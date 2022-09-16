GOP lieutenant governor nominee meets with county sheriffs to discuss public safety issues

Shane Hernandez, the Republican lieutenant governor nominee and Port Huron resident, met with St. Clair County Sheriff Mat King and Sanilac County Sheriff Paul Rich Friday to discuss challenges facing law enforcement today.

King and Rich said one of their largest challenges is recruiting enough law enforcement officers to fill their ranks. It's also a challenge to retain officers that otherwise might be lured to other larger, more urban departments by the promise of better wages and benefits.

"My number one priority right now would be training staffing that wants to stay and live in our community," Rich said.

Rich said retention is especially difficult for his rural department, which doesn't have the budget to compete with the wages of larger departments. They spend tens of thousands of dollars to equip and outfit new officers, only for them to leave.

While the St. Clair County Sheriff Department offers a pension plan to road patrol deputies, most departments don't anymore. A pension can usually only be collected from a specific department, but other retirement plans such as 401Ks can move with the officer, taking away an incentive to stay with one department their whole career, King said.

Rich said the public sector can't compete in wages and benefits with private sector jobs. King said a possible solution is to create a federally-funded pension program for law enforcement officers so that departments can focus more of their budgets on wages.

King said another factor contributing to the staffing shortage within law enforcement is a loss of respect and interest in the profession from the general public in the last decade due to negative media attention of a few bad police actions.

Republican governor candidate's plan to alleviate staffing shortages, support public safety departments

Republican governor candidate Tudor Dixon's plan slates $1 billion in funding for public safety over four years. Hernandez said this would be drawn from the state's general fund. Although it was not clear where the funding would come from in the general fund, Hernandez said in years past the state has had a surplus and they'd be able to find the dollars for the effort.

The plan is designed to provide incentives to retain and recruit new law enforcement officers, firefighters and EMS professionals as a way to alleviate staffing shortages and increase public safety.

The plan includes:

$700 million for retention and recruitment programs Money to provide for the cost of tuition of education in public safety fields and money to provide a living stipend during school, as well as retention and signing bonuses. Provide work-study programs to help potential police and fire recruits job shadow experienced officers and expand explorer programs geared towards high school students. 'Move to Michigan' incentives that include safeguards to ensure retirement benefits are preserved and to provide additional perks like free hunting and fishing licenses and recreation passports. Grants will be made available to help police, fire and other public safety programs market their professions and attract a larger pool of applicants

$250 million for equipment and training: Offer law enforcement resources to buy body cameras, narcotics task force equipment, first responder bags, second sets of fire gear, CO monitors, automatic chest compression devices, and whatever else may be needed to serve the public. Provide additional training, including in de-escalation techniques. Provide resources to help first responders experiencing post-traumatic stress disorder and other mental health challenges

$50 million to locate and detain offenders Provide for new lab facilities to process forensic evidence quicker, including funding for rape kit processing and gun case backlogs in the court system. Fund reimbursements for tracking down offenders who run away or to extradite from other jurisdictions to face charges.

A public safety working group to assist legislative leaders and legislative committees for the design and passage of Dixon's agenda.

Hernandez emphasized public safety as the root of a thriving community.

"If we're gonna talk about jobs in our community, or affordable housing in our community, or education in our community, none of those can happen without a safe community," Hernandez said.

Dixon and sheriff claim rise in violent crimes in past few years

Dixon's agenda points to a reported rise in violent crime in the few years prior to 2020.

According to the FBI's Unified Crime Reporting database, from 2019 to 2020, the violent crime rate in Michigan jumped from 438.6 per 100,000 to 478 per 100,000, compared to the national rate of 380 to 398.5 per 100,000, respectively. That is the highest violent crime rate the state and the nation has seen since 2010, when crime was 493 for Michigan and 404.5 for the nation per 100,000.

But from 2016 to 2018, the crime rate stayed relatively stable between 460.9 and 452.5 per 100,000 in Michigan, according to the data.

King said violent crime is on the rise the past couple of years, and pointed to a rise in repeat offenders and violent incidents such as two kidnappings and one attempted murder this year.

King also said the rise of methamphetamine as the predominant drug of choice breeds violence. St. Clair County faces special challenges in policing the illegal drug trade due to the two interstates that begin in the county, as well as an international border and two cities within drivable distance that draw drug dealers to sell their product.

"Violent crime is absolutely on the rise," King said.

King said in 2019, prior to the pandemic, the St. Clair County Sheriff Drug Task Force seized 104 weapons and 107 grams of methamphetamine, compared to 304 weapons and 3,774 grams of methamphetamine seized in 2021.

"Meth and guns equal violence, there is no doubt about it," King said.

In 2020, the most recent year for which data is available, there were 113 violent-crime incidents and 140 offenses reported by the St. Clair County Sheriff Department to the FBI's UCR database. In 2019, there were 130 incidents and 148 offenses, compared to 2018, with 211 incidents and 247 offenses.

The Sanilac County Sheriff Department reported 30 violent-crime incidents and 38 offenses; 24 incidents and 34 offenses in 2019, and 44 incidents and 52 offenses in 2018, according to the FBI data

Violent crime statistics for 2021 and 2022 were not immediately available by either sheriff department.

This article originally appeared on Port Huron Times Herald: Republican Lieutenant Governor candidate meets with county sheriffs to discuss public safety issues