GOP members want Hunter Biden to testify in closed-door deposition first before an open hearing

WASHINGTON - House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., indicated that Hunter Biden would have to testify at a closed-door deposition first before an open hearing in an interview Tuesday.

Comer and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, sent a subpoena to Biden on Nov. 8 for testimony about deals in Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine during a period when his father served as vice president.

Biden responded to the subpoena by offering to testify at an open hearing, which his lawyer said would prevent a “cloaked, one-sided process.”

However, Comer said in the interview on Newsmax that while he is glad Biden is willing to testify publicly, he would like questions to be asked without disruption from Democrats.

“But as you know, throughout the course of congressional history investigations, you bring people in, and you depose them first. That's what the subpoena was, for a sit-down deposition. That’s exactly the way the Trump impeachments were handled…we expect Hunter Biden to come in on Dec. 13 and answer questions,” Comer said.

He added, “As these hearings go, you got 20 members on each side that have five minutes each. We have tens of thousands of pages of documents where we need to sit down and ask specific substantive questions without filibustering, without interruption, without going five minutes back and forth with Jamie Raskin and Dan Goldman and little [Jared] Moskowitz jumping up and down, filing motions, and trying to disrupt the committee hearings.”

He said that he expects to have a “very thorough, substantive deposition” with Biden and then have a public hearing.

Contributing: Bart Jansen

