  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

GOP memo on Big Tech shows lawmakers ready to ‘burn down the internet,’ legal expert warns

Alexis Keenan and Daniel Howley
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A new proposal by Republican lawmakers to overhaul a critical law that protects online platforms already looks dead in the water, according to one legal expert, though another prominent legal scholar believes it could fuel bipartisan reform for tech regulation.

The proposal, laid out by Republican members of the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, is meant to serve as a foundation to reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a law that provides liability protection for websites that host and moderate third-party content — including tech giants like Facebook (FB), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and Twitter (TWTR).

One legal expert says it creates more problems than it solves, though.

“To me it's a chilling memo, because it shows that both the Democrats and Republicans are ready to burn down the internet, and they can find plenty of reason to agree on that,” Santa Clara University School of Law professor and associate dean for research, Eric Goldman, told Yahoo Finance.

“Whoever drafted that memo, does not care about making good policy,” Goldman, added.

Section 230 has become a lightning rod on both sides of the aisle, with critics saying the 25-year-old law needs to be updated. Still, the law’s critics attack it for different reasons, with some Democrats arguing that Section 230 allows tech giants to host dangerous misinformation while some conservatives contend the law allows conservative voices to be censored.

The Republican members’ proposal submitted Thursday calls for, among other things, modifying 230 to strip liability protection for Big Tech if their content moderation practices discriminate against political affiliations or viewpoints, a frequent conservative talking point.

‘A First Amendment problem’

Legal scholars, however, say that tech companies have a right under the First Amendment to moderate content on their site as they see fit.

“There's a First Amendment problem here with some of this stuff, and that's sort of the big issue looking at a lot of these concepts,” India McKinney director of federal affairs at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told Yahoo Finance.

An art installation protest by the organization SumOfUs portrays Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a January 6th rioter on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An art installation protest by the organization SumOfUs portrays Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg as a January 6th rioter on the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Yet another part of the proposal would treat Big Tech services as if they were state actors, limiting liability protections to moderation of speech not protected by the First Amendment (such as fighting words, obscenity, child pornography, libel and slander, threats, and copyright violations). Such a rule could obligate or heavily pressure companies to publish all other user-generated speech, regardless of its nature. That type of requirement by the government for a private entity to speak, Goldman said, amounts to censorship.

“The only way you get there is if you ignore editorial privileges that internet services have. There’s an entire First Amendment provision about the freedom of the press,” Goldman said.

The Republican committee members also propose scaling back Big Tech’s First Amendment protections by categorizing their services as “places of public accommodation,” a designation traditionally used for physical businesses open to the public. Under the designation, the lawmakers said, companies could be offered liability protection only for content moderation processes that can be challenged by users, in court.

“The entire notion of saying, ‘We're going to treat a publisher like a restaurant’ is so incoherent,” Goldman said. “It doesn't make any sense. They're not serving customers, they're not kicking people out.”

Open season on the internet?

Signed into law in 1996 when online communication forums were in their infancy, Section 230 was created to enable platforms to make “good faith” efforts to moderate “objectionable” content, without facing legal liability over that content. In turn, online companies could remove problematic content from their sites, without being treated as though they made the actual statements, or made editorial decisions akin to a media publication.

But the vagueness of the terms “good faith” and “objectionable” have translated into websites — and of particular concern, social media and other websites — enjoying virtually unlimited power to remove, obscure, and place warnings on user-generated content. At the same time, the law does not hold tech companies accountable for the content they fail to remove (with the exception of content related to sex trafficking).

While the Constitution’s First Amendment protects the speech of these private companies, Republican lawmakers blame Section 230 for allowing Big Tech companies to moderate content too aggressively — and Democratic lawmakers say it promotes the companies not being aggressive enough.

Regardless of any differing impetus for reform, Goldman sees the Republicans’ memo as a signal to the rest of Congress that it's “open season” on the internet. McKinney, on the other hand, views the proposals as a wish list that has a long way to go from policy position to legislative text, especially for a party holding a minority in both Congressional chambers.

Alexis Keenan is a legal reporter for Yahoo Finance and former litigation attorney. Follow Alexis Keenan on Twitter @alexiskweed.

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Here's how legal weed will play out in America

    It’s quite likely national marijuana laws will be reformed sometime this year. Fortunes will be made and lost here no doubt. But more importantly, lives won’t be ruined over smoking something that through capricious historical precedents became verboten.

  • Ben Askren: ‘I let the world down’ with TKO loss to Jake Paul

    Ben Askren's boxing match with Jake Paul couldn't have gone worse than it did.

  • Report: Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence to sign with Adidas

    Probable Jags selection Trevor Lawrence will be joining the three-stripes gang.

  • Dow Jones Futures Loom, Bitcoin Dives As Stock Market Rally Enters Power Trend; Square, Apple, Tesla In Focus

    The bull market is now in a Power Trend, but note key warning signs too. Bitcoin plunged from record highs. Square and other growth plays have handles. Will Tesla join them?

  • 7 Growth Stocks That Also Pay Monthly Dividends

    There are a couple reasons that people may invest in a stock. One is capital appreciation — they think the stock price will go up. Another is dividends — where the company pays you to hold it. There’s little doubt we’re in a growth mode on Wall Street as well as economically. Most people think that means growth stocks are where to turn for the best investing opportunities. However, even dividend stocks grow during the good times. And the way some of them are structured, they can deliver impressive dividends. That makes them more attractive than having your money sit in a CD or money market fund. The stocks featured here may not be as safe as a money market but for a little added risk they provide solid growth potential with decent dividends.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips 10 Stocks to Buy for Your $5K Robinhood Portfolio Some of these stocks may have low ratings in the dividend grader, but the monthly payouts here are a bonus on top of generally strong growth stocks. Armour Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Growth Stocks: Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Source: Shutterstock How about holding a stock with over 50% growth in the past year and that pays more in a month than you get total for a one-year CD? ARR is a real estate investment trust (REIT), but it doesn’t deal in properties. It works with mortgage-backed securities. You see, once a mortgage is signed, it is then usually sliced up into smaller pieces – short term, intermediate term and long term, for example. Each of those pieces is then bundled with other similar pieces of other mortgages and then resold as a mortgage-backed security (MBS). With low interest rates for as far as the eye can see, ARR is in the middle of a big run on real estate, and that works out very well for its investors. Right now, ARR is delivering a 9.8% dividend, and the stock is up 53% in the past 12 months. ARR has a C rating in Portfolio Grader. But it’s still attractive among other similar growth stocks. AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) Source: ImageFlow/shutterstock.com Born in the wake of the last real estate meltdown in 2008, AGNC also focuses on MBSs. But it’s significantly larger than ARR and hedges much of its portfolio of securities with a majority of its holdings being backed by the U.S. government or by government sponsored enterprises (GSEs). This adds a level of safety to the process, although it does have investments outside of these protected securities. The good thing is, its size is helpful in being able to access a broad selection of mortgages, so it doesn’t have to stick with one piece of the market. Diversity is key in this sector. Also, its team is well acquainted with the risks in this industry so it navigates with prudence. AGNC is up nearly 51% in the past year, with 12% of that growth occurring since the start of the year. AGNC also delivers an 8.3% dividend, which is still very rich for most dividend stocks. 10 Stocks at the Heart of Good Retirement Portfolios AGNC has an A rating in Portfolio Grader. US Global Investors (GROW) Source: Sergii Gnatiuk/ShutterStock.com Surprisingly, GROW isn’t a REIT. It’s apparently lived up to its ticker’s name however, because the stock went on a tear this past year, growing 532% in the past 12 months. The dividend however is small at 0.7%. So what’s the glow about GROW? Even after that huge run, GROW is selling at a current price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio below 10. And this cash influx will be put to good use in building its funds and launching new ones. At that point, the dividend will grow, and investors will still get a solid growth company with an expanding dividend. We have watched management build this investment management company for decades. They know what they’re doing. Its market cap is around $126 million, so it’s a boutique player, but a solid one. GROW has an A rating in Portfolio Grader. Orchid Island Capital (ORC) Source: Shutterstock When the real estate market collapsed in 2008, most mortgage companies, including the biggest and best in the U.S., crashed and burned simply because real estate prices were no longer as “real” as people had thought. When prices dropped, everyone funding those properties had to revalue their entire portfolios. When the dust settled, it was time to rebuild. And ORC was part of that rebuild, founded in 2010. But this time around, the risks weren’t abstractions, they were recent history. That meant rebuilding had to be done under more regulations as well as structured better than before. ORC is one of the growth stocks that came out of the mess better for the experience and now it’s doing very well from its Florida base with its focus on residential MBSs. ORC stock is up 62% in the past 12 months, yet it’s delivering a whopping dividend of 14.34%. That’s more than 1% a month! 7 Hot Stocks to Buy With Summer Looming ORC has an A rating in Portfolio Grader. Ellington Financial (EFC) Source: Shutterstock Based in Greenwich, Connecticut, this REIT is a bit more diversified than most growth stocks in this sector. It focuses on commercial and residential MBSs like its peers, but it also has other investments like collateralized debt obligations and equity investments. In early April, EFC announced it was raising its dividend a whopping 40% — it has a 9.5% dividend — which gives you some indication on whether the company sees a bullish future in store. The stock is up 88% in the past year, but its market cap is still under $1 billion, around $771 million at this point. That makes it a decent-sized boutique player. But it’s a little pricey here. EFC has a B rating in Portfolio Grader. Main Street Capital (MAIN) Source: Carolyn Franks / Shutterstock.com If you’re looking for a company that is focused on building out the U.S. economy beyond real estate, this business development company (BDC) may be just what you’re looking for. BDCs are an interesting niche, and a low-interest-rate, expanding economy is just the ticket. Like REITs, BDCs get certain tax breaks for providing investors with direct access to net profits via dividends. Basically, MAIN lends money, structures debt or takes some involvement in attractive businesses that are generating annual revenue between $10 million and $150 million. Over the years it has had over 200 companies in its portfolio. This sector is also a key beneficiary of the PPP loans distributed, which means they’re staffed up and ready to grow as the economy revives. The stock is up about 69% in the past 12 months and has a dividend of nearly 6%, which is solid. It’s a bit pricey now, but when its portfolio kicks in earnings should come back quickly. 7 Restaurant Stocks Worth a Visit MAIN has a B rating in Portfolio Grader. Dynex Capital (DX) Source: Shutterstock This is another MBS-focused REIT, with a market cap just under $600 million. The one standout feature for DX among these other dividend stocks is the fact that it was founded in 1988. That means it has weathered more than a couple real estate boom and bust cycles, including 2008. Its goal of long-term appreciation through dividends and responsible growth has kept it chugging along. That also means what you get in reliability, you might not get in sexiness. That said, DX is up nearly 49% in the past 12 months and sports a dividend of of 8%. What’s more, even after that run, DX still has a current P/E of 10.4. DX has a B rating in Portfolio Grader. On the date of publication, Louis Navellier has no positions in any stocks in this article. Louis Navellier did not have (either directly or indirectly) any other positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post 7 Growth Stocks That Also Pay Monthly Dividends appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • GOP White House hopefuls move forward as Trump considers run

    Less than three months after former President Donald Trump left the White House, the race to succeed him is already beginning. Trump's former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, has launched an aggressive schedule visiting states that will play a pivotal role in the 2024 Republican primaries and he has signed a contract with Fox News Channel. Mike Pence, Trump's former vice president, has started a political advocacy group, finalized a book deal and later this month will give his first speech since leaving office in South Carolina.

  • Jason Isaacs Pays Tribute To Late ‘Harry Potter’ Wife, Helen McCrory: Award-Winning Actress Had “Empathetic Heart The Size Of A Planet”

    On Saturday, Jason Isaacs took to Twitter to note the death and celebrate the life of his Harry Potter co-star, Helen McCrory. In the film series, based on the globally popular book series by J.K. Rowling, Isaacs and McCrory starred as Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy, the villainous parents of pure-blood Slytherin wizard and Harry Potter […]

  • Student expelled from Princeton jailed for 18 years for raping two women in London

    Paulo Kretteis, 22, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday where he was sentenced to 18 years' imprisonment.

  • Sinn Fein leader apologises for the death of Lord Mountbatten following Prince Philip's funeral

    The leader of Sinn Fein has said she is sorry for the murder of Lord Mountbatten at the hands of the IRA following the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh. Mary Lou McDonald, the President of the republican party, said the death of the Duke’s uncle in 1979 was “heartbreaking” and that it was her responsibility to “lead from the front”. Her comments represent a significant shift from her predecessor Gerry Adams, who expressed regret over the assassination but refused to retract his claims that Lord Mountbatten knew the risk of travelling to Ireland.

  • Blackstone to Sell $3 Billion Australian Logistics to ESR

    (Bloomberg) -- ESR Cayman Ltd. has agreed to buy a portfolio of warehouse and logistics assets in Australia from Blackstone Group for about A$3.8 billion ($2.9 billion) in the country’s biggest real estate transaction in five years.The Hong Kong-listed property manager partnered with GIC Pte. for a newly-formed vehicle in the acquisition of the assets, according to a press release on Sunday. The Singaporean sovereign wealth fund will contribute 80% of equity, while ESR will account for the rest. The portfolio consists of 45 assets held by Blackstone’s Milestone Logistics.Blackstone started the sale process in January and received more than 10 first-round bids, according to the statement. ESR beat out four other shortlisted bidders, it said.At $3 billion, the sale would mark the largest real estate transaction in Australia in five years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It underscores the growth in warehousing, which has become one of the most sought-after property classes, partly because of the surge in online shopping during the pandemic.The logistics portfolio was assembled by Blackstone over dozens of individual transactions that began with a deal with Australian developer Goodman Group in 2016.The assets, which count Woolworths Group Ltd. and Australian Postal Corp. among clients, are expected to provide an initial yield of 4.5% with a 6.9-year weighted average lease expiry. The transaction will take ESR’s asset under management in Australia to A$7.9 billion.(Updates with confirmation throughout the story.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Ben Askren the fighter to stop the Jake Paul hype train?

    Askren is a decorated combat sports athlete who, after hip replacement surgery and a retirement from MMA, finds himself about a 2-1 underdog against Paul.

  • Seeking a steady income stream in retirement?

    As they shift from wealth accumulation to wealth preservation, freshly minted retirees might gravitate to real estate. Enjoying a steady income stream without fretting about the next stock market crash has its advantages. If you’re entrepreneurial by nature, then spending your retirement running a rental business may seem easy-peasy.

  • Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results: Paul stops Askren inside two minutes

    Not since Conor McGregor drew Floyd Mayweather Jr. out of retirement has a boxing vs. MMA crossover fight drawn such attention. Whether or not you like either fighter or the bout itself, the celebrity boxing match between YouTube sensation Jake Paul and former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren couldn't be ignored. Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results Almost two minutes into the bout, there was little to no action until Jake Paul landed a 1-2 combination that dropped Ben Askren and stopped the fight in the first round. That was it. No action. No build-up. Just a simple two minutes and the fight was over. Paul was definitely the fighter that looked to be in better condition coming into the fight. Askren, who typically fought at 170 pounds in mixed martial arts, weighed in at a much-less-than-lean 191 pounds. Paul, by contrast, looked like he had put in some hard hours training for the fight. It showed even more in the ring. Askren, who said he was getting probably the biggest payday of his career against Paul, danced around the boxing ring without really throwing much of a punch. But less than two minutes into the fight, Paul stung him with a jab and a straight right that put Askren on the canvas. He got up, trying to survive a standing eight count, but the referee waved off the fight, as Triller Fight Club co-founder Snoop Dogg, providing commentary, yelled into the mic, "Finish him, finish him." Askren initially looked upset at the quick stoppage. He later said that he told the referee that he was fine, but the referee said, no, you're not, and then waved off the fight. But that was the end of weeks of build-up. The commentary was certainly a bit off from what is typically considered to be professional in the sports world, but then again, Triller Fight Club isn't your traditional combat sports presentation. Impartiality isn't a requirement. "I thought I was fine, but that's [the referee's] job, if that's what he felt, that's fine," Askren said in his post-fight commentary, also indicating that he wasn't overly fazed by the quick stop. "No, I'm gonna take about a million dollars home in the bank and I'm gonna coach some wrestling," Askren said, adding that he didn't intend to return to combat sports. "I will not be back again. I will not be in any sort of cage." Asked what was next for Paul, Snoop Dogg said that he though "the guy in the pink shorts" would be next, later confirming that he meant Joe Fournier, a 9-0 boxer that stopped musician Reykon earlier in the night on Saturday's boxing card. Paul said he was "going to do whatever" he wanted after beating Askren, before adding, "I don't know what's next for me. I'm just gonna enjoy my life for a second." After the fight, Snoop Dogg was on camera yelling out a message to UFC president Dana White, saying repeatedly, "Dana White, where my money at?" White had said on a Mike Tyson podcast appearance in the lead-up to the fight that he would bet a million dollars that Askren would win. Snoop Dogg countered that the bet should be two million dollars, evidently what he was referring to in his on-air comments. Jake Paul stops Ben Askren Snoop Dogg at Triller Fight Club (Photos courtesy of Triller) TRENDING > UFC Vegas 24 live results: Robert Whittaker vs. Kelvin Gastelum Triller Fight Club: Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results Jake Paul def. Ben Askren by TKO (punches) at 1:59, R1Regis Prograis def. Ivan Redkach by technical decisionSteve Cunningham def. Frank Mir by unanimous decisionJoe Fournier def. Reykon by TKO (corner stoppage) at 3:00, R2Junior Younan def. Jeyson Minda via unanimous decisionQuinton Randall def. William Jackson via unanimous decision

  • Apple's event on April 20: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to break down what to expect from Apple's April 20th event.

  • Gov. Little signs bill making it harder to bring voter initiatives onto ballots

    The law will require voters from each of Idaho’s legislative districts to sign petitions, a higher bar than is currently needed.

  • Oil Demand Is Finally Bouncing Back

    Oil demand is finally bouncing back despite the fact that Covid cases are rising and additional travel restrictions have been put in place

  • Bitcoin Plunges in Biggest Intraday Drop Since February

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin plunged the most in more than seven weeks, just days after reaching a record.The biggest crypto coin fell 10.1% to $54,743.57 as of 7:30 a.m. in New York on Sunday, after declining as much as 15.1% to $51,707.51 in the Asian day. Ether, the second-largest token, dropped almost 18% before paring losses.Several online reports attributed the plunge to speculation the U.S. Treasury may crack down on money laundering that’s carried out through digital assets.Bitcoin hit a record high of $64,869.78 last week ahead of the debut trade for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. on the Nasdaq exchange Wednesday. Coinbase ended its first trading week on a high note after bullish reviews from Wall Street analysts.Dogecoin, a token created as a joke and which has been boosted by the likes of Elon Musk and Mark Cuban, rallied more than 110% Friday before dropping the next day. Demand was so brisk for the token that investors trying to trade it on Robinhood crashed the site, the online exchange said in a blog post Friday.“The crypto world is waking up with a bit of a sore head today,” said Antoni Trenchev, co-founder of crypto lender Nexo. “Dogecoin’s 100% Friday rally was ‘peak party,’ after the Bitcoin record and Coinbase listing earlier in the week. Euphoria was in the air. And usually in the crypto world, there’s a price to pay when that happens.”Besides the “unsubstantiated” report of a U.S. Treasury crackdown, Trenchev said factors for the declines may have included “excess leverage, Coinbase insiders dumping equity after the direct listing and a mass outage in China’s Xinjiang province hitting Bitcoin miners.”Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin’s rally, as well as lifted other tokens to record highs. Interest in crypto went on the rise again after companies from PayPal to Square started enabling transactions in Bitcoin on their systems, and Wall Street firms like Morgan Stanley began providing access to the tokens to some of the wealthiest clients. That’s despite lingering concerns over their volatility and usefulness as a method of payment.Governments are inspecting risks around the sector more closely as the investor base widens.Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell last week said Bitcoin “is a little bit like gold” in that it’s more a vehicle for speculation than making payments. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde in January took aim at Bitcoin’s role in facilitating criminal activity, saying the cryptocurrency has been enabling “funny business.”Turkey’s central bank banned the use of cryptocurrencies as a form of payment from April 30, saying the level of anonymity behind the digital tokens brings the risk of “non-recoverable” losses. India will propose a law that bans cryptocurrencies and fines anyone trading or holding such assets, Reuters reported in March, citing an unidentified senior government official with direct knowledge of the plan.Crypto firms are beefing up their top ranks to shape the emerging regulatory environment and tackle lingering skepticism about digital tokens. Bitcoin’s most ardent proponents see it as a modern-day store of value and inflation hedge, while others fear a speculative bubble is building.(Updates with comments on decline from paragraph five)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – April 18th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for the majors. A Bitcoin move back through to $61,500 levels would support a breakout day for the broader market.

  • Bitcoin and crypto markets crash on US crackdown reports

    The drop appears to coincide with reports that the US Treasury is planning to tackle financial institutions for money laundering carried out through digital assets.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody