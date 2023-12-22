GOP maintains Georgetown-area seat in special election Thursday to replace Briggs King

Republican Valerie Jones Giltner has been elected to replace Rep. Ruth Briggs King as representative of Delaware's 37th District, maintaining the Georgetown-area seat for the Republican Party.

Briggs King, a Republican, resigned last month after moving outside of the district, ending a 14-year tenure in office.

Almost 2,900 Delawareans living in the 37th District, which includes Georgetown and parts of Millsboro, voted in Thursday's special election, with many opting to vote early or by mail. About 63% of them voted for Jones Giltner, according to preliminary results released by the Delaware Department of Elections Thursday night.

Her opponent, Sussex County Democratic Party Chair Jane Hovington, lost by a margin of less than 800 votes.

"I want to do everything that I can in order to help to support our working families and give them not only a great foundation but everything that it takes to make them stronger," Giltner said.

In order to accomplish that, Giltner said she plans to focus on expanding healthcare and affordable housing, supporting local businesses and ensuring school safety.

"If I can find out what all of the needs are of our community and represent them well in Dover, then I'll have done my job."

Giltner said she's always been one to take action — so rather than continuing to talk to family and friends about disliking the current trajectory of the Delaware Legislature, she decided to get involved herself. She formerly worked as a critical care nurse, and said she plans to bring that same mentality to her role as representative: no matter her constituents' backgrounds or political beliefs, she will do her best to care for them.

She said that having the support at the polls of the same community she was born and raised in has been "humbling," and she thanked everyone for their belief in her.

Hovington also thanked her volunteers and voters, adding that, despite not winning the election, she will continue to "do all that (she) can do to help anyone that comes to (her) door" in the 37th District and beyond.

The General Assembly will reconvene on Jan. 9.

