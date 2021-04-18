GOP members who voted to impeach Trump get flood of donations defying former president’s vow for revenge

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Oliver O'Connell
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Liz Cheney is one of a group of Republicans who received a record donations following their vote to impeach former president Donald Trump (Getty Images)
Liz Cheney is one of a group of Republicans who received a record donations following their vote to impeach former president Donald Trump (Getty Images)

Despite Donald Trump’s vow to drive them from office, the ten House Republicans who voted to impeach the former president for his role in the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January are enjoying a flood of re-election campaign donations.

The latest filings from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show that the group raised $6.4million collectively in the first quarter of 2021.

Seven of the representatives set personal records for fundraising in a non-election year, and all of the lawmakers out-raised challengers who filed campaign finance reports, Bloomberg reported.

However GOP leaders remain worried that Mr Trump’s pledge to get back at Republicans who voted to charge him with incitement of insurrection may inadvertently scupper attempts to win back control of the House.

By backing challenger campaigns in the 2022 midterms, Mr Trump may weaken incumbents and hinder their goal of overturning the Democrats’ majority in the lower chamber.

Both Tom Emmer, chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy say they will support incumbents and are trying to discourage Mr Trump from backing primary challengers.

Currently, there are 15 primary bids against the group with only John Katko of New York remaining unopposed. Together these challengers have raised $1.9m, with 24 per cent of that amount self-financed.

In siding with Democrats in January’s impeachment vote and defying Mr Trump, the incumbent representatives have reaped the rewards of elevated national profiles.

Liz Cheney of Wyoming, Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, and Anthony Gonzalez of Ohio recorded the largest quarterly donations of their careers. The quarter following an election usually sees only low levels of fundraising.

Overall corporate, leadership, and conservative political action committees gave $1.6m to the House incumbents, compared to only $17,500 for the challengers.

Prosperity Action PAC, started by former House Speaker Paul Ryan, gave to all ten incumbents who voted to impeach. The PAC for Google parent company Alphabet gave to nine of the group.

Notable donors include Kimbal Musk, brother of Elon Musk, who in the past has donated heavily to Democrats including Joe Biden. He gave $2,800 to each of the ten Republicans. A number of other traditionally Democratic donors also made contributions.

Ms Cheney, the third-ranking House Republican, raised the most money and has been supported by key party figures.

This included $10,000 donations from Senator Mitt Romney’s Believe in America PAC; the Republican Jewish Coalition PAC; and $5,000 from PACs led by Mr Ryan, Senators Mitch McConnell, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, and Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia.

The congresswoman’s parents, former vice president Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne, each contributed $5,600.

Mr Trump said in a statement issued on Wednesday through his PAC that he would endorse an opponent to Ms Cheney “soon”.

The former president is discouraging multiple challengers in fear of splitting the primary vote, but four have already stepped forward including two state lawmakers. Their fundraising efforts amount to approximately one-third of Ms Cheney’s haul, in excess of $1.5m.

At this stage, the tightest fundraising race is in Ohio between Mr Gonzalez and Trump-endorsed former White House aide Max Miller.

Mr Miller brought in $508,639 to Mr Gonzalez’s $616,524 — the best fundraising quarter of his political career. Save America, Mr Trump’s PAC, is yet to contribute to Mr Miller, though an adviser claims that it has $80m to spend on political donations.

Beyond the PAC, Mr Trump’s real political clout is in rallying his army of grassroots small-dollar donors, who are yet to contribute. While they donate amounts lower than $200, they contributed to the former president’s campaigns in huge numbers. It is unclear to what extent they will follow his lead going forward.

Emulating the former president, Trump loyalist and conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene set a record by bringing in $3.2m in the first quarter of 2021 — an unheard of amount by an incumbent in a non-election year.

Rep. Greene raised just under 80 per cent of that amount from grassroots donors, mobilised after she was stripped of House committee assignments for making threatening statements against Democrats on social media.

In contrast, the ten incumbents who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment raised just 8.8 per cent of their money in this way.

Read More

Cardi B criticises Republicans for silence over Daunte Wright shooting

US warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies - follow news live

Pro-Trump rioters now claim they were acting as ‘journalists’

Recommended Stories

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Matthew McConaughey is a viable candidate for Texas governor, poll reveals

    Hollywood actor has support of 45 per cent of Texans against incumbent governor’s 33 per cent

  • West Point cadets expelled amid worst cheating scandal in 45 years

    America’s top military academy investigated 73 cadets amid suspicions of cheating on a freshman calculus exam last May

  • MyPillow guy’s free speech site bans curse words

    ‘Huge letdown’: Telegram users on Lindell’s verified channel express frustration at signing up for VIP access to new social media network that still hasn’t opened despite announcement

  • Officials say ‘no one driving’ vehicle in fiery Tesla crash that left two dead

    Police say men were found in front passenger and rear seats of vehicle

  • Business PAC Donations Tanked To Republicans Who Challenged Biden Vote: Report

    The significant change since the Electoral College count indicates businesses are serious about their threats to rethink support, The Wall Street Journal finds.

  • Former police detective named as suspect in Austin shooting which left three dead

    Police identified Stephen Nicholas Broderick, 41, as the suspect, and said that he is armed and dangerous

  • Sabres Okposo to miss rest of season with broken cheekbone

    Buffalo Sabres forward Kyle Okposo will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery to repair a broken bone in his left cheek, the team announced Saturday. Okposo was hurt after being struck by teammate Matt Irwin’s shot in the first period of a 5-2 win at Washington on Thursday. Okposo joins a growing list of injuries for the last-place team that is one loss from being mathematically eliminated from contention for the Stanley Cup playoffs and matching an NHL record 10-year playoff drought.

  • These Food Facilities Doubled COVID-19 Infection Rates in Their Communities, Data Says

    No matter what kind of relationship you have with meat, a new report is revealing a gory link between the places where some meats are processed and the way those plants contributed to COVID-19 rates in their communities. There's been buzz about this for awhile, but just-published data shows how unappetizing this really is, and whom it's affected the most.Reports in recent months had observed a connection between meatpacking plants and COVID-19 infection rates. But this week, new data illustrates how horrible it's actually been. A study at the University of California, Davis (along with co-authors K. Aleks Schaefer with Michigan State University and Daniel Scheitrum with the University of Arizona) analyzed COVID transmission rates at large meatpacking plants, meaning those that generated more than 10 million pounds of meat per month.RELATED: Costco Foods You Should Always Avoid, According to NutritionistsThe findings may turn some stomachs, as researchers discovered that "beef- and pork-processing plants more than doubled per capita infection rates in counties that had them." That's not all: Chicken-processing plants also increased COVID-19 transmission rates in their counties by 20 percent. The researchers' report states that conservatively, this resulted in 334,000 COVID-19 cases throughout the country and about $11.2 billion in economic loss. Some analysts have attributed this widespread COVID-19 transmission in meatpacking facilities to a few main factors: meatpacking workers have been considered "essential" to keep the country's food supply chain in motion. Many employees also work in close physical proximity to each other on the production line. Experts also note that meatpacking facilities turning out that much product often exist in areas with high population density (meaning people in these regions probably also live closely together), while others suggest that some employees' economic circumstances simply haven't allowed them the luxury to call off work when they weren't feeling well.For the layperson, it may also be hard not to think about the number of germs that spread around meatpacking facilities between humans and the meat itself. Some readers may find it reassuring that there continues to be more evidence of how a plant-based diet can help fight COVID-19 and many other illnesses.A disturbing report for sure. Read up on the major macaroni and cheese brand that's being sued for alleged toxins that were harmful to children, and sign up for the Eat This, Not That! newsletter for the food news your family needs.

  • Italy considers ban on ice cream being pumped with air to make it look 'fluffy'

    Italy is set to declare war on ice cream sellers who pump compressed air into their mixtures to make them look fluffier, as the country seeks to defend the honour of its world-renowned gelato stands. Under proposals being considered by the Italian Senate, ice cream producers who fail to meet strict quality measures, such as limits on the amount of air added to the mixture, could be hit with a fine of up to 10,000 euro (£8,000). It is hoped that the reforms will have a chilling effect on cheapskate vendors posing as gelato artisans, who have been known to sell tubs which contain more air than ice cream. However, the plans have also whipped up resentment among some "gelato masters" who argue that pumping air into the mixture is not necessarily poor craftsmanship. The bill was proposed by six senators from the center-left Democratic and Italia Viva parties, who say it will better regulate the work of real ice cream artisans and protect consumer rights. The legislation also claims that inflating gelato with air goes against the basic rules of producing artisanal ice cream. “Italian gelato is one of the gastronomic symbols of our country, along with pasta and pizza,” said socialist senator Riccardo Nencini, one of the bill’s supporters. “But our laws do not preserve artisanal ice cream and producers who make it.” The draft bill, which has been assigned to the commerce and tourism commission in the Senate, also bans the use of certain cheap alternatives to fresh ingredients, such as artificial flavours, colouring and hydrogenated fats. According to sector rules, ice cream should contain no more than 30 per cent air, which artisanal producers achieve by mixing certain ingredients vigorously.

  • Hong Kong bans flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines for 2 weeks

    Hong Kong will suspend flights from India, Pakistan and the Philippines from April 20 for two weeks after the N501Y mutant COVID-19 strain was detected in the Asian financial hub for the first time, authorities said in a statement late on Sunday. The three countries would be classified as "extremely high risk" after there had been multiple imported cases carrying the strain into Hong Kong in the past 14 days, the government said. Hong Kong has recorded over 11,600 cases in total and 209 deaths.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Police struggle to control crowds after Covid hospitality rules relaxed

    Covid rules forcing people to eat and drink outside pubs and restaurants have left police in an impossible position with officers unsure how to deal with large crowds, it was claimed on Sunday. The first weekend since restrictions were eased, combined with fine and settled weather, brought thousands of people out to enjoy their first taste of socialising since before Christmas. In city centres across the country, closed off roads were transformed into makeshift party venues with bars and restaurants offering outdoor seating for customers. But despite warnings that social distancing rules must be maintained, scenes in areas like Soho in central London, suggested little notice was being taken of the law. As the drink flowed, hundreds of revellers crowded together in the narrow streets, leaving police with the headache of trying to control the crowds, pictured below.

  • Scott Rudin to ‘Step Back’ From Broadway Productions, Apologizes for ‘Pain My Behavior Caused’

    Producer Scott Rudin says he will step back from his active Broadway productions and has apologized for his past abusive behavior in the workplace, in his first public statement since an exposé published in the Hollywood Reporter has stirred industry backlash. Rudin, an EGOT-winning producer, was accused in an April 7 article in THR by several named former assistants and employees of physical and mental abuse, including allegedly breaking a computer monitor on an assistant’s hand and throwing objects like potatoes and glass bowls at staffers. “Much has been written about my history of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am profoundly sorry for the pain my behavior caused to individuals, directly and indirectly,” he wrote in a three-paragraph statement which he sent to The Washington Post Saturday. “After a period of reflection, I’ve made the decision to step back from active participation on our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by others from the Broadway community and in a number of cases, from the roster of participants already in place on those shows.” Also Read: 5 Most 'Unhinged' Scott Rudin Outbursts From New Exposé on EGOT-Winning Producer He continued: “My passionate hope and expectation is that Broadway will reopen successfully very soon, and that the many talented artists associated with it will once again begin to thrive and share their artistry with the world. I do not want any controversy associated with me to interrupt Broadway’s well deserved return, or specifically, the return of the 1500 people working on these shows.” Rudin declined to comment further on the statement, and no mention was made of his active film productions, which include the film “The Woman in the Window” starring Amy Adams that’s meant to premiere on Netflix next month. The Washington Post says that he has “spoken to confidants about beginning a program of anger management, or some manner of coaching.” Rudin’s bad behavior and temper have long been documented as part of the “No Country for Old Men” and “The Social Network” producer’s four-decade career. But industry players like Annapurna’s Megan Ellison condemned Rudin in reaction to the piece. “This piece barely scratches the surface of Scott Rudin’s abusive, racist, and sexist behavior. Similarly to Harvey, too many are afraid to speak out. I support and applaud those who did. There’s good reason to be afraid because he’s vindictive and has no qualms about lying,” Ellison wrote. And earlier this week, “Moulin Rouge!” stage actress Karen Olivo said she would not return to the Broadway production when the show reopens because “the silence about Scott Rudin” was “unacceptable.” Rudin is not involved with “Moulin Rouge!” but he has been a big factor in the reopening of Broadway during the coronavirus pandemic and had three active shows on Broadway stages prior to the shutdown, including “The Book of Mormon,” Aaron Sorkin’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” and the new interpretation of “West Side Story.” He’s also behind an announced revival of “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster and a touring version of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Read original story Scott Rudin to ‘Step Back’ From Broadway Productions, Apologizes for ‘Pain My Behavior Caused’ At TheWrap

  • Queen turns to Sophie, Countess of Wessex to step out of the shadows

    She is said to be the Queen’s favourite daughter-in-law, and now the monarch is set to turn to the Countess of Wessex to fill the gap left by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in carrying out royal duties. The 56-year-old Countess was one of the most prominent members of the Royal family in the days following the Duke of Edinburgh’s death. She made the first public comments about his passing, repeatedly visited Windsor Castle and provided a photograph of the Queen and the Duke at Balmoral that Her Majesty chose to share with the world as a tribute to her late husband. The departure of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from the UK, and the effective retirement of the Duke of York, has left a major hole in the roster of Royal family members available to carry out public duties, and the Countess has been groomed to step out of the shadows in the year since “Megxit”. Her husband, the Earl of Wessex, 57, is also expected to increase his public profile as he prepares to take on the title Duke of Edinburgh when the Prince of Wales - who automatically inherited the title from his father - becomes king.

  • Oscars Producers Hint at How Masks and Satellite Hookups Will Make a Different Kind of Awards Show

    Oscar telecast co-producer Steven Soderbergh was intentionally vague about whether nominees, presenters and guests will be wearing masks at this year’s ceremony, and that’s just one ingredient of the secret sauce that the producers are hoping will make this year’s awards show unique and unlike any awards show we’ve seen, during a pandemic or otherwise. In a Saturday press conference, Soderbergh joined producing partners Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins to discuss how this year’s Oscars will “announce itself as being different” right from the start — both from other Zoom-heavy awards shows during the pandemic and from traditional Oscar ceremonies. And without giving away too many details, they clarified that the show will use “satellite hookups” in place of Zoom calls, and that by the end of the show, people “will be talking about how they made this happen.” Soderbergh said the hope for the show is to “get us out of this feeling that we’re trapped at home. We want to see something that does feel like a potential future.” Also Read: Oscars Song Contenders to Perform for Pre-Show, 'After Dark' Special Set for Post-Awards But as to the question of masks specifically, well, you’ll just have to wait and see. “Masks are going to play a very important role in the story of this evening,” Soderbergh said. “If that sounds cryptic, it’s supposed to be.” There’s been some hand-wringing these last few weeks when the Oscars asked nominees and guests to attend the ceremony in person and that awards would not be handed out over Zoom. Soon, the Academy added European hubs where international nominees could accept their prizes, and Soderbergh said simply that satellite hookups were a way for the producers to better control the image, and Zoom “doesn’t really fit” the image for what the producers are trying to achieve. The plan introduced new technological hurdles that producers have had to solve these last few weeks, but Soderbergh said that rejecting Zoom appearances was “never about exclusion” or denying access to people who declined to attend the show. Rather, it was “about making it feel like it was part of a piece.” Also Read: Oscars: Andra Day, Maria Bakalova and More at TheWrap's Virtual Nominees Luncheon (Exclusive Photos) Collins and Sher talked about Soderbergh’s “manifesto” to treat year’s broadcast as less of an awards show than a movie. The show will be shot in movie-quality 24 frames per second, for starters but also focus on shot composition, different over-the-shoulder shots and camera framings that don’t place the person in the middle of the screen. He added that this year’s musical director, Questlove, will make the show sound different and feel more cinematic. The producers, speaking from downtown L.A.’s Union Station as the set was under construction, said the new location has no bad angles and will provide an atmosphere that will invite winners to open up and “tell a story.” “Emotion is up in your grill,” Soderbergh said. “It will be really intense.” This year’s show will bump Oscar-nominated song performances to the pre-show, which the producers said all the nominees were eager to participate in because it meant the songs could be performed in full rather than as part of a medley. Also Read: Why Oscars Remain Big Money for ABC Despite Expected Record-Low Audience Soderbergh & Co. hope the show will provide a “template” for how other awards shows and film productions can return to work as the pandemic winds down: “People will see this show and feel like this is possible.” The producers admitted that their plans would have been “impossible” had the Academy not shifted the ceremony back more than two months to April. Because COVID is still a reality, they’re still cognizant of capacity issues and keeping the show safe, even if that means heavy hitters who usually are staples of the show won’t be invited. “Bog Iger won’t be there,” Soderbergh said, referencing the former CEO of Disney. Even getting nominees, their guests and presenters to the show has been an ever-evolving process. “It’s like building a plane while it’s in the air,” he said. Throughout Saturday’s press conference, Soderbergh, Sher and Collins reiterated that next Sunday’s show will be an “optimistic” occasion and a celebration of movies, but it’s clear they’re taking chances we’ve never seen from an Academy Awards before. “It opened up an opportunity to try some things that haven’t been tried before,” Soderbergh said. “We want the show to have a voice.” The Oscars air on ABC on April 25. Read original story Oscars Producers Hint at How Masks and Satellite Hookups Will Make a Different Kind of Awards Show At TheWrap

  • Man dies after shooting in Stockton, police say

    A man died Friday night after a shooting in Stockton, according to police. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. in the 2000 block of South Hunter Street, the Stockton Police Department said. When officers arrived, they found a man in his thirties who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Homicide detectives are investigating, and there is currently no motive or suspect information available. No other details were released. Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 209-937-8377.

  • These Illegal Baby Names That Have Been Banned Around the World

    In the United States, almost anything goes when it come to baby names. While parents have to deal with the joy and drama of choosing a baby name, taking into account the most popular baby names along with whether or not the rest of the family will hate it, very few names are actually forbidden.

  • Column: Caitlyn Jenner for governor of California? What a terrible idea

    Why do Americans — and especially Californians — fall for the lure of celebrity-politicians?

  • Prince William reportedly requested standing apart from Harry in Prince Philip funeral procession

    The brothers sat on opposite sides of the chapel due to Covid, but their procession separation was reportedly requested by Duke of Cambridge