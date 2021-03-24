GOP Missouri Attorney General Schmitt running for US Senate

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a news conference in St. Louis. Schmitt announced Wednesday, March 24, 2021, that he's making a bid for retiring U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt's seat. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
SUMMER BALLENTINE
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt on Wednesday announced he's making a bid to replace Roy Blunt in the Senate, setting up a Republican primary against disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens.

Schmitt is a strong contender with a record of winning statewide elections and is backed by Missouri mega-donor Rex Sinquefield.

In a written release, Schmitt pushed his conservative credentials, tied himself to former President Donald Trump and railed against “the radical left.”

“Missourians know from my public service that they can count on me to stand up to the Biden administration, fight to preserve President Trump’s America First agenda and keep this seat in safe pro-Trump Republican hands," Schmitt said.

He highlighted his December decision to add Missouri to a list of more than 15 states that asked the U.S. Supreme Court to hear a case challenging President Joe Biden's election victory.

And on Wednesday, Schmitt and officials from a dozen other states sued the Biden administration to end a suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and water, and to reschedule canceled sales of leases in the Gulf of Mexico, Alaska waters and western states.

Blunt's March 8 announcement not to run for another term opened the floodgates for ambitious Republicans interested in succeeding him. But the GOP field is narrowing. Early favorite Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft bowed out, as did Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

Political scientists have speculated that Republicans are trying to unify around a single candidate to avoid a potentially damaging primary. Greitens' candidacy complicates that.

Greitens, who has been laying the groundwork for a comeback for months if not years, is a polarizing figure unpopular with the state's Republican establishment.

The former Navy SEAL officer was once seen as a rising star in Republican politics, possibly even a future presidential candidate.

Those aspirations seemed to vanish in 2018 when his extramarital affair was exposed. A felony charge accused him of taking a compromising photo of the woman as potential blackmail if she spoke of their encounters.

Greitens then faced a second criminal charge accusing him of using a donor list from his charity for his political campaign.

Greitens, who is now divorced, admitted to the affair but denied wrongdoing in both cases. Still, he resigned in June 2018 and the criminal cases were dismissed.

He maintains a core of support that could be enough to win a primary, but political observers have said the scandals that pushed him out of the governor's mansion could thwart his chances of taking the U.S. Senate seat.

Schmitt in his announcement alluded to the threat of Republicans losing the Senate seat if Greitens wins the GOP nomination, saying Missouri needs “a leader who can hold this Senate seat in firm Republican hands without giving Democrats any chance to take this seat back.”

“In my public service, I have never quit fighting for Missouri and our conservative values,” Schmitt said. “Missourians deserve a life-long conservative who they know will never quit fighting for them.”

Other potential Republican contenders for the Senate seat include U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner and Jason Smith, both members of Missouri's congressional delegation.

Voters first elected Schmitt to the state Senate in 2008 to represent a suburban St. Louis district. He was elected state treasurer in 2016, then took over as the state attorney general after Josh Hawley vacated the seat to join the U.S. Senate in 2019.

He won another term as attorney general in 2020.

Democrats seeking the Senate seat are Marine veteran Lucas Kunce, former state Sen. Scott Sifton and activist Timothy Shepard.

Recommended Stories

  • Duckworth and Hirono are right. Asian Americans deserve more than tokenism from Biden.

    The real mark of progress is when people of color are shaping policies that affect all of us, in roles that have nothing to do with their communities.

  • Jay Leno Apologizes for History of Racist Asian Jokes: ‘I Thought Them to Be Harmless’ at the Time

    Leno "hope[s] that the Asian American community will be able to accept" his apology.

  • Mining Billionaire Takes on Musk in Hydrogen Versus EVs Debate

    (Bloomberg) -- Iron ore billionaire Andrew Forrest is taking on Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk in his quest to promote green hydrogen as a game changer in the clean-energy transition.Forrest, the founder of Fortescue Metals Group Ltd., doubled down this week on his criticism of Musk’s view that hydrogen cars are “mind-bogglingly stupid.” In a speech to Credit Suisse Group AG’s Asian Investment Conference on Wednesday, he said Musk had “every reason to fear them, and his description is perhaps better suited, in my view, to someone who peddles a battery technology as green when it runs on fossil fuel.”The Australian mining magnate has made hydrogen, produced from renewable energy, the centerpiece of a plan to turn Fortescue, the world’s fourth-biggest iron ore exporter, into a major clean-energy producer. The materials that go into battery manufacturing are finite, he added, while hydrogen is “by far the most common element of the universe.”Musk, in turn, has spent years mocking the idea of using hydrogen fuel cells rather than electric batteries to power next-generation green vehicles. Earlier this month, he pushed back against views that hydrogen was the future, telling an audience in China that he instead was a big believer in solar and wind paired with stationary battery storage, and all transport being electric, with the exception of rockets.On a highway, hydrogen is cleaner than gasoline and doesn’t require a massive battery and the precious lithium and recycling headaches that go with it. However, producing the fuel is expensive, both in carbon and dollars. Hydrogen has a long way to go before it matches the scale of Musk’s operation.More than half a million vehicles came off the Tesla production line last year, while hydrogen cars are still more a concept than a commercial reality. The bulk of the car, bus and light-truck market was likely to favor batteries as a cheaper solution than hydrogen fuel cells, BloombergNEF said in a report last year on the hydrogen industry.Tesla’s investor relations department didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment outside of U.S. working hours. A representative for the company in China didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.Read: Iron Ore Giant Fast-Tracks Green Plans to Hit Emissions GoalForrest remains optimistic, pointing to China’s ambition to have over a million hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles on the road by 2030 along with plans in Japan and South Korea to increase their use. On a broader level, industries would only switch to hydrogen if there was a sound business case.“Green energies need to be available at an industrial, global scale, and at a price that competes with fossil fuels,” Forrest said. “When fossil fuel energy becomes more expensive than renewable energy, that’s when we will reach the tipping point.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier makes pro day appearance. Here’s what he saw

    You know the Miami Dolphins have transitioned from free agency to the NFL draft when general manager Chris Grier hits the road on the pro day circuit. And he has done that already this year.

  • Yankees takeaways from 5-0 loss to Blue Jays, including rough Deivi Garcia start

    Deivi Garcia didn’t have his best outing, as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Yankees 5-0 in Tampa on Wednesday.

  • 'No Zoom' Oscars causes backlash, Hollywood media reports

    The "No Zoom" policy for this year's Oscars ceremony is proving a headache for multiple nominees who live outside the United States and who are still under pandemic restrictions, according to Hollywood publications. Variety and Deadline Hollywood reported on Wednesday that publicists and some studio executives have complained to the film academy about logistics, costs and quarantine issues raised by the decision to bar nominees from taking part in the ceremony remotely. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which organizes the ceremony, did not return a request for comment on the reports.

  • CMPD: US Marshals tried to serve 16 warrants before fatal shooting of Charlotte man

    Frankie Jennings’ family says they want to know what prompted a deputy marshal to shoot him

  • 2 Immigrant Paths: One Led to Wealth, the Other Ended in Death in Atlanta

    Sue-ling Wang prided himself on being a self-made businessman. The son of a farmer in Taiwan, he attended a vocational school that trained students at a factory producing zippers and ballpoint pens. But he made his ascent after arriving in America on a scholarship and obtaining a doctorate, then starting his own company in the Atlanta area three decades ago. He appeared at civic events, donated to Republican candidates and ensconced himself in an exclusive country club community northeast of Atlanta where he bought two stately homes, each valued at about $1 million. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Later this year, he will assume the role of head of the World Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce. It is a prestigious post; Taiwan’s government recently produced a 14-minute video of him discussing his life that included a photo of him with the island democracy’s president, Tsai Ing-wen. “When we go abroad, we are not afraid of hardship, because we must raise our children, we want to glorify our ancestors,” Wang, himself a father, said in the video. In telling his immigrant success story, Wang, 68, did not mention his tie to a business whose employees had little opportunity to follow his path: Gold Spa, one of the three Atlanta-area massage businesses where a gunman last week killed eight people and wounded another. Six victims were of Korean or Chinese descent, fueling outrage and despair about the surge of anti-Asian violence, particularly against women, in the United States. But as details about the employees emerged, so too did another narrative: the story of the wealth divide among people of Asian descent in America — a community often viewed by outsiders as monolithic and whose economic disparities have long been misunderstood. The income gap between the rich and the poor in the United States is, in fact, greatest among Asians, who are considered the most economically divided group in the country, according to the Pew Research Center. That chasm exists on a grand scale, where the rise and affluence of some Asian Americans have painted a false history that hides the trials of their own blue-collar communities. But it can also play out in the universe of a single business, where those at the top prosper, far removed from those doing the day-to-day work. In addition to Wang — who is the CEO of Gold Hotlanta, one of the companies that operates Gold Spa — there are others with financial ties to two of the spas, as landlords or operators. Wang, who did not respond to multiple efforts to contact him for comment, was not present Friday when a reporter tried to reach him at Color Imaging, his printing toner business at an industrial park in Norcross, Georgia. However, his business partner, Wan Sih, was there. Listed on corporate documents as the point of contact for Gold Hotlanta until this year, Sih, 49, said he had simply prepared the documents registering the company and was not familiar with Gold Spa or its employees. “Look, what happened was a tragedy,” he said, “but I don’t know anything.” Dreams of Opportunity They were immigrants who had arrived, as so many do, with dreams of what could be. Suncha Kim had left South Korea around 1980, landing in a country whose language she would never master. Still, she found odd jobs over the years, sometimes holding down more than one at a time, and did not complain about washing dishes for a restaurant or the late hours cleaning offices to pick up extra cash, according to a community advocate supporting the family. Kim, 69, and married for more than 50 years, believed the trail would improve for her two children. “When you’re happy, I’m happy,” she liked to say. She worked at Gold Spa alongside Soon Chung Park, who at 74 was the housekeeper and cook, making meals for her co-workers. Park was a widow with five children when she arrived in America. She spent time in New Jersey and New York and sold jewelry before moving to Georgia a decade ago. She began working at Gold Spa in 2018, where her hours were 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., said her new husband, Gwangho Lee. Lee, who recently began driving for Lyft, said that together they made about $30,000 last year when he was painting houses. He said his wife looked forward to retiring soon. She had made plans to move to New Jersey to be near family once her apartment lease expired. The stories of the victims reflect much of the Asian American experience, where first-generation immigrants enter unknown worlds in which they strive not for themselves, but for the upward mobility of their children. Their limited English and lack of U.S. educations often lead to low-wage labor. Yong Ae Yue, 63, left South Korea in 1979, having met her American husband, Mac Peterson, while he was serving in the Army. They settled in Fort Benning, Georgia, and Yue worked as a cashier at a grocery store while raising two sons, one of whom would go on to attend Morehouse College. “She preached education. She preached hard work. She preached opportunity,” said her son Elliott Peterson, 42. After the couple divorced in the early 1980s, Yue worked several jobs, sometimes seven days a week, according to one of her close friends. Two decades later, she managed to buy a townhome for $138,000 in an Atlanta suburb. She had been grateful to find work during the pandemic. None of the three spas targeted in last week’s shootings were large operations. Nearby business owners familiar with the facilities counted only a handful of employees entering each one. It was not clear how much they were paid. While several spas in the area advertised rates of $60 for an hourlong massage, for example, the masseuses would get only a cut of that. “A secret of the trade,” said an employee at Top V Massage in Norcross, an Atlanta suburb, when asked what one could expect to earn. A taxi driver who knew four of the victims said that they called him to shuttle them between home and work, and that their job locations changed over the years. Sometimes they would bring him water and roasted sweet potatoes. He said the women tended to go by English names at work and would refer to one another as imonim, which, in Korean, is a respectful term for an aunt or an older woman. Among them was Hyun Jung Grant, a 51-year-old single mother whose long hours working were intended to help pay her children’s college tuition, although she found ways to treat them to designer sneakers. Grant preferred to tell people she had a job at a makeup counter and often spent the night at work; when she was home, she would nap from exhaustion. “I just think it’s enough that she cared for us,” said her son Randy Park, 22, who works at a Korean bakery and said he never resented his mother’s absence. Grant told her sons she had been a teacher in South Korea before arriving in Washington, where she found work as a waitress. She and her children relocated to Atlanta more than a decade ago. They had recently moved from an apartment to a modest rental town house, one step closer to becoming the homeowner that Grant had envisioned. The only thing she ever said about her job was that she hoped to one day do something else. “She never had time to pursue much of her passions or figure out what she wanted to do in her life,” Park said. It was Xiaojie Tan, owner of Young’s Asian Massage, who had a clear idea of what she hoped to achieve. The daughter of a bicycle mechanic, she left China intent on mastering a trade. Working first as a manicurist, she eventually opened two spas, including Young’s. Tan, 49, worked 12-hour days, a memory that her college-educated daughter would proudly recount. Among Tan’s employees was Daoyou Feng, 44, who appeared to have worked at the spa for only a few months and has no known U.S. address. A spokesperson for China’s Foreign Ministry said that the Chinese Embassy in the United States was “providing assistance to family members of the deceased.” Feng is the only victim for whom no one has come forward to say that she, too, was loved. Her life has since remained in the shadows. Young’s is in a shopping center known as Cherokee Village in Acworth, about 28 miles northwest of Atlanta. Business owners in the plaza recall employees arriving in taxis and taking breaks in the parking lot, where they talked on the phone or listened to music. On occasion, someone would be spotted bringing in groceries or clean clothes. “They’re just trying to do good by their families and make a good living,” said a business owner who knew some of the employees and asked not to be named. It was at Young’s spa where last week’s massacre started, where Tan and Feng were shot and killed, along with two other people. Robert Aaron Long, 21, who police said described himself as a sex addict and claimed he was trying to remove temptation, has been charged in the deaths. Long’s roommate said the gunman had told him he frequented massage businesses for sex, and while authorities in Atlanta and the surrounding suburbs have made prostitution-related cases in recent years against workers at massage businesses, there is no independent evidence that he received sex at the spas he targeted in his rampage. Delaina Ashley Yaun, 33, a Waffle House server who bought eggs and grits for the homeless, had been visiting the spa for the first time, along with her husband, when she was killed. Paul Andre Michels, 54, a handyman for the business, was an electrician, an Army veteran and a workaholic, his brother said. A passerby, Elcias R. Hernandez-Ortiz, 30 — the only person shot who survived — is a father and a mechanic who sends money home to family in Guatemala. Three more people would be killed less than an hour later at Gold Spa. Then, the gunman would cross the street to Aromatherapy Spa and take one more life before fleeing. Aromatherapy, like the other two massage businesses, has since been closed. From the front, it is a drab building trimmed with neon lights and garish signs. Down the sloping drive to the back and beyond the gravel are terra cotta pots, tomato cages and gardening tools. A small patch of earth has been tended, where okra grows alongside red leaf lettuce and perilla leaves — ggaenip in Korean. Nearby, five white buckets that once held laundry detergent are filled with water, a hose dangling from one. It seemed that there had been community, there had been resourcefulness, there had been hope. Layers of Control Wang, whose companies are affiliated with Gold Spa, has long been a public figure in Atlanta and active within the local Taiwanese community. He has been photographed at gatherings sponsored by the Taiwan government’s office in Atlanta, including a whiskey tasting with a former Georgia Republican Party chair and a banquet where the guest of honor was Tom Price, the briefly tenured health and human services secretary under former President Donald Trump. In 2003, Wang was appointed by Sonny Perdue, then the governor, to the Asian American Commission for a New Georgia. Since 2004, he has given more than $32,000 to federal candidates and parties, overwhelmingly to Republicans. He donated to Trump-affiliated campaign committees in both 2016 and 2020, including multiple small-dollar donations in the run-up to the November election, Federal Election Commission records show. Amid the pandemic last year, one of his companies running the spa received a $50,500 loan under the federal Paycheck Protection Program to aid small businesses. A chemical engineer, he has a history of entrepreneurship, from synthetic leather coatings to fast food franchises before starting his toner business, which had more than 100 employees at one point. In 2013, Wang ventured into a new line of business when he became CEO of Gold Hotlanta, which along with Golden Limited Enterprises runs Gold Spa. The same year, company records show, Wang and an associate opened Gangnam Sauna in Norcross. That spa was on the former site of a similar business where a quadruple murder had taken place in 2012. Wang did not respond to multiple requests for comment. When a reporter visited one of the country club homes he owns, a woman, speaking Mandarin, said he did not live there, then called private security who alerted the police. The building that houses Gold Spa is owned by Ashly Jennifer Smith, a 34-year-old veterinarian in Virginia who purchased it for $850,000 in 2012, according to Fulton County property records. Smith, who did not respond to requests for comment, wanted to change the lease and took Golden Limited Enterprises to court. Two employees, one of whom was Suncha Kim, were caught in the conflict and named in a suit compelling them to vacate the building. The case was settled, though, and Kim continued to work there until her death last week. Gold Spa had some history of trouble. In 2012, a security guard there was shot and killed when he went behind the building to investigate a suspicious person. Atlanta police records show 11 prostitution arrests there between 2011 and 2013. Some of those arrested gave the spa as their home address. The vice squad that had conducted raids was disbanded in 2015 so that more resources could go toward addressing violent crime, the Atlanta Police said. The Georgia Department of Public Health said it does not inspect or regulate massage businesses, a job that falls to the Georgia secretary of state. But that state office said it licenses individual massage therapists — not the businesses. Long, the gunman, told investigators he had previously visited the Gold and Aromatherapy spas, according to police. Aromatherapy is affiliated with Galt & Roark, a company that appears to take its name from characters in novels by Ayn Rand, the author whose work has been embraced by libertarians and the American right. The spa’s ownership is not clear. Aromatherapy’s landlord is the real estate firm of William Meyers, 85, who owns a sprawling $1.5 million lakeside home in Buford, 40 miles northeast of Atlanta, according to public records. In a brief phone interview, Meyers said he had heard about the shootings but would not answer whether he knew anything about the spa itself. “I probably shouldn’t say,” he said. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Biden considers executive actions on guns, calls on Congress to pass weapons ban

    U.S. President Joe Biden urged Congress to swiftly pass gun control laws and may take action on his own to stop mass violence, the White House said on Tuesday, a day after the second deadly mass shooting in a week. The Democrat called on the Senate to approve two bills passed by the House of Representatives on March 11 that would broaden background checks on gun buyers. "I don't need to wait another minute - let alone an hour - to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future, and I urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act," Biden said at the White House on Tuesday.

  • Reform-minded Los Angeles DA faces blowback in first months

    Minutes after George Gascón was sworn in as Los Angeles County district attorney, he fulfilled a promise to institute sweeping criminal justice reform, sending a lengthy memo ordering prosecutors to stop seeking longer prison sentences, among other changes. The union representing prosecutors quickly sued their new boss to block the policy. Other county district attorneys took the unusual step of criticizing Gascón's policies as reckless and tried to take cases from his jurisdiction.

  • Michelle Obama, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish demand Congress pass voting rights bill

    A national group led by Michelle Obama is sending an open letter to Americans Tuesday urging them to push Congress to support a voting rights bill.

  • Permian Witnesses Addition of Oil Rigs for 4 Straight Weeks

    Baker Hughes' (BKR) data shows that since January oil and gas drillers in the United States added the highest rigs in a week.

  • AP journalist, other media workers return to Myanmar court

    Associated Press journalist Thein Zaw and several other members of the media who have been charged under a public order law while covering anti-coup protests in Myanmar are returning to court Wednesday. It is the second round of hearings for the journalists, who were arrested on Feb. 27 and face up to three years behind bars. Thein Zaw’s lawyer, Tin Zar Oo, said after the first hearing on March 12 that she might be able to submit an application for bail on Wednesday.

  • Roman Josi with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

    Roman Josi (Nashville Predators) with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings, 03/23/2021

  • ‘Smile for This Ch*nk!’: Florida Man Hurls Racial Slurs at Asian Woman Who Asked Him to Wear a Mask

    A man went on an anti-Asian tirade after being asked to wear a mask while riding a bus in Florida earlier this month. The incident, which was partially caught on video, occurred on a Miami-Dade Transit bus on the evening of March 9.

  • Stocks slide as stimulus, infrastructure costs spook investors

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -U.S. stocks tumbled on Tuesday as concerns about the cost of infrastructure spending and potential tax hikes to pay for President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief bill weighed on investors who also fear further downside in the market. Remarks by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen that the U.S. economy remains in crisis from the pandemic as she defended developing plans for future tax increases to pay for the new public investments put investors on alert. Yellen spoke at a hearing of the House Financial Services Committee where Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell also addressed the committee.

  • 'We Must Do Better': Heartbroken but Determined Asian Lawmakers on What Comes Next After Atlanta Shootings

    Rep. Judy Chu says that she "knew this day would come": What she and other politicians want done to prevent more violence

  • Special Report: How Brazil's military failed at defending the Amazon

    Two years ago, the Amazon was aflame, ravaged by arsonists and loggers. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro went to war. [Jair Bolsonaro - Brazilian President] “I authorize an operation of an environmental effort of law and order, with personnel and equipment of the armed forces.” The effort - in August 2019 - launched an unprecedented and costly military deployment, mobilizing roughly 3,800 soldiers, 110 vehicles, and 12 aircraft.[Brazilian army colonel, Renaldo] "Land and air patrols will be intensified, awareness campaigns in the schools, and there will be troop reinforcement."Bolsonaro called it Operation Green Brazil. The mission: to save a jungle larger than Western Europe that scientists consider a crucial buffer against climate change. But after 19 fruitless months, the military has failed to safeguard the Amazon. Government data shows deforestation last year surged to a 12-year high. Areas equal to seven times the size of London were destroyed. Here’s a look at what went wrong. According to environmental agents who accompanied military chieftains during the deployment the failure was all but inevitable. Their reports portray a military both ill-prepared and reluctant with neither the tools, mentality or structure to target and pursue those responsible for the destruction. Its primary objective - national defence - shares few similarities with the law-enforcement expertise and forestry know-how required deep in the jungle. They say the mobilization of soldiers slowed operations. Instead of rapid raids, outings with the military required big convoys of slow, heavy vehicles. Environmental agents say they’ve been flabbergasted by military decisions. Last year for example – troops set up field operations in the Mato Grosso State. But the most intense clearing at the time was 275 km northwest, agents told Reuters. By the time the troops moved closer, areas nearly twice the size of Washington, D.C. had been cleared, according to satellite data. Officers also nixed many of the ideas and tactics usually employed to stop deforestation like the destruction of logging equipment. Officers were also accused of ignoring intelligence from Ibama - the civilian environmental-protection agency the deployment had bigfooted, despite its history of success stemming deforestation. Brazil’s government has now announced that efforts to protect the rainforest will soon revert back to Ibama.Brazil’s Defense Ministry, however, has called the mission a success. Destruction in recent months has been slightly lower than a year earlier, although still near historic highs. For the far-right president and former army captain, military deployment was always part of the Bolsonaro toolkit. [Jair Bolsonaro - Brazilian President] “From my military training and in my career as a public servant, I have a deep love and respect for the Amazon.” What’s more, many of Brazil’s military, as well as Bolsonaro himself, have called for developing the Amazon - touting the rainforest’s potential as a driver of economic growth. Upon his inauguration in January 2019, Bolsonaro stacked his cabinet with military men and dusted off old dictatorship-era projects to cultivate its natural resources. Bolsonaro’s desire to pursue projects emboldened many. By May, loggers and arsonists took to the forest - and by July, deforestation had soared to levels not seen in well over a decade, prompting international outrage and criticism from foreign leaders. [Emmanuel Macron, French President] “I have a lot of respect and friendship for the Brazilian people. I hope very much that they soon have a president who behaves like one.” The president was defiant. On the same day that he launched Operation Green Brazil he tweeted: “The fire that burns most is our sovereignty,” warning foreigners to butt out of Brazil’s business.

  • 'Nomadland' wins PGA Award, cementing front-runner status

    Chloé Zhao's “Nomadland" cemented its Oscar front-runner status Wednesday, winning the top award at the 32nd annual Producers Guild of America Awards. “Nomadland," Zhao's recession-era portrait of itinerant people in the American West, is only the second film directed by a woman to win the producers' Darryl F. Zanuck award for outstanding producer of a motion picture. The other was Kathryn Bigelow's “The Hurt Locker” in 2010.

  • Daniel Sorensen’s contract with Chiefs will pay $2.4M guaranteed

    Sorensen took less than he made last season to re-sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.