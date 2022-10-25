He is the GOP nominee for Illinois attorney general. Where he stands on Safe-T Act, crime

PEORIA − The Republican nominee for the top prosecutor in Illinois says he will adhere to enforcing the state's constitution and work to overturn a sweeping criminal justice reform bill that takes effect on Jan. 1.

Thomas DeVore, an attorney who has repeatedly challenged the state's mask mandates during the pandemic, says he believes voters should pick him over incumbent Kwame Raoul because the Republican will work to repeal the SAFE-T Act, which he says violates the law.

About the candidate

DeVore, 53, of Greenville, a small town in Bond County located about 50 miles east of St. Louis, is a father of 19-year-old triplets. A private attorney, his firm specializes in commercial and civil ligation, though he has taken on some criminal defense work.

Running for attorney general is his first statewide race. He did throw his hat into the ring this past summer to be an appellate court judge in the 5th district but withdrew before the primary. His name never appeared on the ballot. He had served as a member of the Bond County Board about 15 years ago, he said.

Top issues in the race

DeVore has made repeal of the SAFE-T Act a centerpiece of his campaign. He maintains the criminal justice overhaul is "unconstitutional" on its face.

That's because, he said, the new law violates the state's "single-issue rule," which bars a law from dealing with more than one thing. State's attorneys have filed suit, asking a judge to declare the law unconstitutional. The single-issue rule is a common theme in their suits.

"The only remedy to solve that problem is to completely repeal it," DeVore said.

And he reserves special attention for the cash bail portion of the Safe-T Act. That, he said, invades "the purview of the courts."

The legislature can not create categories of offenses that are not eligible for bail, he said, as the state constitution specifically lays out what is allowed and what it isn't. To do anything other than what is currently laid out in that document is out of bounds, he contends.

Another key issue within the state is crime. As attorney general, DeVore said he would prosecute the state's laws as required. Doing otherwise isn't proper, even with the best of intentions.

"The Attorney General's Office, if we deal with crime, has to investigate and prosecute crime across the board without considering social justice or social economic policy," he said. "To the extent that there is an effort to weaken or diminish the criminal justice system, to make up for or to compensate for other poor social policies that are not addressing crime, then that's a problem.

"I see an effort in our state to try to back off and not enforce our laws," DeVore said.

DeVore has made a name for himself by filing lawsuits against JB Pritzker's efforts to use his executive power as governor to implement mask mandates to stem the spread of COVID-19. To him, that's an overreach by Pritzker and an abuse of the governor's power.

"The executive orders from a governor under his constitutional authority are limited to being used within his administrative agencies," he said. "They can only be written if he has been delegated some temporary authority from the legislature. It is narrowly construed. What he has been doing for the past two and a half years with these executive orders has been a complete abuse of his power."

Who is endorsing Thomas DeVore?

DeVore had been endorsed by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police, as well as the Chicago Fraternal Order of Police. Other groups include Safe Suburbs USA PAC, Stand for Health Freedom, Illinois Patriots.

Other endorsements come from McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally, Fayette County State's Attorney Joshua Morrison and Republican nominees Jeff Bodin and Mark Vice, who are running for Kane County and Lake County sheriffs respectively.

Campaign finance

Citizens for Devore has reported $467,844 in donations of more than $100 through Sept. 30, which was the last filing deadline. He also received $5,850 in transfers from political action committees and other candidates. He has gotten $33,567 in non-itemized donations, which are contributions of less than $100. Candidates are not required to itemize for those types of donations.

Included in that $467,844 total is a $250,001 loan DeVore made to his campaign on Aug. 26. That total, combined with $15,729 he had on hand as of July 1, pushed his total cash raised to $483,573 as of Sept. 30. He had spent $187,825 of of Sept. 30, leaving his cash on hand at $295,748.

However, he has received $15,500 from six people or organizations since he filed his third quarter report on Oct. 7.

