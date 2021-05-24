GOP officials seek probe of Proud Boys ties to censure vote

  • FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2016, file photo, Nevada's Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. Republicans in Nevada are calling for an investigation into a vote last month to censure the GOP secretary of state after allegations emerged that the balloting was swayed by activists with ties to the far-right Proud Boys extremist group. They called for the Nevada Republican Party to review and disclose who attended the censure vote of Cegavske. The Nevada Republican Party disputed the allegations and the statements made by their fellow party members as "slanderous lies." (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this June 23, 2018 file photo Nevada State GOP Chairman Michael McDonald speaks at the Nevada Republican Party Convention in Las Vegas. Republicans in Nevada are calling for an investigation into a vote last month to censure the GOP secretary of state after allegations emerged that the balloting was swayed by activists with ties to the far-right Proud Boys extremist group. The Nevada Republican Party disputed the allegations and the statements made by their fellow party members as "slanderous lies." McDonald told the newspaper that he was not involved in the censure and did not recruit anyone to participate in the vote. (AP Photo/L.E. Baskow,File)
1 / 2

Nevada Republicans-Extremists

FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2016, file photo, Nevada's Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske speaks during a news conference in Las Vegas. Republicans in Nevada are calling for an investigation into a vote last month to censure the GOP secretary of state after allegations emerged that the balloting was swayed by activists with ties to the far-right Proud Boys extremist group. They called for the Nevada Republican Party to review and disclose who attended the censure vote of Cegavske. The Nevada Republican Party disputed the allegations and the statements made by their fellow party members as "slanderous lies." (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, File)
MICHELLE L. PRICE
·4 min read

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republicans in Nevada are calling for an investigation into a vote last month to censure the GOP secretary of state after allegations emerged that the balloting was swayed by activists with ties to the far-right Proud Boys extremist group.

The Clark County Republican Party, representing Las Vegas and the most populated part of the state, along with Republicans in the state Senate, called for a review of the vote after a report in the Las Vegas Review-Journal alleged the Nevada Republican Party added about 40 people, including activists with extremist ties, to its membership the day of the censure vote to ensure the measure passed.

“News reports that state party leaders may have formed a relationship with members of the organization known as the Proud Boys to sway the censure vote of a public official is profoundly concerning,” Senate Republicans said in their statement. “If there is a determination that any member or employee of the Nevada Republican Party conspired with these individuals or had knowledge of any wrongdoing in the party vote, Senate Republicans call for their immediate removal and resignation.”

They called for the Nevada Republican Party to review and disclose who attended the censure vote of Republican Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske.

The Nevada Republican Party disputed the allegations and the statements made by their fellow party members as “slanderous lies."

Nevada Republican Party Chairman Michael McDonald told the newspaper that he was not involved in the censure and did not recruit anyone to participate in the vote. He also said he was unaware of and did not condone any hateful messages.

When reached Monday, McDonald declined to answer questions from The Associated Press and referred them to the state party’s attorney Brian Hardy. Hardy did not immediately return a message left with his office.

Cegavske was censured at a meeting of the state party's members on a 126-112 vote for “failing to investigate election fraud” and for her public statements dismissing allegations of fraud in the November election lodged by her own party.

She has repeatedly defended the election results as reliable and accurate despite attacks from President Donald Trump and other Republicans. President Joe Biden defeated Trump in the Western swing state by 2 percentage points, or nearly 34,000 votes.

Cegavske declined through a spokeswoman to comment.

At a news conference Monday morning, Clark County Republicans announced they had barred seven activists, including some of those alleged to have participated in the censure vote, from becoming county party members because of their reported ties to the Proud Boys and a social media account that posted anti-Semitic and racist content.

“I’ve worked very hard to have a very open and inclusive group,” Clark County Republican Party Chair David Sajdak said. “We welcome everyone that is reasonable and (a) decent human being that treats each other with respect. I will never tolerate racist or hateful speech in attacking other people and human beings in this nature.”

Stephen Silberkraus, vice chair of the Clark County Republican Party, said the activists had made attacks online against female elected officials, including Cegavske.

He said the county party had permanently barred anyone involved in the Proud Boys from membership, along with “anyone who traffics in intolerance or hateful, anti-Semitic and racist ideology.”

Silberkraus said the county party also canceled a Tuesday night meeting, citing concerns that members of the Proud Boys planned to disrupt it and harass party members.

The Proud Boys are a male-only group of neo-fascists who describe themselves as “western chauvinists,” and have been known to incite street violence with counterprotesters.

Some of the activists barred from membership filed a lawsuit against the county party and state GOP last week seeking to block the meeting and challenge their denied membership.

Attorney Adam Fulton, who is representing the activists, said he was collecting information about the claims made against his clients. He declined to comment on whether his clients had ties to the Proud Boys.

Though the state GOP was named as a defendant in the lawsuit, McDonald issued a statement sympathetic to the activists, saying they had made “serious allegations of discrimination” against the county party.

___

Associated Press writer Ken Ritter contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy drops challenge against Marco Rubio for Senate

    Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy said Monday she is dropping her previously planned bid to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio next year, Politico reports.Driving the news: The decision comes after Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) — who was on Biden's shortlist for vice president — announced last week she plans to run for Rubio's seat, rather than pursue a run for governor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What she's saying: “The reality is that Marco Rubio will not be an easy opponent especially if it’s on the heels of a bruising primary where Democrats spend millions attacking each other instead of using those millions to build the infrastructure we desperately need to win,” Murphy said in a written statement, per Politico. Murphy plans to seek re-election to the House next year. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • They tried to overturn the 2020 election. Now they want to run the next one.

    Trump supporters who back his claim that the 2020 vote was rigged are running to become the top election officials in key states.

  • Suspicious package delivered to home of U.S. Senator Rand Paul

    Politico reported that the suspicious package contained white powder, while Axios cited a representative of the senator to be saying that the large envelope also had an image containing a death threat. "FBI Louisville is working with the Warren County Sheriff's Office and the Capitol Police by providing forensic and technical support," an FBI spokesman told the media.

  • Faith in numbers: Fox News is must-watch for white evangelicals, a turnoff for atheists...and Hindus, Muslims really like CNN

    Fox News has a faithful audience. AP Photo/Richard DrewFox News possesses an “outsized influence” on the American public, especially among religious viewers. That was the conclusion of the nonprofit Public Religion Research Institute in a report released just after the 2020 presidential election. It noted that 15% of Americans cited Fox News as the most trusted source – around the same as NBC, ABC and CBS combined, and four percentage points above rival network CNN. The survey of more than 2,500 American adults also suggested that Fox News viewers trend religious, especially among Republicans watching the show. Just 5% of Republican viewers of the channel identified as being “religiously unaffiliated” – compared to 15% of Republicans who do not watch Fox News and 25% of the wider American public. To further explore the relationship between different faiths and the TV news they associate with as part of my research on religion data, I analyzed the result of another survey, the Cooperative Election Survey. The annual survey, which was fielded just before the November 2020 election, with the results released in March, polled a total of 61,000 Americans over a number of topics. One question was on their news consumption habits. It asked what television news networks respondents had watched in the prior 24 hours. Percentage of respondents who saw TV news in past 24 hours Ryan Burge/CES Some very interesting patterns emerged across religious traditions – and the nonreligious – and the type of media being consumed. For instance, of the the big three legacy news operations – ABC, CBS and NBC – there was no strong base of viewership in any tradition. In most cases, about a third of people from each religious tradition said that they watched one of those legacy networks in the last 24 hours. PBS scored very low among every tradition. In most cases fewer than 15% of respondents reported watching PBS in the time frame. However, the numbers for the three major cable news networks – CNN, Fox News and MSNBC – were much higher across the board. In eight of the 16 religious and nonreligious traditions categorized in the poll, CNN viewership was at least 50% of the sample. This was led by 71% of Hindus who watched CNN and 63% of Muslims. The least likely group to watch CNN was clearly white evangelicals, at just 23%. In comparison, MSNBC scored lower nearly across the board. In fact, in none of the 16 classification groups was viewership of MSNBC greater than it was for CNN. Fox News viewership was higher than that of MSNBC, but was not as widely dispersed as it is for CNN. It’s no surprise, given its reputation as a conservative news outlet, that 61% of white evangelicals say that they watch Fox News – in the last election, around 80% of white evangelicals voted for Republican candidate Donald Trump. The other three traditions where viewership was at least 50% are white Catholics, Mormons and members of the Eastern Orthodox Church. It should come as no surprise, as those are three groups that consistently vote for the Republican Party. Just 14% of atheists watched Fox, which is just about in line with the share of white evangelicals who watch MSNBC. Fracturing right-wing media But with the fracturing of conservative media sources seeing more competitors vying for viewers among the right, Fox News could see a drop in viewership from the religious right. In the wake of the 2020 presidential election, Fox News viewership plunged as many Trump supporters believed that the network was not being loyal to their standard-bearer of the GOP. Given the vast number of news options that people of faith have and the increase in political polarization in the United States, the pressure for networks to deliver the news that people want to hear will only increase as time passes. [Explore the intersection of faith, politics, arts and culture. Sign up for This Week in Religion.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ryan Burge, Eastern Illinois University. Read more:Why young Nigerians are returning to masquerade rituals, even in a Christian communityHow theater can help communities heal from the losses and trauma of the pandemic Ryan Burge does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Susan Collins: Infrastructure negotiations 'the test' that 'will determine' whether Biden, GOP can work together

    Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday that infrastructure negotiations between Senate Republicans and the White House are "the test" that "will determine whether ... we can work together in a bipartisan way on an important issue." She told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos that she hopes the bargaining continues, but acknowledged the two sides are "still pretty far apart" because of "fundamental differences" about the definition of infrastructure, and the total cost of the package, even after President Biden trimmed the proposal down by more than $500 billion last week. Amid ongoing infrastructure negotiations between the parties, GOP Sen. Susan Collins tell @GStephanopoulos she believes "negotiations should continue," adding: "It's important to note that there's some fundamental difference here." https://t.co/WTOoh8gB9r pic.twitter.com/nZ2ceXk7RJ — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) May 23, 2021 Meanwhile, White House adviser Cedric Richmond told CNN's Dana Bash that the latest adjustment to the price tag shows Biden is willing to "negotiate in good faith" and in a "serious manner" and suggested the onus now falls on Republicans like Collins to reciprocate. WH Senior Adviser Cedric Richmond says President Biden's slimmed down counteroffer on infrastructure shows he's willing to "negotiate in good faith." "The real question is whether the Republicans will meet the effort that the President is showing," Richmond adds. #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/8zf5YBfsO4 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionMaricopa County's GOP recorder: There's 'no legitimate reason' for auditThe myth of bipartisanship

  • U.S. Senate Republican sees short window for infrastructure deal

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Senate Republicans and the White House could have as little as a week to 10 days to overcome their differences on infrastructure and strike a deal to revitalize America's roads and bridges, a top Republican said on Sunday. Senator Roy Blunt, who is among a group of Republicans negotiating with the Biden administration, said the two sides are still far apart on how to define infrastructure, which President Joe Biden views as a wide-ranging topic that includes climate change and social issues such as elder care, as well as roads and bridges.

  • Biden ditched Obama's apples and Trump's Diet Coke button for salt water taffy from Delaware: 'He has the tastes of a 5-year-old'

    Biden reportedly packs a lunch fit for summer camp, relying on "a protein bar, a peanut-butter-and-jelly sandwich and a travel-size orange Gatorade."

  • Overstock Founder Will Sell You Election Fraud for $5 Per Month

    Steven Ferdman/GettyOverstock.com founder Patrick Byrne became a political star in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s election defeat, joining a cast of MAGA allies who gained new prominence on the right by insisting that the election had been stolen. The idiosyncratic tech figure even made it to Trump’s inner circle in the last days of the administration, scarfing down snacks in a bizarre White House meeting where he told Trump that the president’s top staffers had abandoned him.With Trump out of office, Byrne has appeared at rallies alongside similar Trump boosters like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and pro-Trump lawyers Sidney Powell and Lin Wood, promising that bombshell revelations about election fraud are just around the corner.After a few months running down leads for the MAGA cause, though, Byrne says it’s time for fans to pay for his wisdom. As he insists that the country will soon be rocked by “hand grenades” and “Mother of All Bombs”-level revelations about voter fraud, Byrne has started putting some of his updates on his fight to prove election malfeasance behind a paywall, charging his supporters $5 a month to see the “truth” about the election.As other election-fraud falsehood promoters like Wood and Powell solicit donations for nonprofits that they control, Byrne’s private election updates mark a new step toward making a permanent, well-funded industry on the right out of denying that Joe Biden legitimately won the election.For many of his fans, Byrne’s sales pitch has clashed with the urgency of his message. If the facts Byrne is revealing about the election are so vital, with the fate of American democracy itself at stake, why is he charging for it?“I’m really disappointed,” one Byrne fan posted Saturday on Byrne’s page on Telegram, a social network that’s become popular with the far right. “If this is the make or break revolution we are told it is, why are we paying for information?”Another Byrne commenter pointed out that, as the founder of a company now valued at more than $3 billion, Byrne is not exactly hard up for cash. Byrne’s net worth isn’t public, but he sold the entirety of his Overstock for around $90 million in 2019, after resigning from the company following revelations of his relationship with Russian agent Maria Butina. Byrne no longer has any affiliation with Overstock.“The fact that the former CEO of Overstock needs our monthly donation to do what you’re doing still makes me suspicious,” the Telegram user wrote.Byrne has won over plenty of devotees, though, and is set to pull in more than $1.1 million annually from his paywalled election updates, according to a Daily Beast analysis of his following.Ex-Overstock CEO Says He’s Put Together an ‘Army of Various Odd People’ to Save TrumpByrne set up his paywalled election-fraud feed this spring on Locals, a subscription site founded by right-wing comedian Dave Rubin that is also used by Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and Dilbert creator Scott Adams. So far, Byrne has amassed more than 19,100 subscribers, each paying either a $5 monthly fee or a $55 annual subscription. At the monthly rate, that means Byrne can expect to pull in $1.15 million annually, minus credit card processing fees and a 10 percent cut taken by Rubin’s company.Byrne claims he also moved many of his updates from Telegram to Locals because he likes the site’s format, dubbing it “OnlyFans for intellectuals,” in a reference to the subscription-based adult entertainment site.In an email to The Daily Beast, Byrne defended charging for updates on his hunt for election fraud, insisting that all of the money goes toward his efforts to fight what he’s called a “soft coup.” Byrne claimed he has spent $5.5 million of his own money so far investigating election fraud, part of $45 million he claims to have spent over 15 years “investigating corruption in USA.” In the run-up to the election, Byrne has claimed, he funded a team of “various odd people” he dubbed the “Bad News Bears,” investigating election fraud.“100% of the FUNDS people are paying me on Locals are going to help fight this fight,” Byrne told The Daily Beast. “People say they want to help. Well OK, here’s a way to sign up for five dollars per month.”Byrne declined to say exactly how the money he makes from Locals will be spent.Whether Byrne’s fans are getting their money’s worth, however, is unclear. Many of the videos used in Byrne’s members-only posts are available elsewhere free and often in better quality. For example, Byrne posted footage from a Michigan press conference featuring a lawyer trying to audit that state’s ballot totals. But Byrne’s version of the video is undermined by the use of a “snowflake” filter, which makes the entire press conference look like it took place in a blizzard, with howling-wind sound effects added to what was meant to be a serious event.Byrne, like other promoters of the idea that the election was stolen from Trump, is fond of predicting a massive change in the election result is just around the corner, a “mother lode” of evidence about to be unleashed. On May 3, Byrne claimed that his ally, pillow magnate Mike Lindell, would soon reveal voter-fraud proof that would “force the Supreme Court to weigh in.” With the month nearly finished, though, that moment hasn’t arrived.Not everyone is complaining about the fee. In Byrne’s Locals comment section, people who have already paid Byrne $5 a month are often thrilled to pay. One Byrne subscriber described the payment as a fee meant to ensure “against libtards joining.”“That’s a steal for TRUTH!” wrote another.This isn’t the first time Byrne has made money from his association with claims that the election was stolen. Sales of Deep Rig, his book about the election and its aftermath, reached the top of the Amazon sales charts. The book succeeded even though much of it was taken directly from Byrne’s blog, produced in such haste that the printed version included hyperlinks and video embeds, rendered useless by being printed out in book form.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • S.C. police capture murder suspect on the run

    Authorities in South Carolina said Sunday night that they believe they’ve closed in on a man accused of four killings in two states who has eluded police for almost a week.

  • Rick Santorum gives CNN credit after being fired: 'I have no animus at all toward CNN'

    Former Republican senator and CNN commentator Rick Santorum appeared on Hannity Monday night where he spoke about being fired by CNN. Following a speech last month, Santorum garnered fierce backlash for disparaging remarks he made about Native Americans, saying that “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.” Rather than taking a combative stance against CNN, Santorum actually gave the network credit for keeping him as long as they did. “I was at CNN for four and a half years, and you know, literally from the time I started, there were groups out there calling for me to be fired,” Santorum said. “So in some respects, I give CNN credit for holding on four and a half years in spite of some of the things I said defending President Trump and saying other things about what conservatives believe, and they gave me the opportunity to say it.” But Santorum was much less conciliatory when it came to “the left,” claiming that intolerance and cancel culture are to blame for his firing. This, despite his own party recently voting Rep. Liz Cheney out of her leadership role for rebuking former President Trump, and GOP legislatures around the country voting to censure members of their own party for voting to impeach the former president. “I think it does show that the left is intolerant,” Santorum said. “They are worried, I'm sure, that their viewership, which is very left, was — they were gonna pay a price. And the intolerance of the left is really the issue here, and the cancel culture that is flowing from it.”

  • ICE Releases Man Set for Deportation Back to His Family in California

    The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) released a man headed for deportation to Laos after lawmakers, organizations and members of the public campaigned for his freedom for months. Back home: Kao Saelee, 41, who was detained at a facility in Louisiana in August, returned to his family in California on Wednesday, according to KTVU. Since then, there had been an outpour of calls for Saelee’s release, including over 200,000 petition signatures and support from dozens of California legislators, according to the Asian Law Caucus (ALC), which co-led the “#FreeSaelee” campaign with AIM California, Iu Mien Community Services and Pawsitive Change Prison Program.

  • Ivanka Trump Is Taking a Move From Father Donald Trump's Playbook in Inauguration Legal Case

    As Donald Trump works his way through a series of legal cases after leaving the White House in January, several of his adult children, including Ivanka Trump, are also finding themselves involved due to their association with the Trump Organization. In one particular case regarding the misuse of inaugural funds back in 2017, Ivanka conveniently […]

  • Mississippi's 'Pink House' becomes ground zero in U.S. abortion battle

    JACKSON, Miss. (Reuters) -For eight years, Derenda Hancock has ushered women from their cars to the doors of Mississippi's only abortion clinic, donning a rainbow vest as she shields them from protesters waving religious pamphlets and shouting "turn back!" through bullhorns. Hancock, a 62-year-old part-time waitress, grew accustomed to repeated attempts by lawmakers and anti-abortion activists to block access to abortions at the Jackson Women's Health Organization where she leads the clinic's volunteer escorts. But the future of that access feels threatened like never before after the U.S. Supreme Court thrust the clinic's noisy city block into the center of the country's contentious debate over abortion rights.

  • Column: Why McCarthy and McConnell want you to forget about the Jan. 6 riot

    A serious investigation of the Capitol riot is the right thing to do. But it could turn into a nationally televised embarrassment for the GOP.

  • For Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, stepping over the line is the point

    Just four months after being sworn in as a freshman member of the House of Representatives, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., has firmly established herself as the lower chamber's leading instigator.

  • Should the Bills trade for Falcons WR Julio Jones?

    Breaking down the Buffalo Bills trading for Atlanta Falcons WR Julio Jones.

  • Beto O’Rourke is sizing up another run for office in Texas

    The former Democratic congressman and candidate for the U.S. Senate and the presidency is said to be considering a run for governor.

  • Biden's attempts to find economic common ground with Republicans threaten to stall out with $1.5 trillion dividing them

    Progressives are calling for Biden to abandon infrastructure talks with Republicans, arguing that plays for bipartisanship aren't taken seriously.

  • Republican lawmaker who refused to wear mask is stripped of voting and speaking privileges until she apologizes

    GOP legislator Annie Black from Nevada tore off her face covering in an anti-mask stunt. Only fully vaccinated lawmakers don't have to wear masks.

  • Ex-cop trying to skirt ticket impersonated federal agent in NC — badge and all, feds say

    The 58-year-old had been fired from his job as a police officer in another state for “untruthful statements,” investigators said.