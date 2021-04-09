GOP-led states lose bid to challenge immigration rule

·2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A federal appeals court in California refused Thursday to permit 14 states led by Republican governors to challenge the overturning of a Trump-era immigration rule affecting hundreds of thousands of people.

A panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled 2-1 against permitting intervention by the states, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

At issue was the so-called public charge rule that allowed the government to deny permanent-residency green cards to immigrants who used public benefits, ranging from welfare and Social Security to food stamps or low-income housing vouchers. The administration said the rule would cover 382,000 of 544,000 legal immigrants who applied for green cards each year, who would have to prove they could support themselves.

The rule also allowed authorities to bar noncitizens from entering the United States on student, employee or tourist visas if the government decided they were likely to use public benefits.

Nearly 20 states sued in federal courts to block enforcement of the rule and a federal judge last fall issued an order striking down the measure nationwide.

In March, the Biden administration dealt the rule a potentially lethal blow by dropping government legal challenges to the court rulings, including before the U.S. Supreme Court.

However, 14 states with Republican leaders sought permission for legal intervention, arguing that in issuing that decision, the Biden administration hadn’t followed proper rule-making procedures.

In Thursday’s ruling, Judges Patricia Schroeder and William Fletcher issued a one-sentence order without stating reasons while a 28-page dissent was issued by Judge Lawrence VanDyke, an appointee of former President Donald Trump, the Chronicle said.

VanDyke accused the new administration of waging a “synchronized blitzkrieg” against the public charge rule with Democratic-led state and local governments. He argued that the Supreme Court could revive the case for months while requiring the Biden administration to follow procedures.

Recommended Stories

  • Chauvin defense returns to Floyd drug use at trial

    DEFENSE ATTORNEY ERIC NELSON: "You can't say it was or wasn't fentanyl?"FORENSIC SCIENTIST BREAHNA GILES: "Yes."NELSON: "I have nothing further."The defense on Day 8 of the murder trial of former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin turned its focus back to questions about George Floyd’s drug use on the day of his deadly arrest, and a dispute emerged over what he said while he was pinned to the ground.NELSON: "Did you ever hear Mr. Floyd say 'I ate too many drugs'?"SPECIAL AGENT JAMES REYERSON: "No."Defense attorney Eric Nelson, who has suggested that it was drugs and not Chauvin's knee that caused Floyd's death, showed a shortened video clip to Senior Special Agent James Reyerson, the lead investigator in the case. NELSON: "I'm going to ask you, sir, to listen to Mr. Floyd's voice."[PLAYS CLIP]NELSON: "Did you hear that?"REYERSON: "Yes, I did."NELSON: "Did it appear that Mr. Floyd said 'I ate too many drugs'?"REYERSON: "Yes, it did."But later after prosecutors showed Reyerson the full clip, the expert witness heard something different.PROSECUTOR MATTHEW FRANK: "Having heard it in context, are you able to tell what Mr. Floyd is saying there?"REYERSON: "Yes, I believe Mr. Floyd was saying, 'I ain't do no drugs.'"Earlier, the defense tried the same question with LAPD Sergeant Jody Stiger.NELSON: "Does it sound like he says, 'I ate too many drugs.' Listen again."[PLAYS CLIP]STIGER: "I can't make that out. No."Stiger, an expert in the use of force by police, faulted Chauvin's actions during the deadly arrest of George Floyd, saying no force should have been used after he was handcuffed and prone. STIGER: "My opinion was that no force was reasonable in that position."Chauvin's defense hinges on an argument that drug use was a factor in Floyd's death. The prosecution's witnesses said he disregarded his training when he knelt on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes.

  • Tennessee makes it possible to carry a handgun without training or a background check for most adults 21 or older

    The law comes as President Joe Biden announced new gun control executive orders following several mass shootings.

  • The Number of Unaccompanied Children Arriving at the U.S.-Mexico Border Doubled From February to March

    Officials at the U.S.-Mexico border saw a 100% increase in the number of migrant children arriving alone.

  • Video shows boy abandoned near U.S. border asking for help

    The boy was distraught and crying after waking up and realizing he was left behind by a group of migrants.

  • Permits won't be needed to carry handguns in Tennessee

    Tennessee has become the latest state to soon allow most adults 21 and older to carry handguns without first clearing a background check and training after Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday signed the measure into law. “I signed constitutional carry today because it shouldn’t be hard for law-abiding Tennesseans to exercise their (Second Amendment) rights,” said Lee, a Republican approaching his reelection campaign for 2022, in a tweet. Under the new law, adults 21 and older and military members between 18 and 20 will be allowed to open or concealed carry handguns without a permit.

  • Dangerous migrant journey leaves dozens of kids stranded and abandoned

    Girls thrown off the border wall and boys abandoned in the desert: Dozens of children have had to be rescued after being left stranded mid-trip to try to reunite with relatives already in the U.S.The big picture: Smugglers are pouncing on the desperation of people in Central America and South America. The smugglers promote their services on Facebook with fake promises of safe trips and easy immigration processes.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Almost 19,000 unaccompanied minors, a record, were picked up by authorities during March, the highest monthly number on record, according to official data.Many people are desperate to leave for the U.S., or to send their children, to escape growing poverty, famine, violence and the devastation of two hurricanes that hit Central America in November."Here there was nothing but [government] neglect and hunger," the aunt of the two girls coyotes threw from the wall said to Noticias Telemundo from Ecuador. "Maybe if there had been food they wouldn’t have had to go there."Girls have accounted for around 70% of the children in Department of Health and Human Services shelters during the past weeks.Between the lines: The Department of Homeland Security also announced Wednesday it’s investigating 5,600 additional cases of children possibly separated from their parents under the "zero tolerance" policy of the previous administration.The Biden White House has yet to reunite any of the hundreds of kids who are already known to have been separated.On a call about immigration with Vice President Kamala Harris Wednesday, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said a goal is to "combine efforts to combat human trafficking and to protect the human rights of boys and girls especially."With the U.S. immediately expelling adults who cross illegally, a record 22,000 people have instead requested asylum in Mexico. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Donald Trump's Twitter suspension will prevent the National Archives from preserving his account on the platform

    Twitter said since it "permanently suspended @realDonaldTrump," his tweets won't be archived and managed by the National Archives on the platform.

  • Former college track coach charged with allegedly seeking nude photos from female athletes

    A former track and field coach who worked at several universities has been arrested and charged after an investigation found he allegedly sought to trick female athletes into sending him nude or semi-nude photos, and allegedly cyberstalked at least one other, the Justice Department said Wednesday. 28-year-old Steve Waithe has been charged with one count of cyberstalking and one count of wire fraud and was arrested in Chicago, officials said. Waithe worked as a coach at Northeastern University in Boston from 2018-2019, authorities said, alleging that during that period he requested to use female athletes' phones where he would tell them he was filming their practice routines.

  • High court won't block Mississippi school disparity lawsuit

    The U.S. Supreme Court said Thursday it will not get involved, for now, in a lawsuit that says Mississippi allows grave disparities in funding between predominantly Black and predominantly white schools. Mississippi officials, including Gov. Tate Reeves and state Superintendent of Education Carey Wright, asked the full appeals court to reconsider the ruling by the three-judge panel. The appeals court voted 9-8 in December to reject that request.

  • 'We didn't get justice': Chauvin trial takes psychological toll on police violence victims

    Even though it has been nearly four years since a

  • Policy changes help drive US migrant crossings to new highs

    Paying a smuggler, Edgar Mejia could afford to take only one child with him to the United States. “Pitifully, I had use him like a passport to get here,” Mejia said last week after picking up milk from volunteers at a Brownsville, Texas, bus station for the last leg of their journey to join relatives in Atlanta. Mejia, 32, and his son, who paid a smuggler $6,000 for a “new dream” that Honduras couldn't provide, are among the Border Patrol's nearly 170,000 encounters with migrants on the U.S.-Mexico border in March, a 20-year high.

  • Arrested lawmaker vows to keep fighting Georgia voting law

    A Georgia state lawmaker who was arrested at the state Capitol after the governor signed a sweeping new election law urged people on Thursday to continue fighting that law. Rep. Park Cannon, an Atlanta Democrat was arrested March 25 after knocking on the door of the governor's office as he made livestreamed comments in support of the controversial new election law he'd just signed. The remarks came a day after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis announced she wouldn't pursue charges against Cannon.

  • Many of Derek Chauvin's law enforcement colleagues disagree with how he restrained George Floyd. Here's how they have testified.

    Law enforcement colleagues of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin largely have disagreed with the actions he took to restrain George Floyd. Several current and former members of law enforcement have testified in the trial of Chauvin, who faces charges of manslaughter, second-degree murder and third-degree murder in Floyd's death. Sgt. David Pleoger, now retired, had been Chauvin's supervisor since 2008 and was working as his supervisor on the night of May 25, the day Floyd died.

  • Grant programs offer more money for first-time homebuyers in the COVID era

    Banks and agencies are expanding down payment grant programs and other assistance.

  • Kentucky governor signs bipartisan early voting measure

    Gov. Andy Beshear signed legislation Wednesday expanding early voting in Kentucky, a rare display of bipartisan cooperation in the heart of Trump country at a time of national conflict over restrictive election measures. The bill's GOP sponsors and Republican Secretary of State Michael Adams joined him at the signing ceremony. Adams said it represents Kentucky’s most significant election law updates in more than a century.

  • Rep. Ilhan Omar slams Biden's 'shameful' plan to restart construction on Trump's 'xenophobic and racist' wall

    "It's shameful and unacceptable for [Biden] to continue the construction of Trump's xenophobic and racist wall," Omar said.

  • Video shows a child abandoned at the US-Mexico border asking a Border Patrol agent for help

    Customs and Border Protection confirmed the video's authenticity and said the child was 10 years old, ABC13 Houston reported.

  • Officials pause vaccinations in North Carolina after some adverse reactions

    Some people had adverse reactions to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine so officials in North Carolina paused vaccinations “out of an abundance of caution.”

  • DNC chair: 'Voting should not be a partisan thing'

    As Democrats push for the passage of voting-related reforms in an effort to roll back efforts by Republicans to ‘suppress the vote’, Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told Yahoo Finance that it’s necessary to act now to ensure ‘voting is not a partisan thing.’

  • Op-Ed: Vietnamese refugees who've served prison time unjustly face deportation. That must change

    Vietnamese refugee An Thanh Nguyen, detained by ICE after serving prison time, now faces deportation. A pardon by Gov. Newsom would prevent that.