day notice that it's time to get back to work," Ivey said in a press release.

Alabama is also resuming its work-search requirements for recipients, which had been paused throughout the pandemic.

The average weekly benefit in Alabama amounted to $283 in March. Its unemployment rate stands at 3.8%, higher than the 2.8% it had in February 2020.

Alabama is among the seven states that have not raised the hourly minimum wage for workers since the hike to $7.25 in 2009.

Experts say other factors are keeping workers from jumping back into the labor force, such as a lack of childcare access and fear of COVID-19 infection.

Alaska

Alaska will end its participation in the extra $300 in weekly benefits effective June 12.

"As Alaska's economy opens up, employers are posting a wide range of job opportunities and workers are needed," labor and workforce development commissioner, Dr. Tamika L. Ledbetter, said in a statement.

Extensions for the state benefit will continue through September 6.

Alaska's unemployment rate was 6.6% in March 2021, a 0.8% increase from the rate of 5.8% in February 2020. The state's average weekly benefit is $298.

Arizona

Gov. Doug Ducey. Reuters

Gov. Doug Ducey said the state will terminate all federal jobless benefit programs on July 10, per a news release from his office.

Arizona, however, is setting aside some federal funds to provide a one-time $2,000 bonus for people who return to work by Sept. 6. There are some strings attached.

People qualify for the measure if they are already receiving jobless aid — and they must earn less than $25 hourly at their next job. That amounts to a yearly salary of $52,000. Individuals must also work 10 weeks with a new employer to get the cash.

The state last recorded an unemployment rate of 6.7%, higher than the 4.9% it had immediately before the pandemic in February 2020.

Arizona's average jobless payout is $238.

Arkansas

Gov. Asa Hutchinson. AP Photo/Andrew DeMillo, File

Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced on May 7 that the state would no longer participate in federal unemployment after June 26.

"The $300 federal supplement helped thousands of Arkansans make it through this tough time, so it served a good purpose. Now we need Arkansans back on the job so that we can get our economy back to full speed," Hutchinson said in a press release, which cited South Carolina's and Montana's separate decisions to opt out of the federal assistance program.

Its unemployment rate is 4.4%, slightly higher than the 3.8% level of February 2020. The average weekly benefit in the state is $248.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, 74.7% of the UI Arkansas disbursed came from federal funds, according to a report from the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute. On January 1 of this year, Arkansas's minimum wage increased to $11 — several dollars above the federal rate of $7.25.

Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis. Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Florida will end its participation in the $300 in additional weekly benefits effective June 26. However, other federal programs, including PUA, "will continue for the time being as DEO [Department of Economic Opportunity] continues to carefully monitor job posting and industry hiring trends."

In a press release, DEO Secretary Dane Eagle said "transitioning away from this benefit will help meet the demands of small and large businesses who are ready to hire and expand their workforce." Florida's unemployment rate was 4.7% in March 2021, 1.9% higher than 2.8% in February 2020. The state's average weekly benefit is $235.22.

Georgia

Gov. Brian Kemp. AP Photo/John Amis

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Thursday that the state will end its participation in federal unemployment benefit programs effective June 26.

"Even in the middle of a global pandemic, job growth and economic development in Georgia remained strong — including an unemployment rate below the national average," Kemp said in a statement. "To build on our momentum, accelerate a full economic recovery, and get more Georgians back to work in good-paying jobs, our state will end its participation in the federal COVID-19 unemployment programs, effective June 26th."

The Georgia unemployment rate was 4.5% in March 2021, 1% above the February 2020 rate of 3.5%. The state's average weekly benefit is $278.95.

Idaho

Gov. Brad Little. Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Gov. Brad Little said Idaho would no longer draw federal money to fund enhanced unemployment insurance, and the state will cancel its program on June 19.

It's time to get back to work," Little said in a Tuesday statement. "My decision is based on a fundamental conservative principle — we do not want people on unemployment. We want people working."

The state was among those that recently reimposed a job-seeking requirement for people receiving jobless aid.

Idaho's unemployment rate stands at 3.2%, a higher level compared to 2.6% in February 2020. The average weekly unemployment benefit in the state is $355, per the Labor Department.

Indiana

Gov. Eric Holcomb. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Gov. Eric Holcomb said the state is terminating all federal unemployment programs effective June 19.

"There are help wanted signs posted all over Indiana, and while our economy took a hit last year, it is roaring like an Indy 500 race car engine now," Holcomb said in the news release. "I am hearing from multiple sector employers that they want and need to hire more Hoosiers to grow."

The state is also among those now requiring people to actively seek work while on unemployment.

Indiana's unemployment rate is 3.9%, higher than the 3.2% it had in February 2020. The average weekly benefit is $254.

Iowa

Gov. Kim Reynolds. AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Gov. Kim Reynolds said the state would cancel federal jobless benefits on June 12.

"Federal pandemic-related unemployment benefit programs initially provided displaced Iowans with crucial assistance when the pandemic began," Reynolds said in a statement. "But now that our businesses and schools have reopened, these payments are discouraging people from returning to work."

The state's unemployment rate stood at 3.7%, still slightly higher than the 2.9% it recorded in February 2020. Iowa's average weekly jobless benefit is $430.

Mississippi

Gov. Tate Reeves. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Photo

Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday that he was pulling out the state from the federal pandemic-aid programs starting June 12.

"It has become clear to me that we cannot have a full economic recovery until we get the thousands of available jobs in our state filled," Reeves wrote on Twitter.

The average weekly benefit in the state is $195, according to the Employment and Training Administration at the Department of Labor.

The state's unemployment rate is 6.3%, a figure still elevated from its pre-pandemic rate of 5.8% in February 2020.

Mississippi is among the seven states that have not lifted hourly pay for workers since the last increase to the federal minimum wage to $7.25 an hour.

Missouri

Gov. Mike Parson. Jeff Roberson/AP

Gov. Mike Parson announced on Tuesday that Missouri would be ending its participation in federal unemployment on June 12.

"While these benefits provided supplementary financial assistance during the height of COVID-19, they were intended to be temporary, and their continuation has instead worsened the workforce issues we are facing," Parson said in a statement. "It's time that we end these programs that have ultimately incentivized people to stay out of the workforce."

The average weekly benefit in Missouri amounted to $258.57 in March. Its unemployment rate stood at 4.2% in March, a drop from 4.3% in February. That's still 0.5% higher than the March 2020 unemployment rate.

Missouri raised its minimum wage to $10.30 on January 1, 2021.

Montana

Gov. Greg Gianforte. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Gov. Greg Gianforte announced the state was ending federal benefits on June 27.

"Incentives matter, and the vast expansion of federal unemployment benefits is now doing more harm than good," Gianforte said in a statement. "We need to incentivize Montanans to reenter the workforce."

Taking its place will be a $1,200 return-to-work bonus, an amount equivalent to four weeks of receiving federal jobless aid. Workers will be eligible for the cash after a month on the job. The measure enjoys support among some congressional Republicans.

The average weekly benefit in the state is $468 without the federal supplement. The state's unemployment rate has reached pre-pandemic levels, at 3.8% in April.

New Hampshire

Gov. Chris Sununu. AP Photo/Charles Krupa

Gov. Chris Sununu said on Thursday that he was planning on ending the additional $300 weekly benefit before it's due to expire, NECN reports. However, the date that benefits will be discontinued in the state remains unclear.

The state will also begin work search requirements for those on UI beginning May 23.

The New Hampshire unemployment rate was 3.0% in March 2021, above the February 2020 rate of 2.6%. The state's average weekly benefit is $277.26.

North Dakota

Gov. Doug Burgum. Stephen Yang/Getty Images

Gov. Doug Burgum said the state would pull out of federal unemployment benefit programs on June 19.

"Safe, effective vaccines have been available to every adult in North Dakota for months now, and we have an abundance of job openings with employers who are eager to hire," Burgum said in a news release, noting the state had its highest number of online job postings since July 2015.

The state's unemployment rate is 4.4%, still almost double its level of 2.3% in February 2020. North Dakota's average weekly unemployment payment is $480.

Ohio

Gov. Mike DeWine. AP Photo/John Minchillo, File

Gov. Mike Dewine said the state will scrap the federal unemployment benefit programs on June 26.

"This assistance was always intended to be temporary," DeWine said in a statement.

The state's unemployment rate stands at 4.7%, the same level it had in February 2020. The average weekly benefit in Ohio is $383.

Oklahoma

Gov. Kevin Stitt. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Gov. Kevin Stitt is dropping all federal unemployment programs starting on June 26.

"That gives people six weeks to get off the sidelines and get back into the game," he said in a news release.

Stitt also announced that the first 20,000 laid-off workers now receiving benefits that are rehired will get a $1,200 "incentive using funds from the American Rescue Plan."

People are eligible if they receive some form of federal unemployment aid between May 2 through 15, and keep their new job for at least six weeks. Individuals must also have a 32-hour workweek.

The Oklahoma unemployment rate stands at 5.2%, higher than the 3.1% it had before the pandemic broke out in February last year. The average weekly benefit is $310.

South Carolina

Gov. Henry McMaster. AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Even before the jobs report hit, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster said the state would stop its participation in federal unemployment effective June 30.

"This labor shortage is being created in large part by the supplemental unemployment payments that the federal government provides claimants on top of their state unemployment benefits," McMaster wrote in a letter to the state's Department of Employment and Workforce.

McMaster spoke with Fox News' Tucker Carlson about the expanded unemployment program, saying he believed it's a "counterproductive policy."

The average weekly benefit in the state stands at $228. South Carolina's unemployment rate is 5.1%, still nearly double its pre-pandemic rate of 2.8% in February 2020.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, 76.7% of the unemployment insurance that South Carolina disbursed came from federal funds, according to the report from the Economic Policy Institute. The minimum wage in South Carolina was last raised in 2009, when the federal minimum wage as a whole was increased to $7.25.

South Dakota

Gov. Kristi Noem. AP Photo/James Nord

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday that the state will end its participation in federal unemployment benefit programs effective the week of June 26. In a related statement, the state's Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman noted that "help wanted signs line our streets."

"South Dakota is, and has been, 'Open for Business.' Ending these programs is a necessary step towards recovery, growth, and getting people back to work," Hultman added.

The South Dakota unemployment rate was 2.9% in March 2021, unchanged from 2.9% in February 2020. The state's average weekly benefit is $369.

Tennessee

Gov. Bill Lee. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that federal unemployment benefits would end in the state effective July 3.

"We will no longer participate in federal pandemic unemployment programs because Tennesseans have access to more than 250,000 jobs in our state," Lee said in a statement. "Families, businesses and our economy thrive when we focus on meaningful employment and move on from short-term, federal fixes."

The state's unemployment rate in March 2021 was 5%, a 0.1% increase from the month before and 1% higher than the March 2020 rate. Tennessee's average weekly unemployment payment is $219.45. Tennessee is one of seven states where the minimum wage remains at the federal level of $7.25.

Texas

Gov. Greg Abbott. Reuters/Lucas Jackson

Gov. Greg Abbott said he was scrapping all federal unemployment programs on June 26.

"The Texas economy is booming and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state," Abbott said in a statement.

Nearly 1.3 million people in the state will experience a sharp cut in their unemployment aid, per an estimate from Andrew Stettner at the liberal-leaning Century Foundation. It's the largest state yet to eliminate the programs, with the eliminated aid coming to an estimated $8.8 billion.

The average weekly benefit in Texas is $405. The state's current 6.9% unemployment rate is still nearly double what it used to be in February 2020.

Utah

Gov. Spencer Cox. Rick Bowmer, File/AP Photo

Utah is withdrawing from federal unemployment aid programs effective June 26.

"This is the natural next step in getting the state and people's lives back to normal," Gov. Spencer Cox said in a statement. "The market should not be competing with the government for workers."

The state has a 2.9% unemployment rate, slightly higher than the 2.5% pre-pandemic level in February 2020. The average weekly benefit in Utah is $428.

West Virginia

Gov. Jim Justice. Chris Jackson/Associated Press

West Virginia will end its participation in federal unemployment benefit programs effective June 19 at midnight.

"We need everyone back to work," Gov. Jim Justice said in a statement. "Our small businesses and West Virginia's economy depend on it."

West Virginia's unemployment rate was 5.9% in March 2021, 1% above the February 2020 rate of 4.9%. The state's average weekly benefit is $276.15.

Wyoming

Gov. Mark Gordon. AP Photo/Mead Gruver

Gov. Mark Gordon said the state was scrapping the federal unemployment benefit, along with programs aiding gig workers and those who exhausted traditional state payouts.

"Wyoming needs workers, our businesses are raring to go," Gordon said in a statement. "People want to work, and work is available. Incentivizing people not to work is just plain un-American."

The Wyoming unemployment rate is 5.3%, slightly higher than the 4.8% it once had in February 2020. The state's average weekly benefit is $430.

Are you unemployed and have a story you want to share? Contact these reporters at jkaplan@insider.com and jzeballos@insider.com.

