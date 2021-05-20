GOP not budging on infrastructure offer in Biden talks

  • Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site together with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser, left, and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, right, visit the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site in together with Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
1 / 2

Biden Infrastructure

Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, right, visits the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge construction site together with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg, in southeast Washington, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
LISA MASCARO and JONATHAN LEMIRE
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans have not substantially budged off their initial $568 billion infrastructure proposal despite overtures from the White House to work toward a compromise as President Joe Biden tries to strike a bipartisan agreement on his sweeping $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan.

The lack of any sizable movement beyond the Republicans’ initial proposal or any other notable changes to narrow the gap with Biden is certain to spark fresh worries from Democrats that time is slipping for a deal. There was “not a significantly changed offer” from the Republicans during their meeting with the administration this week, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

At the White House, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said “productive conversations” are underway on Capitol Hill.

The White House team is expected to resume talks with the senators on Friday. “We’re looking forward to constructive conversations,” Psaki said.

Securing a vast infrastructure plan is Biden’s top priority as he seeks to make good on his campaign pledge to “build back better” in the aftermath of the coronavirus crisis and the economic churn from a shifting economy. With narrow Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, the president is reaching out to Republicans for support on a potentially bipartisan approach rather than relying simply on his own party to muscle the proposal to passage. But Republicans are refusing Biden's idea of a corporate tax hike to pay for the investments.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell reiterated Thursday on Fox News that tax hikes on corporations or the wealthiest Americans are nonstarters. Republicans are unwilling to undo their signature domestic accomplishment with Trump, the 2017 tax cuts, which reduced the corporate rate from 35% to 21%. Biden proposes lifting the corporate tax to 28%.

“If they’re willing to settle on target a infrastructure bill without revisiting the 2017 tax bill we’ll work with them,” McConnell told Fox’s Larry Kudlow, a former Trump adviser. But he said a package topping $2 trillion or more “is not going to have any Republican support.”

The administration and the GOP senators have been in talks ever since Biden met with a core group of Republican negotiators last week over the possibility of working together on a plan. The White House dispatched the Transportation and Commerce secretaries and top aides to Capitol Hill to meet with the Republicans late Tuesday after the president asked the senators to provide more more details on their initial offer.

The lead Republican negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia was encouraged by the talks and expected the White House to be back in touch by week's end, her office said.

But there was some dismay at the White House that the Republican counteroffer did not substantially alter the party's original $568 billion proposal, leaving it far short of the White House’s plan, according to an administration official not authorized to speak publicly about the private conversations.

The White House’s hopes for a bipartisan deal on infrastructure have cooled but they have not abandoned the effort, the official said. A team of West Wing officials, including senior advisor Steve Ricchetti and head of legislative affairs Louisa Terrell, were expected to talk Friday with Republicans on the proposal.

The administration had set a soft deadline of Memorial Day to gauge if enough progress had been made to forge a bipartisan deal or whether it would need to proceed along party lines. Biden has reveled in the face-to-face negotiations, aides said, and has expressed hope to bring Republicans along. And West Wing officials have been hearted by the public comments made by some of the GOP negotiating team, including Capito, the official said.

But the outward talks of progress have not translated into the two sides getting much closer to a deal. Beyond the significant gap in the two sides’ visions for the size of the package, there has been little discussion of how to reach an agreement on how to pay for it.

One strategy that had gained momentum would be for Biden to negotiate a more limited, traditional infrastructure bill of roads, highways, bridges and broadband as a bipartisan effort. Then, Democrats could try to muscle through the remainder of Biden’s priorities on climate investments and the so-called human infrastructure of child care, education and hospitals on their own.

But, administration aides believe, if such an "infrastructure only” bipartisan deal is far smaller than Biden’s original proposal, the White House risks a rebellion from Democrats who could claim that the president made a bad deal and missed the moment to pass a sweeping, transformational package.

For now, Republicans and the White House are tangled over the definitions of infrastructure as Biden seeks new investments in hospitals, child care centers and electric vehicles for this first bill, and Republicans remain more narrowly focused on traditional roads, bridges and other “hard” infrastructure projects. McConnell has said they could go as high as $800 billion on a package.

But House and Senate Democrats say much of what Republicans proposed so far is simply existing spending and nowhere near that amount.

At the same time, House Republicans are working on their own alternative to Biden’s plan.

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. House Republicans propose $400 billion for highway projects

    Biden, a Democrat, is seeking $2.3 trillion in infrastructure and jobs funding. Congress faces a Sept. 30 deadline to reauthorize surface transportation funding. House Democrats last year proposed $494 billion over the same period, and there are significant differences over funding priorities.

  • Liberals to Biden: Ditch the infrastructure talks with Republicans

    Rep. Mark Pocan called the GOP’s latest counteroffer “ridiculous” and said the Republicans might as well have proposed paying for it with a “bake sale."

  • Biden gave Republicans a Tuesday deadline for an infrastructure proposal. They missed it.

    GOP senators haven't yet moved off their $568 billion infrastructure proposal as an increasing number of Democrats want to move forward without them.

  • Too Few Seniors Review Medicare Plan Options Annually

    More than half of seniors fail to take advantage of one of the most significant benefits available to Medicare beneficiaries. Each year millions of Americans with Medicare have the opportunity to review their current coverage and consider switching to reduce costs or get better coverage. An analysis of recent studies finds that few take advantage of the opportunity. Switching Medicare plans is available to those with Original Medicare. Around 37 million Americans have Medicare coverage that works on a fee-for-service basis. Individuals can go to any doctor or hospital that accepts Medicare and the government program will pay its share of the bill for any Medicare-covered service. A yearly review is also an option for the 26.5 million individuals enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan. The 46 million with a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) can benefit from an annual look to see if a better option is available. Potential savings can be significant. A recent study found that those with a stand-alone Medicare Prescription Drug Plan could save an average of $486 per year by switching to a different plan. Possible savings were as much as double for those enrolled in a Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug plan. Regrettably, more than half (57%) of all eligible Medicare beneficiaries do not review or compare options according to a review of information by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance, (AAMSI). The percentage increases as individuals age. Two-thirds (66%) of those aged 85 and older say they never review their coverage. Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) that runs from October 15 to December 7 provides the single best opportunity to review current Medicare Advantage and Medicare PDP plan benefits and costs. Increasingly industry experts are recommending that individuals start the review process during the less-busy months leading up to AEP. Increased competition among Medicare insurance companies and healthcare providers make comparing increasingly beneficial. Comparing available options can be complex. In many places there are as many as 30 Medicare Advantage (MA) plans available and up to 40 different prescription drug plans. For those considering Medicare Supplement (Medigap) options, you may find 20 or more different insurance companies competing for your business. Most seniors on Medicare report it's easy to understand the program. However, a study conducted by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 37% of Medicare beneficiaries said it was difficult or very difficult to understand the program. Finding information need not be complex. The official Medicare website can be a good place to start. However, just under half (44%) of seniors said they have never visited the website. Many who have accessed the information indicate that the volume of information can be confusing and some parts unclear. Finding Medicare Dollars and Sense Answers While Medicare is a federal program, available options are local. A plan available in one Zip Code may not be available in a neighboring area. Or, costs may be different. Plan benefits and meaningful options such as free gym memberships are continually being added as a way to attract more consumers. Creating a simple written checklist comparing benefits and associated costs is a good way to start. If you currently have Medicare coverage, write down the things you like and those you dislike. Online resources can be a good place to begin your review. So can many of the entities advertising on television. However, to get the best information for your particular area, consider finding and working with a local Medicare insurance agent. Ask whether they offer both Medicare Advantage and Medigap options. And, if they are willing to help you compare your drug plan options. An online directory lists Medicare agents listed by Zip Code. Access it at www.medicaresupp.org and connect with one or two agents to see who can help you review your current options. Taking an hour to review can yield better coverage, improved satisfaction and, of course, savings. It seems a more than worthwhile investment of time. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThese Best Medicare Resources Can Help SeniorsDon't Miss Out: It's the Last Chance For Couples To Save 30 Percent On Long-Term Care Insurance© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Pelosi slams unvaccinated lawmakers and reiterates House mask mandate, saying she won't let Congress become 'a petri dish because of the selfishness of some'

    "What is this, the honor system?" Pelosi said at a Thursday news conference. "Do you want them breathing in your face on the strength of their honor?"

  • Nationals manager Dave Martinez gets money's worth following ejection vs. Cubs

    Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez was ejected for arguing the umpire's call that Trea Turner interfered with a throw.

  • Senate could vote next week on Jan. 6 commission as GOP filibuster looms

    It faces opposition from Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and could be the first bill in the Biden era to die under the 60-vote threshold.

  • 2021 Acura TLX Type S Starts at $53,325

    With its 355-hp turbo V-6 and all-wheel drive, the Type S model's base price is higher than the Audi S4's but lower than the BMW M340i's.

  • Ravens sign undrafted free agent kicker, cut long snapper

    The Baltimore Ravens signed former East Carolina kicker Jake Verity while cutting long snapper Brian Khoury

  • All eyes on the Philly DA race this Pennsylvania Primary

    The story behind the first two ballot questions that Pennsylvania voters will decide on this Tuesday revolve around the COVID-19 pandemic and the way Democratic Governor Tom Wolf handled it.

  • Two killed as gunfire hits California party bus

    At least two shooters opened fire on a party bus driving on a San Francisco Bay Area freeway early Tuesday, killing two women and wounding at least five others, authorities said. (May 19)

  • Pennsylvania becomes 1st in nation to curb governor’s emergency powers

    Pennsylvania voters became the first in the nation to curb their governor’s emergency powers, approving constitutional amendments proposed by Republican lawmakers angry over Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf’s handling of the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • Bernie Sanders moves to block arms sale to Israel over Gaza conflict

    Senator Bernie Sanders introduced a resolution Thursday to block the sale of precision-guided weapons to Israel.

  • Mitch McConnell's full support of Israel gets mixed reaction at home in Kentucky

    Sen. Mitch McConnell has given several speeches showing support for Israel in the current conflict. That got mixed reactions back home in Louisville.

  • Ford CEO: It's time for America to be competitive in electric vehicles

    Ford President and CEO Jim Farley sends a message to those on Capitol Hill who are hesitant to fund the electric car industry.

  • McCarthy says he would testify about conversation with Trump during Jan. 6 Capitol assault

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, apparently for the first time, said Thursday he would be willing to testify about his conversation with then-President Donald Trump during the Jan. 6 Capitol assault if an independent, outside commission called him to do so. "This Pelosi commission that we tried to work on for quite some time," McCarthy said at a news conference outside the Capitol to mark Cuban Independence Day.

  • The US has quietly told Israel it can't publicly support its aggression in Gaza for much longer, report says

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is said to have told his Israeli counterpart he expects fighting to wind down, though Israel has vowed to press on.

  • U.S. House passes anti-Asian hate crimes bill

    The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act passed by a 364-62 vote.Reports of violence against Asian Americans have spiked since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. Activists and police said anti-Asian sentiment was fed by comments from former President Donald Trump blaming the pandemic on China using terms such as "kung flu."The measure, authored by Democratic Senator Mazie Hirono and Representative Grace Meng, designates a Justice Department employee to expedite a review of hate crimes reported to police during the COVID-19 pandemic. It provides guidance for local law enforcement agencies to report hate crimes, expand public education campaigns and combat discriminatory language in describing the pandemic.

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Thursday — starting at $13

    Save up to 60 percent: We're talking a top-notch robovac for over $100 off and a super-popular Wi-Fi extender for just $20.

  • Hamas and Israel: a history of confrontation

    Hamas is created at the start of the first Palestinian Intifada, or uprising, against Israel's occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Two years later, Hamas carries out its first attacks on Israeli military targets, including the kidnap and murder of two Israeli soldiers. 1993 - After years of violence, the first Oslo Accord, aimed at establishing peace between Israel and the Palestinians, is signed.