GOP mega-donor says 'it's time to move on' from Trump

Republican mega-donor Ken Griffin said it’s time the party moves on from former President Trump, even as he appears to gear up for a possible reelection bid in 2024.

“He did a lot of things really well and missed the mark on some important areas. And for a litany of reasons, I think it’s time to move on to the next generation,” Griffin said of Trump in an interview with Politico published Sunday.

In this year’s midterms, Griffin, the head of the investment firm Citadel, has reportedly been a top backer for the reelection campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a rumored 2024 contender who some see as a significant challenge for Trump in a hypothetical Republican presidential primary.

Griffin told Politico that the country “would be well-served” by a DeSantis presidency.

“Would I support him? The bigger question is, is he going to run? That bridge has to be crossed,” Griffin said.

Griffin had said last year that he wouldn’t support Trump if the former president chose to run for president again, and his latest comments echo his earlier calls for the GOP to move past Trump.

“I think it’s time for America to move on,” Griffin told Bloomberg TV’s Erik Schatzker last year, calling Trump “pointlessly divisive.”

Griffin, who spent more than $60 million to support Republican candidates in 2020 and has a long history of spending on conservative candidates and causes, did not give directly to the former president’s campaign.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

