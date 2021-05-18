GOP opposes Jan. 6 panel, McConnell hits 'pause'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy says he will oppose a proposal to form an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. The Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell said he's "pushing the pause button." (May 18)

Recommended Stories

  • Sterling soars on bumper UK jobs data

    The pound reached its highest levels of the year on Tuesday as optimism gained on a strong employment report.

  • Arson suspected in Southern California wildfire

    An arson suspect has been arrested in connection with a wildfire in Pacific Palisades, California. The blaze forced evacuations in canyons where thick vegetation hasn’t burned in more than 60 years. (May 17)

  • Battle over Capitol attack commission

    House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy is now opposing a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol attack. ABC's Ike Ejiochi reports on what’s next.

  • Yahoo Finance Presents: Rep. Kevin Brady

    The ranking member on the House Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro to discuss Biden's tax proposals, the prospects for retirement reform, a possible bipartisan commission on the Jan. 6 violence, and what he'll miss most about Congress when he retires next year.

  • McConnell hits 'pause' on Dems effort to create Jan. 6 panel

    Senate Republicans are signaling that they will try to block — or at least slow down — a Democratic effort to create a 9/11-style commission on the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, threatening the chances of a deeper, independent look at the siege and how it could be prevented from happening again. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he is “pushing the pause button,” on the legislation to form the commission, which is expected to pass the House this week despite the opposition of House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • How Biden policy is addressing the inherent racism behind the U.S. tax code

    Dorothy Brown, author of “The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans — And How We Can Fix It,” contends that “in general, our tax policies ignore the day-to-day reality of most Black Americans, who are still playing catch-up in a sys­tem that deliberately excluded them for many years.” The Biden administration is addressing this issue of closing wealth and equity gaps through a host of initiatives across the federal government. Specifically, the IRS and the Treasury Department are giving families of almost 90% of the nation’s children an automatic monthly refundable child tax credit.

  • Kevin McCarthy appears to throw GOP broker 'under the bus' in rebuke of House's Jan. 6 commission deal

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday slammed the House's Jan. 6 commission deal, and in the process appeared to throw Rep. John Katko (R-N.Y.), the Republican he reportedly tasked with negotiating the legislation, "under the bus." In a statement, McCarthy specifically complained that the commission was too narrow. He and other Republicans want it to examine what he calls "interrelated forms of political violence" in the U.S., including the Black Lives Matter protests from last summer, and he accused the bipartisan deal of focusing mostly on the Capitol riot. Under the bus goes @RepJohnKatko as we indicated yesterday, @GOPLeader comes out against Jan 6 commission Still will pass the house, but continuing divisions in the House GOP. stunningly divided. This will get blocked in the senate anyway. pic.twitter.com/tfm5CVmHfh — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 18, 2021 While McCarthy's opposition to the apparently not-so-bipartisan-deal isn't surprising, some analysts are questioning why he had Katko negotiate in the first place. Perhaps recognizing the position Katko was in, McCarthy did appear to take a softer tone after a GOP conference meeting later on Tuesday, telling Politico's Melanie Zanona that his colleague "worked hard to improve the bill, but it's just not there yet." More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterKevin McCarthy and Trump are scrambling to quash GOP support for bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

  • Should I sell my stocks so I can pay cash for a house?

    There are good and bad financial decisions on certain topics, but a decision like this where you have such a high level of savings at your age means you’ve already won in many respects. You never have to worry about a monthly mortgage payment. This isn’t a great feature in times of financial hardship or when you need to access your investment dollars.

  • A judge dismissed a Trump-endorsed lawsuit to audit votes in a Michigan county

    Trump touted the now-dismissed lawsuit over Antrim County's election results as a "major Michigan Election Fraud case" despite winning the county.

  • Cheney says she wouldn't vote for McCarthy for speaker if GOP takes back House

    If Republicans take back the House in 2022, at least one sitting GOP member of the chamber doesn't think House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is the right fit to serve as speaker — and you can probably guess who. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who some observers believe isn't a shoo-in to hold her seat, told Politico she won't vote for McCarthy in that hypothetical situation. "I think that we've got to have leaders who lead based on principle, and that's not what we've seen from him," Cheney said. The rift between the two lawmakers, who not too long ago were leading the House GOP together, has grown significantly since the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, culminating in a vote to oust Cheney — who has remained fiercely critical of former President Donald Trump and his role in the future of the Republican Party — as the House Republican conference chair, so her candid words didn't exactly come out of the blue. Read more about Cheney's own potential path forward in the party at Politico. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 scathingly funny cartoons about Liz Cheney's ousterKevin McCarthy and Trump are scrambling to quash GOP support for bipartisan Jan. 6 commission

  • Princess Diana gave me information in faked bank statements, claims Martin Bashir

    Martin Bashir told a BBC inquiry that information contained in faked bank statements came from Princess Diana, The Telegraph can disclose. The mocked-up bank statements are at the heart of an inquiry led by Lord Dyson, the Master of the Rolls, into the conduct of Bashir in securing his world exclusive interview with the princess in 1995. Lord Dyson has completed his detailed report, due to be published this week and expected to contain damning criticism of Bashir, 58, who resigned as the BBC's religion editor on grounds of ill-health ahead of its publication. The bank statements showed fake payments from a tabloid newspaper and from an offshore company totalling £10,500 going into a bank account of a company owned by the former head of security of Earl Spencer, Princess Diana's brother. Bashir is accused of using the false statements to gain Earl Spencer's trust and persuade him to introduce the journalist to his sister. Princess Diana went on to give the famous interview to Bashir for the BBC's Panorama in which she declared that "there were three of us in this marriage" in reference to Prince Charles's affair with Camilla Parker-Bowles. Bashir showed mocked up bank statements to Diana's brother The Telegraph now understands that Bashir defended the use of the mocked-up statements by insisting he only did it after being given the information by Princess Diana. He has told Lord Dyson she was the source of the claims that payments were made into the account of Alan Waller, Earl Spencer’s former head of security. Bashir approached a freelance graphics artist who worked for the BBC and requested he mock up bank statements showing the payments. The statements were later shown to Earl Spencer. Princess Diana, according to Bashir, later withdrew claims about the payments and there is no suggestion Mr Waller was receiving such payments. It would be impossible for all the information to have come from Princess Diana since one of the companies alleged to have made payments to Waller was an obscure offshore business with which only Bashir was familiar as a result of a previous unrelated investigation he had carried out for Panorama. Mocking up was ‘common practice at Panorama’ Bashir is understood to have told Lord Dyson that he mocked up the statements because it was a common practice for Panorama journalists at the time and that they were useful to keep in a file for any future investigation. Lord Dyson is investigating whether the statements and other methods deployed by Bashir were instrumental in securing the Diana interview.

  • Dozens of convicted murderers to get a new chance at parole in KY after policy change

    Prosecutors, families decry the change by the state Parole Board

  • Jan. 6 Commission Shows Split Between McConnell and McCarthy

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyThe rift between Capitol Hill’s two top Republicans over Jan. 6 continues to widen, with one leader signaling openness toward leaving Donald Trump behind and pursuing accountability for the Capitol insurrection, and the other embracing the former president and his fact-free reality as tightly as ever.On Tuesday, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announced he would oppose legislation to create an independent, bipartisan commission to fully investigate the Capitol attack, even though the deal creating this commission was four months in the making and brokered by a House GOP committee leader.But just a few hours later, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) didn’t rule out supporting the commission, saying his conference would have to weigh the arguments and read the “fine print” of the deal. “We are undecided about the way forward at this point,” he said at a press conference.That, of course, doesn’t mean McConnell will support the bill creating the panel that passes out of the House over McCarthy’s objections. It’s just that, as McConnell often does, he’s left himself political room to make that decision. He said Tuesday that he’s “pushing the pause button” and is “willing to listen” to arguments about “whether such a commission is needed.”For months, it’s been clear that the GOP’s House and Senate leaders have diverged on Donald Trump, both on his role in fomenting Jan. 6 and on what his role should be in defining the GOP going forward. But the daylight between McConnell and McCarthy on the fate of a high-profile commission—one that figures to keep the insurrection front-and-center and possibly unearth damaging new information about the GOP’s de facto leader—could further fuel divisions in the party.That’s not to say Senate Republicans are clamoring for a Jan. 6 commission. Many remain uneasy about the version of the probe that the House will vote on this week with the full backing of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).Some are flat-out opposed to broadening any inquiry beyond questions of security. Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) told The Daily Beast on Tuesday that “there are a lot of folks in the media that would love to be able to go examine and re-examine everything.” Lankford added that lawmakers should be “focused on what do we do to be able to provide security here at the Capitol.”But McConnell’s group isn’t ready just yet to call it quits on the idea. “There's an openness to an investigation… like the 9/11 commission,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX). “It’s not dead.”On Wednesday, the bill to establish a Jan. 6 commission is expected to pass out of the Democrat-controlled House with at least some GOP support. It was, after all, partly written by Rep. John Katko (R-NY), the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee, before McCarthy came out in opposition to the bill. It’s just that, according to aides, McCarthy ultimately decided he’d rather not elevate potentially damning findings about Trump or GOP supporters.“McCarthy knows a commission creates a conflict with Trump so he threw his ranking member under the bus,” a senior GOP aide told The Daily Beast Tuesday night, referring to Katko.Katko reportedly used that phrase himself in a closed-door GOP conference meeting on Tuesday, sarcastically saying, “Thanks for not throwing me under the bus, Kevin.”But McCarthy’s calculus is at least largely determined by his conference. House Republicans are still wary of crossing Trump in any way, and many GOP members remain uncomfortable talking about Jan. 6—though some are now propagating a complete fiction about the Capitol attack in service to Trump and his preferred narrative about the attack.McCarthy has staked his leadership on Trump in a way McConnell hasn’t. He has slowly walked back his claim that the former president bore responsibility for violence on Jan. 6, and now touts Trump as a top partner in reclaiming the House majority.But McCarthy has another complication unique to him: he could be called as a witness in any comprehensive probe of the attack. The minority leader spoke with Trump as the mob stormed the Capitol, and the president told him the insurrectionists were doing more for him than he was, according to Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-WA).To that end, a high-profile commission—composed of five notable Democrats and five notable Republicans—doesn’t particularly serve many GOP interests. The commission, as it’s currently drawn up, would examine every facet of the Jan. 6 attack: the disinformation that fueled it, the security failures that allowed a pro-Trump mob to storm the Capitol, and the decision-making from military and law enforcement leaders during the delayed response. And it would issue a report by the year’s end.In a hearing on Tuesday, Katko emotionally summed up the mission of the would-be commission as focused on a deadly day that continues to inspire sadness and outrage among lawmakers.“More important than anything is, how the hell did this happen?” Katko asked. “How did we fail to act on the intelligence we know was there? How were we not ready at the Capitol, and why in God's name did we put these four Capitol Hill officers in an unwinnable situation?"A set of committees on both sides of the Capitol are already probing the Jan. 6 attack, but an independent commission, in the eyes of its proponents, is the best way to ensure the most comprehensive and credible possible review of what happened and why.A number of Republicans support that idea, including some loyal soldiers for the party. And many more have at least not ruled out supporting it.But there’s an array of objections from other Republicans, who say the commission’s jurisdiction is either too broad or too narrow, its timing either too delayed or too premature. Many Republicans have fallen back on a deflection tactic, saying a commission should investigate completely unrelated events, like the violence during last summer’s protests over racism and police violence. Others have said its jurisdiction is too open-ended. And many Republicans, according to a senior GOP aide, are concerned Democrats have the power to extend the timeline of the probe so that its report—along with its potentially damaging findings—might come out before the 2022 midterm elections.Some senators have taken the position that key questions have already been answered or will be soon.Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) told reporters on Tuesday that a commission would “actually slow down us doing the things we know we need to do.” Blunt, who is the top Republican on the Senate Rules Committee overseeing a nearly-complete probe on the attack, argued that post-Jan. 6 recommendations have been reached, like on steps to improve the Capitol’s physical security.Other Republicans remain circumspect until they see what comes of the report currently being finished by bipartisan leaders from a set of House and Senate committees. A GOP senator involved with putting together the committee probe told The Daily Beast that the upcoming report—set to be released in coming weeks—will be comprehensive, based on four months of work and dozens of interviews with relevant officials.There are indicators, however, that these arguments aren’t as strong as some Republicans wish. That includes the former president. On Tuesday night, Trump issued a statement clearly evincing concern, calling the commission a “Democrat trap” and saying “this discussion should be ended immediately.”“Hopefully,” Trump said, “Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy are listening!”House GOP leadership went all-in on its opposition Tuesday afternoon, urging members to vote against the bill establishing the commission when just a week ago they were signaling it’d be a vote of conscience.Such a notice may reflect concern from the top about the number of Republicans who could join Democrats in supporting the commission bill. Indeed, those Republicans who will vote to create it include not only Trump-critical lawmakers like Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), but loyal party soldiers who typically don’t rock the boat, like Rep. Chris Stewart (R-UT).In the Senate, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) said such a probe should clearly focus solely on Jan. 6, despite his colleagues’ protestations it should include anti-police protests. “We clearly had an insurrection on that particular day, and I don't want it to be swept under any rug,” Rounds told NBC News.Ultimately, the talking point concern from the House GOP didn’t seem to make its way over to the Senate—which itself is a sign of how divergent each chamber’s Republicans are when it comes to Jan. 6 and Trump.Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) said he hadn’t seen exactly why McCarthy was objecting, but he told The Daily Beast he was open to establishing an independent commission to probe Jan. 6.But, ever the politician, the Florida senator also gave himself an out should the political dynamics change.“To the extent that that can be done in a legitimate, good faith way, it would serve the country,” Rubio said of the commission. “If it becomes a committee where you have a partisan food fight and everyone's trying to use it to win the next election, I don't think it's going to happen.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • EU - minus Hungary - calls for Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire

    BRUSSELS/BERLIN (Reuters) -European Union foreign ministers called on Tuesday for a ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas and boosted humanitarian aid for Gaza, but failed to reach the unanimity that might give the EU leverage in peacemaking. Hungary, Israel's closest ally in the bloc, declined to join the other 26 foreign ministers in calling for a truce on their video call, convened by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

  • Eager to Retire Early? Here's 1 Mistake You Can't Afford to Make.

    You'll often hear that it's smart to save for retirement in an IRA or 401(k) plan. With a traditional IRA or 401(k), your contributions go in tax-free so that you lower your tax burden from year to year. Plus, all investment gains in your plan are tax-deferred until you take withdrawals.

  • 'American Idol' judges talk Caleb Kennedy's exit from the show

    "American Idol" contestant Caleb Kennedy was considered to be a front-runner before he abruptly left the show last week due to a the unearthing of a controversial social media post. Now, judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan are weighing in on the 16-year-old's sudden departure. Of Kennedy's situation, Richie told People, "A lot of times ... we grow up and we make mistakes, and we look at our life behind us many times and we say, 'God, what was I thinking about when I did that?' This was one of those situations where we kind of give him a big hug from the three of us."

  • Ricky Schroder apologizes to Costco employee who enforced mask mandate

    Ricky Schroder is apologizing to the Costco employee he confronted on camera for doing his job enforcing the company and state's mask policy.

  • New York Times White House expose reveals Biden is fan of Orange Gatorade

    The New York Times posted an in-depth look into the inner workings of the Biden White House last week. The parts of the story that got the most attention were about how the president Venmos money to his grandchildren (Buzzfeed found his account in less than 10 minutes) and about how he gets annoyed with his aides when they can’t answer his questions and sometimes hangs up the phone when he thinks a call is not productive. Which... how many times do you wish you could leave a Zoom meeting that’s a waste of time? Sometimes there are perks to being president.

  • Australia to play test vs Afghanistan ahead of Ashes series

    Australia is set to host Afghanistan in a cricket test match for the first time before taking on England in the Ashes series starting in December. The Australian men’s team starts its six-test southern summer in the one-off test against Afghanistan at Hobart from Nov. 27. The Ashes series will continue in Melbourne for the Boxing Day test and Sydney for the New Year’s test and conclude with the fifth test in Perth from Jan. 14-18.

  • U.S. House set to vote on commission to probe deadly Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday is expected to approve creating a 10-member commission to probe the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot, testing Republicans' loyalty to former President Donald Trump, whose supporters mounted the attack. Its fate is far less certain in the Senate, where Republican Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he had "pushed the pause button" on the idea. Multiple senior Republicans on Tuesday objected to the probe, which could place more scrutiny on Trump's role in inspiring the attack with false claims the election was marred by fraud.