GOP making the choice in constable race

May 11—EDITOR'S NOTE — This is one of several stories with a purpose of preparing the reader for the May 17 primary election.

CATLETTSBURG Voters in the Boyd County Republican primary will have three choices in the District 1 constable race on Tuesday — since there's no Democratic challenger, the winner will be donning the badge come Jan. 1, 2023.

In many ways, the candidates have a lot in common — all three own small businesses, and all three have had either experience in the U.S. Military or corrections.

All three have roughly the same message — the constable's office is underutilized in Boyd County. By statute, the constable's office is a bit of a red-headed stepchild — up until this year, anyone holding the position could have the full power of a police officer, no training required.

Constables across the state mostly serve court papers, however by statute they can also charge fees for the following services: running off vagrants (50 cents), killing and burying a "distempered horse, mule or ass" ($3), killing a mad dog ($1) and preventing the harassment of deer and elk by canines, among others duties.

William Steen, a veteran, said to him the office of constable has always been "a bunch of old guys who keep badges in their wallets to get out of speeding tickets." With the new Kentucky law requiring new constables (serving ones will be grandfathered) to attend the police academy in order to have police powers, Steen said he will gladly get the training in order to assist in law enforcement activities.

"If I were elected, I'd help serve papers, provide free security at public events like Poage Landing Days and I'd do residential patrols," Steen said. "If you're on vacation, I could come out and check on your house."

If the name William Steen looks familiar, that may be because the last time he ran for constable in 2014 he was charged with attempted murder after shooting a guy in a drunken fight. The charge was later pleaded down to a misdemeanor, after it was revealed the victim in the case was not shot in the back as police initially believed.

Steen ultimately got probation.

"As far as the shooting goes, everybody wants to bring that up," Steen said. "That was an unfortunate self-defense incident. If I was a violent criminal, I'd be in prison, not out here running for office. I got my gun permit back and all my guns."

The shooting wasn't the first or the last time Steen had a run-in with the law.

Way back in 2006, Steen was accused by Russell Police of pointing a pellet pistol at a woman on U.S. 23 during a road-rage incident. At the time, Steen was 19 years of age.

In 2011, when Steen was 23, Greenup Police accused the candidate of falsely reporting an incident, after a police report shows he called 911 to report his ex-girlfriend was going to kill herself.

The disposition of both cases was unclear at the Greenup County Court House, which found no record of a case against him. The police reports cited in this report were found in the discovery in the 2014 shooting case.

To those incidents, Steen said "that was back in high school."

"I was wild and dumb back then," Steen said.

As Steen stands for election, he is currently under a diversion agreement in Boyd County for one year, to be reviewed next month. That's in connection with a 2020 child endangerment case.

Court records show Boyd County Sheriff's deputies found Steen and his fiancé watching over a child while very intoxicated — records show Steen blew a .214 BAC at the scene.

If Steen keeps his nose clean, he'll be off paper.

"That was a misunderstanding that came about from a family argument," Steen said. "It's going to be dismissed."

Cory Rice, a deputy coroner in Boyd County and owner of Rice Family Construction, said part of the reason he decided to run for constable was because Steen had thrown his hat into the ring.

"I've always been a big supporter of law enforcement, first responders and late responders," Rice said. "I saw Steen was running for constable and I said to myself, 'We don't need somebody like that as the constable.'"

Rice said compared to his opponents, he has a lot of experience for the position — he served in the Marine Corps and worked for the both the West Virginia and Kentucky departments of correction.

When it comes to the new requirements for constables, he said he'd "gladly go to school" for law enforcement training.

"I'll do whatever the county would like me to do to uphold the job," Rice said. "Whether it's serving papers or providing courtroom security. I'm down to support wherever I can."

Brian Ramsdell, owner of Rick's BBQ and a 26-year veteran of a volunteer fire department, said he envisions the office as "a liaison for the sheriff's office and the fiscal court."

In the past, Ramsdell had served as a deputy jailer at the Boyd County Detention Center and as a deputy constable. He said the community needs somebody with experience to hold the office.

"When you elect a constable, you're going to be putting a badge and a gun in somebody's hand," Ramsdell said. "Would you rather put that badge and that gun in somebody's hand who has no experience, or would you put it in somebody's hand who has held that type of responsibility before?"

Ramsdell said if elected, he would let the professionals in law enforcement do their jobs, but he would be there to assist as needed.

"A constable can do many things in Kentucky," Ramsdell said. "What I want to do is bring respect back to the office and help the fiscal court and the sheriff in any way I can."

(606) 326-2653 — henry@dailyindependent.com