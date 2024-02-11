GOP needs to 'move on' from Trump; SC voters should support Haley

Donald Trump is campaigning again in South Carolina in his quest to run again. As a lifelong Republican, I voted for Trump in 2016. I think for a lot of us, it was more of a negative Hillary Clinton vote than a positive Trump vote. The man bulldozed himself into the election, eliminating a number of worthy candidates who would have made fine Republican and less-controversial presidents. The man’s ego has no bounds; he is all about himself. He bad-mouths everyone.

Yes, Trump had some good ideas going into office as he looked at running this country as a business, making America first. Some of us even voted for Trump twice rather than go for old man Joe Biden and his liberal and socialist views.

However, we Republicans need to wake up to the fact that Trump is dangerous. He cannot be allowed to again push himself into the presidency. Never again. His controversial views have done nothing but turn so many people in this country against each other, including families.

South Carolina and the Republican Party would do well to push Nikki Haley, our former governor, for the 2024 presidency. The Biden administration just continues to turn America into a welfare state. The border with Mexico is a disaster. Our enemies around the world would just love to have Trump back in the White House again. Forget all of his legal problems; Trump himself is a mess we do not need.

Driving around Greenville County, there are still plenty of Trump signs and flags flying. It is time to let Trump retire and play golf in Florida, as his four years are long over. The Republican Party needs to move on without Trump. He just needs to fade away. Vote for Nikki Haley.

Jim Weda

Travelers Rest

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Voters should back Haley; Trump needs to 'fade away'