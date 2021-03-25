The GOP Is the Party of No Hope—and Endless Mass Murders

Molly Jong-Fast
·5 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

After four years of Trumpism, we’ve learned that Trumpism has very few core tenets except lower taxes for the wealthy and that government is bad. Some people like Rand Paul have been running on “government is bad” their entire careers, but the problem with being a member of the government who wants to destroy the government is that when a problem arises that the government could theoretically fix, you can’t participate because you would be encouraging the use of government.

Yes, this Republican Party is filled with men of no action. Meet the Helpless Caucus—a group of laissez-faire nihilists who want you vote so they can crush the government you’d like them to run.

This was on full display on Tuesday during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on gun violence, when Texas Senator and Cancun visitor and Ritz Carlton stayer Ted Cruz said, “Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater… Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens… It makes it worse.”

The GOP Is Now the Party of Thugs, Terrorists, Racists and Dopes

Ted wasn’t mad at the gunman, or even angry at the event that caused the death of 10 people, including both the store manager and a police officer. Ted wasn’t mad about the gun crisis gripping our country (there have been seven shootings in the last seven days). Nor was Ted mad at the mental health crisis that has gripped our sick, sad nation. No, Ted was preemptively mad at Democrats, for their desire to legislate.

The irony of course is that the Boulder, Colorado, shooting happened just 10 days after a local ban on assault weapons had lapsed. The Washington Post points out, “Police have yet to say whether the ordinance would have prevented him from buying or possessing the weapon within city limits.” But as with so much legislation, it may not always work, but the point of our government should be at the very least to try, shouldn’t it?

Gun violence is not the only thing that Republicans have no interest in legislating. There’s also the pandemic, which has killed almost as many people as the population of Wyoming. Former President Trump and numerous members of his party seemed at best apathetic to COVID. Trump argued that “if the economic shutdown continues,” deaths by suicide “definitely would be in far greater numbers than the numbers that we’re talking about for COVID-19 deaths.”

During the early months of the pandemic the White House could have use the Defense Production Act as they claimed to but they largely didn’t. The New York Times noted that the Trump administration “suggested that wielding that authority would have amounted to left-wing overreach.” Yes, the Trump administration thought using the Defense Production Act was some kind of hippy dippy voodoo.

But wait, there’s more! Trump, remember, refused to enact a mask mandate. “My administration has a different approach: We have urged Americans to wear masks, and I emphasized this is a patriotic thing to do. Maybe they’re great, and maybe they’re just good. Maybe they’re not so good.”

A national mask mandate would have been easy and cheap. And yet, legislating is kind of something the libs do since telling people to do things that might help them violates one of the tenets of Trumpism and Republicanism. Trump and the Republicans also refused to enact a national testing and tracing program, with Trump saying that testing “makes us look bad” and that he had his people “slow the testing down, please.”

Trump galvanized the Republican Party as “the party of no.” Trump had 10 laws that he promised to pass in his first 100 days. They were part of Steve Bannon’s “promises made promises kept,” and they included the hilarious American Energy and Infrastructure Act (not passed) and the equally unintentionally hilarious Clean Up Corruption in Washington Act (also not passed). Guess which act was the only one of those 10 that passed? Give up? The one that cut taxes for people making over a million dollars. Most of the Trump presidency was pretty light on legislation and pretty heavy on theatrics.

But the party of no started earlier than Trump with the self-proclaimed grim reaper. Since Barack Obama was elected to office, Mitch McConnell has been the king of obstruction, telling the National Review right before the 2010 midterms that, “The single most important thing we want to achieve is for President Obama to be a one-term president.” That call to inaction created a kind of anti-government movement in the Republican Party. Mitch became the obstructionist in chief, making sure that Merrick Garland never got a Supreme Court nomination hearing and letting him languish for 293 days.

Republicans no longer control the House, the Senate, or the presidency. They are finally in the perfect position to live their truths and do nothing: no legislation, no anything but obstruction. And it seems clear that Republicans will run against Biden’s legislation in the midterms. The American Rescue Plan (giving people money they desperately need during a pandemic) is pretty popular, but who knows? Republicans have been historically extremely good at messaging, so perhaps they will once again be able to sell their do-nothingness.

It’s worth wondering why voters would support a party that wants to destroy the government when you could vote for the party that wants the government to succeed. But, again, who knows? Maybe people will embrace laissez-faire nihilism.

  • Ted Cruz Slammed for ‘Every Time There’s a Shooting’ Defense of Guns After Boulder Massacre

    Ted Cruz is under fire once again, this time for a “tone deaf” defense of guns after 10 people were killed in a mass shooting in Boulder, Colorado on Monday. But people are upset with more than just his opposition to any attempt to limit gun violence; they’re also pointing out the Senator’s blasé acknowledgement of how common mass shootings are in the U.S. “Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” Cruz said on Tuesday in pushing back against Democrats for proposing legislation to limit the proliferation of guns following the massacre, which was the second mass shooting in the United States in less than a week. People quickly latched onto the words “every time,” pointing out both the irony of the choice of phrase, and the tragedy of it, calling Cruz “tone deaf” and “a national embarrassment.” Also Read: Why Aren't the Georgia Spa Shootings Considered a Hate Crime? “Every time there’s a shooting” is definitely a phrase to start your defense of guns https://t.co/qS9jDtIpjJ — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) March 23, 2021 Did you say “every time there’s a shooting”?!! Is that really how you want to start your defense of guns?!! You being so tone deaf and uttering “every time” says more about the subject matter than anything you said afterwards! @tedcruz @SenTedCruz is a national embarrassment! https://t.co/BcYePtPWkT — Brian Fitzgerald (@TheThingRadio) March 23, 2021 Ted Cruz has been especially wild during his muppet mullet phase. Example: He started a pro-gun argument with “every time there’s a shooting” https://t.co/FdXGj7yMDU — Mary Kate (@MaryKateAdams10) March 23, 2021 Did you hear yourself @tedcruz when you start with every time there is a shooting that is the problem. People don't need the right to kill your neighbor. https://t.co/lHXVRwukb5 — Birch Dancer (@Ameleh2) March 23, 2021 Moments later, Cruz doubled down on the comment, falsely claiming that “What happens in this committee after every mass shooting is Democrats propose taking away guns from law-abiding citizens.” In fact the Democratic party has not proposed any such measures; it has however proposed gun control measures that are supported by at least 84% of the American public. This isn’t the first time Cruz has been slammed on the timing of comments he made. Less than a month ago at CPAC, Cruz mocked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for recounting her fear during the deadly, Trump-incited Capitol insurgence. Those comments came just days after Ocasio-Cortez had raised $5 million for Texans impacted by the devastating Texas winter storm, while Cruz himself flew to Cancun for a vacation with his family, lied about it, then blaimed his daughters to deflect criticism. Cruz used his CPAC speech to tell the Orlando crowd, “…and AOC is telling us she was murdered” — a reference to Ocasio-Cortez saying “I thought I was going to die” when supporters of former President Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. In the same speech, the Texas Senator took another moment to joke about the trip itself, opening his remarks there with “I gotta say, Orlando is awesome. It’s not as nice as Cancun — but it’s nice!” Read original story Ted Cruz Slammed for ‘Every Time There’s a Shooting’ Defense of Guns After Boulder Massacre At TheWrap

  • The GOP’s New Rule: White People Can Shoot, But Black People Can’t Vote

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyThere have been seven gun massacres in seven days, but congressional Republicans are staying the course of claiming that passing any kind of gun-control legislation “would do nothing to stop these murders.” It’s a message that they’ve paired, for good measure, with the road-tested racist tactic of stirring up white delusions of Black criminality among their base. The message is, essentially, guns don’t kill people, Black people do — so be sure to lock and load.Senator Tom Cotton argued that Black people calling police “bigoted and prejudiced” and “demanding that they be defunded” is what causes mass shootings to happen, because despite being in Congress for nearly a decade, he apparently didn’t hear about all the mass shootings in this country long before the defund movement gained traction last summer. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene chooses violence almost every day by tweeting equivalencies between BLM and terrorism, while Ron Johnson basically claimed guns don’t even count as lethal weapons as long as white people are carrying them (“This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me,” Johnson said about the Capitol insurrection, though he admitted he would’ve been scared if the rioters had been “Black Lives Matter and antifa protesters.”).Senator Ted Cruz, the biggest congressional recipient of gun lobby dollars at last count, went on TV this week to pin mass shootings on BLM because—I’m still confused by the racist math here—white people are worried that roving bands of Black civil rights protesters are “going to come into the suburbs and raid people’s homes.”The GOP Is Now the Party of Thugs, Terrorists, Racists and Dopes“In Texas, a whole lot of the homes, people believe in the right to keep and bear arms, and if you come after their families you’re going to meet the business end of a firearm,” Cruz said. “The Democrats, they want to take that away, which endangers you and your family.”While all these white Republicans refuse to take even the most minor steps toward mitigating gun violence overwhelmingly committed by white “lone wolves,” they’ve gone all in on stopping Black folks from voting. “Election integrity” is the Republican rhetorical ruse that’s supposed to barely cloak the new voter suppression campaign the GOP just dropped. It’s no secret that Republicans—who’ve spent recent years purging voter rolls, shuttering polling sites and gerrymandering around the country—don’t want Black folks voting. It’s just that they’re kitchen-sinking their obstructionism now.“States are not engaging in trying to suppress voters, whatsoever," Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell claimed Wednesday, a brazen lie contradicted by the Republican National Committee’s new “election integrity’’ commission, empaneled to think up new ways to end Black voting rights, and more than 253 voter suppression bills currently pending in nearly every state legislature. One of Georgia’s proposed 68 voting laws includes a petty provision that would make bringing “food and drink” to people in lengthy voting lines—like those in Black neighborhoods where the GOP has shuttered polling sites—a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $1,000 or a year in jail.Arizona’s legislature is contemplating a bill that “would require every absentee ballot to be notarized,” while Pennsylvania would do away with no-excuse absentee voting. Cindy Hyde-Smith, the Mississippi Republican who once said voter suppression is a “great idea” before backpedaling it as a joke, defended the elimination of early voting on Sundays—an effort to keep Black churches from continuing “Souls to the Polls” voter drives—by claiming the practice desecrates the sabbath. Apparently, like so many white enslavers and segregationists who came before them, these Republicans really think God is on their side.This is what motivates otherwise “do-nothing” GOP members: threats of the Republican-voting white majority losing power to Black and brown demographic expansion and democratic voting rights. It’s right there in Arizona state Representative John Kavanagh’s declaration that “everybody shouldn’t be voting,” and his insistence that “quantity is important, but we have to look at the quality of votes”—as if some votes are worth inherently more than others based, presumably, on who cast them. And it’s also in Cruz’s declaration that the For the People Act—which just cleared the House, and makes voter registration easier, gerrymandering harder, and re-enfranchises the disproportionate number of Black and brown population with felony convictions—is “the single most dangerous bill this committee has ever considered.”It’s also in Texas Senator John Cornyn’s lamentation that “President Biden has instead emphasized the humane treatment of immigrants,” in the bevy of upcoming Senate Republican bills that paint migrants as criminals, in the insistence by Cruz (yeah, him again) that expanding voting rights gives “illegal immigrants and child molesters” the vote, and Greene’s dumb white supremacist tweets claiming “we are being invaded and @JoeBiden invited them all.”To be sure, they’re not wrong about what moves their base. There was a surge in gun buys during 2020, with the most precipitous rise occurring in June as anti-racist protests raged—and the greatest sales increases in states where researchers detected the most anti-Black racism. We know that the more intensely racist white folks are, according to multiple studies, the more likely they are to own weapons and oppose gun control. This is the party of white folks who remain so angry over millions of Black and brown votes being counted they still delusionally believe the last election was stolen. (And, just as a reminder, hundreds of them tried to undertake a white power coup.) They’ve been telling pollsters that they’re getting angrier about the current immigration situation, as if this administration has not kept the cruelty going in ways you might assume they’d appreciate.All political parties have priorities. The GOP’s lies in approaching every problem with an eye toward ensuring that whiteness, particularly of the conservative stripe, reigns supreme. That is their principal goal, and their policymaking is dictated by that outlook.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump aide concealed work for PR firm and misled court to dodge child support

    Jason Miller signed secret deal to stay with DC-based Teneo after ‘resigning’ and then appeared to misrepresent employment status Jason Miller, middle, at Trump’s second impeachment trial in February. Photograph: Erin Scott/Reuters A top aide to Donald Trump was secretly re-engaged by a leading political strategy firm after being forced to step down after a social media scandal, the Guardian can reveal. The company, Washington-based Teneo, wanted access to top Republicans in the then president’s inner circle, and to conceal his ongoing work. Jason Miller – who remains close to Trump, and who today serves as a senior adviser to the former president – also later appears to have misled a Florida court about this employment status, asserting in a sworn statement that he could no longer comply with a court order requiring him to pay child-support payments because of an alleged “major financial setback” and was effectively out of work. Miller cited his termination as a reason he could not meet court-mandated payments – even though he had secretly agreed to a new contract with Teneo that meant doing the same work for the same fee. Miller resigned as a managing editor of Teneo, the powerhouse corporate advisory firm, on 21 June 2019, after posting a series of obscenity-laced tweets about Democratic congressman Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House judiciary committee. “I have parted ways with Teneo by mutual consent and look forward to … my next move,” Miller said in a statement he provided to the New York Times and other news outlets. But Miller’s departure from Teneo was a sham. Previously undisclosed confidential records from inside Teneo show that on the same day Miller signed a formal “separation agreement and general release” from Teneo, he signed a new contract with the firm, whereby Teneo agreed to secretly engage Miller as a consultant, through a hastily formed LLC, at the very same base compensation of nearly $500,000 doing the very same work. The maneuver adroitly allowed Teneo to let Miller continue working for them, during a time when the largely Democratic firm was eager to develop closer relations with the Trump White House – while also not having to pay the reputational and public relations costs of openly associating with Miller and others in the administration. Only three days after his resignation and the signing of his new employment agreement with Teneo for the same base pay, according to state court records in Miami-Dade county, Florida, Miller asked the court to “abate and modify” his support payments and swore he could no longer make his child support payments because the “petitioner’s unemployment is public knowledge”. In 2016, when Miller, who was married, was the Trump presidential campaign’s chief spokesperson, he engaged in an extramarital affair with AJ Delgado, a fellow adviser to the campaign, resulting in the two of them having a child together. The Florida court records show that Miller made other misleading or false statements under oath in the case of his faux firing in multiple instances. He not only falsely portrayed himself as unemployed, but asserted under oath that he could no longer afford to travel to Florida to attend court hearings related to the case, and asked a trial in the matter be postponed until he could find work. As evidence of his supposed “major financial setback” Miller cited newspaper articles reporting his resignation from the firm. Miller’s claims of pecuniary misfortune were effectively fiction – he had never really lost his job or any of his income. In fact, transitioning from one position to the other for Miller arguably created a financial windfall for him. Miller received $90,000 in severance pay from his first position as he transitioned to his new one, the confidential Teneo records indicate, while also not missing a single paycheck from his Teneo work because his new engagement began on the very next day. Under Miller’s new agreement, which the Guardian was able to review, Teneo agreed to pay Miller’s wholly-owned LLC close to $500,000 a year for his services, the same base salary he had been receiving as a managing partner of Teneo. To facilitate his ability to be paid, Miller, with Teneo’s approval, agreed to set up his own firm, a Delaware corporation or LLC, named SHW partners, according to Delaware state records. In fact, Delaware state records show that Miller’s new LLC was not officially formed until more than a full month after Miller signed the new contract. In a statement Miller said: “When my employee/employer relationship with Teneo was severed, I faced the loss of … income due to lost bonuses and benefits. This financial setback greatly reduced my income.” He also denied he had misled the Florida court or ever attempted to shirk his responsibilities to take care of his son: “I take my parental responsibilities seriously.” He further asserted that he had paid “over $100,000 in total temporary child support, which supports the entire household, even though I am not required to support his mother”. Teneo declined to comment when approached multiple times by the Guardian. The new disclosures arise at a time when Miller, who was a senior political strategist in Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign, has come to play an increasing role in Trump’s post-presidency life, and frequently acts as spokesperson for Trump. In the midst of the 2020 presidential campaign, in late June last year, the political reporter Mike Allen of Axios described Miller as “Trump whisperer” who was adept at reading “Trump’s verbal cues, and knows how to use gossip and news to get Trump’s thinking about different issues” before translating “Trump-speak into campaign action”. Miller in November 2016 at Trump’s gold club in New Jersey. Miller condemned colleagues who repudiated Trump after the Capitol attack. Photograph: Drew Angerer/Getty Images While the vast majority of advisers to Trump during his presidency have moved on – some because Trump is no longer president and now has a threadbare staff, and others because they want to distance themselves from Trump after his incitement of the insurrection at the Capitol – Miller has exploited that void to position himself even closer to Trump. Miller, who is intensely loyal to Trump, has had harsh words for former colleagues who have publicly repudiated Trump after the insurrection. “They’re bottom-feeders who are showing their true colors,” Miller said. “The Democrats are still going to hate them, [and] the Trump base is going to hate them for being a rat jumping ship.” It was the same sort of loyalty to Trump that led to his faux firing from Teneo in June 2019. Mistakenly believing that Nadler had disrespected then White House communications director Hope Hicks, Miller, in a Twitter tirade, called Nadler, among other things, “fat and nasty”, “gross”, “Mr Muffin Top” and a “scumbag”. The tweets were laced with obscenities. Teneo’s senior officials thought the spat was detrimental to its public image, leading to the firm’s feigned severing ties with Miller. Teneo is best known for its ties to the Democratic establishment. It was largely the creation of Doug Band, who became a top aide to former president Bill Clinton after leaving the White House. Bill and Hillary Clinton later severed their ties with Band, alleging Band and Teneo had exploited Band’s previously close relationship with both of them for his personal gain. With the election of Trump, Teneo found itself without anyone at the firm with close ties to Trump or his administration – hence the value it put on retaining Miller’s services, including after his fight with Nadler. For Miller, his new position as a managing director for Teneo was a lucrative default: after Trump was elected president, Miller was named to be White House communications director. But after disclosures of the extramarital affair with Delgado, Miller withdrew his name to serve in the new administration. Subsequently, Miller also admitted numerous other sexual encounters with escorts and prostitutes in the course of a failed libel action against the website Gizmodo. He also admitted in that failed suit an affair with an adviser to Republican senator Ted Cruz, whose presidential campaign Miller had earlier worked on. Miller told the Guardian that he regrets such past conduct and is now working to be a better man: “Every day I work to make myself a better husband and father, and by God’s grace I have been given another opportunity to make my family proud again. But Miller’s agreement to keep his new status at Teneo hidden quickly ran into legal problems from his private life. On 27 June, only three days after Miller signed his new contract with Teneo, Miller filed a sworn statement in the court that he “has had a substantial change in financial circumstances. At the time, the petitioner (Miller) was in a much better financial position than he is today.” They’re bottom-feeders who are showing their true colors Jason Miller As a result of this, Miller sought from a court a reduction in the amount he had to pay in child support. He told the court: “Since temporary support is subject to modification … [Miller] is requesting that the child support he currently is paying be abated and the amount of his child support obligation be substantially modified.” Miller signed the statement directly below a line which read: “Under penalties of perjury, I declare that I have read the foregoing verified motion to abate and modify temporary child support and the facts stated in it are true.” At the time, Miller was also scheduled to fly to Miami to give a deposition in the case that 2 July. Miller now claimed that he could not afford to do so: “Unfortunately, the petitioner has just sustained a major financial setback that has caused a major setback in his professional and personal life.” On 15 July 2019, Miller filed another motion in court, in which he asserted under oath he “does not have the financial ability to meet [his] child support”. Citing his purported unemployment, Miller also sought to have the trial scheduled to hear the case be postponed, claiming that “he does not have the financial wherewithal to proceed”. And in yet another motion filed that same day, Miller claimed he no longer had the “financial ability” to pay Delgaldo’s legal bills, as he had been required by the court to pay. To demonstrate that he was out of work, Miller cited news articles falsely reporting he had resigned from Teneo. “The petitioner’s unemployment is public knowledge,” Miller wrote in one filing. Left unsaid was that these news reports were the result of reporters having been misled by Miller.

  • A Wisconsin QAnon believer shot soldiers with a paintball gun days after traveling to DC in hopes of a phony Trump inauguration, federal investigators say

    According to a federal criminal complaint, a QAnon believer in Wisconsin shot paintballs at Army reservists 10 days after going to DC for a "true inauguration day" for Trump.

  • What McConnell’s living hell, filibuster-less Senate would look like

    A Senate operating in the "nuclear winter" Minority Leader Mitch McConnell promises if the filibuster is eliminated is one in which lawmakers face incessant roll calls and other inconveniences turning their comfortable lives into a living hell.Why it matters: In employing apocalyptic language to warn about a "scorched-earth" response, the Kentucky Republican is trying to scare Democrats away from the tool they're considering to break through the GOP's own political obstinance.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeSome tools at McConnell's disposal:Demanding roll call votes on procedural points of order, forcing Democratic senators and Vice President Kamala Harris — the tie-breaking 51st vote — to live on standby at the Capitol.Unnecessary quorum calls, pausing Senate business while the secretary issues a roll call vote to ensure all 100 senators are present on the floor. It only takes one member to call for it.Rotating Republicans onto the floor for hours-long debate about motions and bills — reminiscent of the technique illustrated in the 1939 movie “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington."Asking Senate secretaries to read through lengthy bills and amendments, similar to what Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) did before a vote on President Biden's coronavirus relief package — which took more than 10 hours.Senate GOP aides say they could introduce 2,000-page substitute amendments to make the process particularly tedious.Senate aides say McConnell would be very strategic about how he and other Republicans fiddle with the rules, and they insist he isn't bluffing.They point to a Wall Street Journal opinion piece by columnist Kim Strassel, saying it was "spot on" in detailing the pain McConnell could inflict if Democrats go down this route.Strassel wrote:"The Senate convenes. Quorum call. The presiding officer asks for consent to forgo reading yesterday’s journal. Republicans object. Roll call vote. The officer asks for consent to speed through 'morning business.' Republicans object.""Democrats move to get on an issue. Point of order. Roll-call vote. Quorum call. Republicans object to the motion. Roll-call vote. A speech. Quorum call. Etc., and so on, until adjournment."The other side: Democrats insist they've heard it before, and their supporters are sick of McConnell's rhetoric — especially after he changed the filibuster rule to let President Trump fill three Supreme Court seats.Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), speaking last week on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," dismissed McConnell’s talk as a “blustery threat."“We're not going to be deterred. We're going to go forward because we know the American people demand, need, want bold change. And we're going to do it. Mitch McConnell can do all the threatening and bluster he wants. It's not going to stop us,” Schumer said.Senate Democratic aides also characterized these tactics as acts of futility that would ultimately delay the inevitable.Regardless of the arduous mechanisms the GOP could implement, they say, if Democrats were to eliminate the filibuster, they’ll be able to enact far more of their agenda.They'd also be very painful for Republicans, who would need to spend far more time in the Capitol than they do now when they’d rather be back in their districts. “In the end, this would be obstruction for the sake of obstruction,” one senior Democratic aide said.The backdrop: Democrats are a long way off from reforming the filibuster, let alone eliminating it, and it’s unlikely they’ll get the votes to do so in the current Senate given two moderates who have pledged to keep it. But McConnell has said he's also willing to use these tools if Democrats find other ways — such as using the budget reconciliation process — to leave the GOP out of key decisions.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Georgia Prosecutors Eye ‘False Statement’ Charges for Rudy Giuliani and Team Trump

    John Bazemore/APLocal prosecutors in Fulton County, Georgia, are actively researching whether they can apply “false statement” charges against Rudy Giuliani and other members of Donald Trump’s team for their mendacity-packed attempts to meddle with the state’s 2020 election results, according to a person familiar with the matter.Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer and a former New York City mayor, twice presented Georgia state legislators withfake evidence and wild allegations of a conspiracy theory to commit widespread election fraud. Separately, on two recorded phone calls to state election officials, then-President Trump made specific false claims that votes for him were discarded and suitcases full of votes for Joe Biden were trucked in.In a Feb. 10 letter to state officials that was first made public by The New York Times, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis did note that her investigation includes—among other crimes—potential violations of Georgia laws prohibiting “the making of false statements to state and local governmental bodies.”But, until now, there has been no focus on the legal team’s efforts to explore that specific criminal charge. Instead, news stories have touched on the district attorney’s potential use of election fraud or racketeering charges against Trump’s inner circle. The latter would require that prosecutors prove a pattern of corruption—similar to the way law enforcement finds that mafia bosses direct underlings. The idea here would be to prove that Trump and his lieutenants conspired in a “criminal enterprise” to undermine a legitimate election.Several former Georgia district attorneys told The Daily Beast that investigators are likely relying on a state law that makes it a felony to “knowingly and willfully” make a false statement on “any matter within the jurisdiction” of the state government. The criminal charge carries a punishment of one to five years in prison.Applying this state law to the former president's attorney would be a beyond-rare strategy, former prosecutors say. But then again, so was Team Trump’s conduct after the election.The Fulton DA’s public integrity team is said to be zeroing in on the wild claims Giuliani made to Georgia’s state legislators—an integral part of Trump’s multi-faceted attempt to overturn the 2020 election results by pressuring lawmakers and making court challenges. Also under review: Trump’s numerous erroneous assertions in his direct phone calls to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (first reported by The Washington Post) and his six-minute phone chat with an elections investigator (whose audio was made public by The Wall Street Journal).On Tuesday, The Daily Beast reached attorney Cleta Mitchell, a member of Trump’s legal team who played a key role on the phone call with Raffensperger.“I have nothing to say about it. I’ll deal with it at the appropriate time,” Mitchell said. She and all others on that call are expected to be approached by Georgia investigators.Trump advisers did not provide comment on this story, and neither did Giuliani; the former New York City mayor’s attorney Joseph Sibley declined to comment on Tuesday evening. However, a person familiar with the matter said that the former president’s legal strategy to counter any false statement charges would likely involve a free-speech defense, though such discussions are preliminary at the moment.This effort by a Georgia prosecutor is one of several government cases that Trump is now facing. New York state Attorney General Letitia James and Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. are both investigating the Trump Organization over potential insurance and bank fraud involving lucrative real estate properties all over the country. Trump is also up against several individual lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct.In recent weeks, Trump has remained, for the most part, publicly mum about this criminal probe. Shortly after the investigation launched, his senior adviser Jason Miller alleged that “this is simply the Democrats’ latest attempt to score political points by continuing their witch hunt against President Trump, and everybody sees through it.”Giuliani, acting on Trump’s behalf, went before the Georgia state Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Dec. 3, 2020 and laid out the bogus details of his election conspiracy claim.Among his worst blatant lies: that the state counted 96,600 “phantom votes.” That’s the same bonkers claim that fueled Sidney Powell’s attempt to overturn Georgia’s election results with her so-called “Kraken” lawsuit—one that was promptly tossed out by a federal judge.Giuliani also paraded several widely discredited witnesses, including a little-known cybersecurity consultant (and Republican congressional candidate) who wrongly asserted that voting machines across the country in 2020 were technologically flawed. Russ Ramsland’s claims were debunked by top election security experts who made clear that his Texas firm, Allied Security Operations Group, completely misunderstood the technology inside voting machines.In addition, Giuliani played an edited clip of surveillance video from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which he claimed proved ballot-counting irregularities. That video was later analyzed by state election officials, who went frame-by-frame with journalists to prove that there were no “mystery ballot boxes.”Giuliani repeated the effort one week later on Dec. 10, when he presented his case before the state’s House Governmental Affairs Committee.Former Georgia prosecutors told The Daily Beast that any use of false statement charges would be a novel—and difficult—undertaking.“I think it's clearly going to be an uphill climb,” said Kenneth W. Mauldin, who retired last year after 20 years as the district attorney in the area covering the city of Athens.If Fulton prosecutors pursue false statement charges, Mauldin said, they will have to contend with jurors who mistakenly believe these election conspiracies—and wouldn’t think such statements are actually false. He said defense attorneys could also attempt to bring in conservative Georgia legislators who don’t believe they were lied to.Charging someone with false statements for lying to legislators would also be unheard of, said Alan Cook, a former district attorney who served as the director of the University of Georgia law school’s prosecutorial justice program for almost two decades.“It would be highly unusual to use the false statement statutes in a circumstance like this,” he said. “In 13 years as a prosecutor, I probably only used the statute a half dozen times. It's typically used when state or local investigators are investigating a crime and they interview a witness who willfully and knowingly gives false information that misleads the investigators.”As in: pointing cops in the wrong direction when they’re looking for a fugitive.However, Titus T. Nichols, a former violent crimes prosecutor in Augusta, said that hitting Trump’s conspiracy theory-spewing team in Georgia with false statements charges is right in line with the spirit of the law.“This is precisely to stop people from doing this stupid thing—it wastes the government's time,” said Nichols, who now teaches as an adjunct law professor at the University of Georgia. “When you start going deep into ridiculous theories, you cross that line from ‘I'm giving my opinion,’ to ‘I'm purposely giving false information.’”Giuliani’s decision to present an edited video as fake evidence of a fake crime crosses that threshold, Nichols explained.“He knows that he's lying when he says that. There are no secret ballots. That's him presenting false information. And with him being an attorney, it's even more clear that he's lying. As a lawyer, you can't just make up ridiculous theories,” he said.Nichols said Giuliani will be held to a higher standard because he’s a lawyer—albeit one whose professional status is under threat, given that New York is now considering disbarring the man who was once Manhattan’s U.S. Attorney.As difficult as it might be to make false statement charges stick in Georgia, that approach has proved to be a reliable tool against Trump’s allies at the federal level. Ex-campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with the FBI’s investigation into Russian election interference. London lawyer Alex Van der Zwaan paid the price for lying to federal agents about communicating with Trump campaign deputy chair Rick Gates. And one-time Trump confidant Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to making false statements to a federally insured bank.There’s no indication that Giuliani committed what would be an entirely different crime: perjury. Prosecutors could go after someone who lies while testifying under oath, as witnesses are forced to do in state court. But that’s not the case here. In Georgia, people who testify before state Senate and House committees are not placed under oath, staff in both chambers told The Daily Beast.Former prosecutors said it would be much harder for investigators to slap false statement charges against Trump, because his long ramblings were not formally presented before a governmental body and mostly made up of misplaced opinions that he, in fact, won the election.“It’s almost like when someone is selling you a car. They're gonna say it's a great car,” Cook said.Instead, in her letters to officials, the Fulton County district attorney has indicated that Trump and his team could be facing even more serious charges: solicitation of election fraud, conspiracy, and racketeering. As part of that effort, Willis has even hired the attorney who literally wrote the book on state RICO charges, John E. Floyd.And at the core of that inquiry is Trump’s appeal to the state’s top elections official on his Jan. 2 call.“So look,” Trump told Raffensperger. “All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have.”Biden beat Trump in Georgia by 11,779 votes. The ex-president’s comment could be plainly understood to mean that he asked a Georgia state official to change the results of an election—which is specifically listed as a first-degree crime. The very last elections-related offense listed in the Georgia state code makes it illegal to solicit someone to engage in fraud. The punishment is up to three years in prison.Then again, that kind of behavior also breaks federal law—as former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder quickly pointed out when that call went public. That one’s five years.As you listen to the tape consider this federal criminal statute. pic.twitter.com/eqoP1cVob5— Eric Holder (@EricHolder) January 4, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • President Biden to hold first White House press conference today

    After 64 days in office, President Joe Biden will hold his first formal press conference. The questions from reporters are expected to run the gamut from voting rights to migration to the pandemic. CBS News' Elise Preston joins Anne-Marie Green on "CBSN AM" with a look at what to expect.

  • A Trio of Eye-Popping Colored Diamonds Could Fetch up to $8 Million at Christie’s

    The April auction will offer 217 exceptional lots.

  • NASA discusses Mars mission, helicopter

    NASA's Ingenuity helicopter will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on Mars no sooner than April 8. (March 24)

  • With a ‘happy head,’ Valtteri Bottas enters F1 season with a new mindset at Mercedes

    After working on his mental game for a 'happy head' in 2021, Valtteri Bottas will try anew to match Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton this season.

  • 'This is the time' for politicians to act on gun violence

    Testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee about gun violence today, Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence's Robyn Thomas believes the latest mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder add greater urgency to the issue. She says the American people are "fed up" with their national leaders for not taking action. "This is the time for them to do that."

  • OneWeb sends up 36 broadband internet satellites

    The first of what should be several batches of spacecraft this year is launched from Russia's far east.

  • Democrat says failure to pass gun legislation makes Congress complicit in violence

    Lawmakers in Washington are looking at gun legislation less than 24 hours after 10 people died in a shooting in Boulder, Colo.

  • Bolsonaro under fire as Brazil hits 300,000 virus deaths

    Mere miles from Brazil’s presidential palace, the bodies of COVID-19 victims were laid on floors of hospitals whose morgues were overflowing. Meanwhile, a smiling President Jair Bolsonaro met hundreds of supporters to pass out pieces of green-and-yellow cake in celebration of his 66th birthday. Brazil was in political disarray as it surpassed 300,000 deaths from the virus Wednesday evening.

  • Secret until now, records reveal clash over the Trump DOJ’s demand for NC voter data

    Federal prosecutors said repeatedly they suspected “pervasive” and “systemic” fraud, but in the end charged 70 people out of millions of NC voters and found no conspiracy.

  • The Real-Life ‘Killer Clown’ That Terrorized America

    Marty Zielinski/PeacockJohn Wayne Gacy was one of America’s most prolific—and horrific—serial killers, responsible for the deaths of 33 young men, 26 of whom he buried in the crawlspace beneath his Norwood Park Township home in Chicago. An egomaniacal sociopath who ran a remodeling business, had strong local political ties (and aspirations), and moonlit as a children’s hospital clown named Pogo, Gacy was the worst of the worst. He was also, unsurprisingly, a cunning liar, as reconfirmed by a 1992 interview that functions as the centerpiece of John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, in which he claims that the police and media “created this fantasy monster image” of him, and that “I had nothing to do with the murders of anyone.” Rarely has a cocky killer lied so much, and so brazenly.In fact, the only true thing he may say in the entire chat, conducted by legendary FBI profiler Robert Ressler, is that “clowning has taken a bad name because of what they’ve used in my case.” When a Strange Collection of Sex Toys Led to a Dead BodyPremiering March 25 on Peacock, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise is part history lesson, part psychological inquiry, and part showcase of cold, deceptive inhumanity, treading a fine line throughout between investigation and voyeurism. Its main hook is that 1992 conversation between Gacy and Ressler, which gazes in close-up at the incarcerated killer as he chats amiably and confidently about his innocence—he goes so far as to say that he didn’t even know the dead—while flipping through an enormous tome of research material that, he believes, exonerates him. No one on planet Earth is buying that nonsense, including this docuseries. Yet if anyone comes close, it’s Craig Bowley, a long-time prison correspondent with Gacy who helped set up Ressler’s videotaped meeting with the fiend, and who spent years befriending him, to the point that he recounts being just about heartbroken when he finally had to say goodbye—via a hug—to his long-time acquaintance and confidant.Bowley’s warped fascination with Gacy is an area into which John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise might have pried much harder. For the most part, however, this six-part non-fiction venture is a bit too comprehensive; like so many of its genre brethren, it could have been at least one episode shorter without losing any key facts or insights. That’s especially felt in its back half, when an inordinate amount of attention is given to the minutiae of Gacy’s trial (and, in particular, his futile insanity defense), as well as on efforts to name the handful of victims who were never officially identified at the time. Such topics are relevant to the larger portrait painted here, but more concision would have strengthened those passages’ impact, as well as improved the proceedings’ momentum.Fortunately, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise is otherwise exhaustive, illuminating, and intriguing. The Gacy it reveals is a ruthlessly ambitious, narcissistic man who grew up with an abusive alcoholic father and a sexual appetite for young men. He was married and divorced twice (fathering kids with his first wife), all while carrying on homosexual trysts with countless individuals (he held firm to the line that he was bisexual). He strove to make inroads with political organizations and power players in Chicago (sometimes via the dissemination and promotion of pornography), and he ran a remodeling business staffed with male teens who had a suspicious habit of disappearing. When one potential recruit, 15-year-old Des Plains native Robert Piest, vanished in 1978 while seeing Gacy about a job—this as the boy’s mother waited for him outside his place of employment—cops began snooping around. What they eventually found was a mass grave the likes of which had never been seen before.Utilizing interviews with detectives, journalists, relatives, friends, victims’ family members and more, as well as archival news broadcasts, crime scene footage, home movies and photographs, John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise provides a thorough account of cops’ surveillance and arrest of Gacy, and the excavation of his nightmare dwelling. The series eschews formal sensationalism at most turns; dramatic recreations are absent (only staged shots of sets resembling key locations are employed), and images of Gacy as Pogo—a guise he didn’t use to lure victims—are kept to a minimum. There’s a sobering quality to its storytelling, which also looks at Gacy’s checkered pre-Chicago past in Iowa, where he was convicted of sexually assaulting a state representative’s teenage son and was given 10 years behind bars at Anamosa State Penitentiary.That Gacy was paroled only 18 months into that sentence proves one of many instances in which the criminal justice and law enforcement systems came up short. John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise details how Gacy repeatedly appeared on cops’ radar for various crimes and missing persons cases, and yet always seemed to skirt by, whether due to his personality or the political connections he’d made throughout the area. Moreover, in its epilogue chapter, the series contends that police, fearful of dredging up revelations that would cast a disparaging light on their initial investigation, may have deliberately ignored leads and evidence in subsequent years that would have unearthed additional Gacy victims (he boasted that his body count was closer to 45).Overt and implied accusations against the police are regular components of John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, and they’re complemented by a rather persuasive conspiracy theory regarding the possibility that Gacy didn’t act alone, but was instead aided by members of John Norman’s pedophilic sex-trafficking ring that Gacy was linked to via an employee (Phil Paske). Gacy’s familiarity with those individuals, as well as with his shady trench-digging cronies Michael Rossi and David Cram, makes it wholly possible that others helped him carry out facets of his long-running killing spree. Consequently, even though Gacy was executed by lethal injection on May 10, 1994, the case continues to pose uneasily answered questions.John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise’s conclusion makes a convincing argument that, in some respects, more should still be done—for example, cops digging up the yard at the apartment building where Gacy’s mom used to live, and where he very possibly buried more bodies. What needs no further elaboration, however, is the depths of Gacy’s deviant depravity, which despite his affable 1992 routine to Ressler, can be seen lurking behind his hard, emotionless eyes.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Somalia photography: 'I want it to be normal for women to take photos'

    A photography exhibition in Somalia by two women challenges the way the country is seen.

  • New Poll Shows Newsom Ahead In Recall Vote, But Latinos Could Be A Problem For Governor

    A new poll of 900 Californians shows embattled governor Gavin Newsom narrowly beating the recall vote he seems almost certain to face this fall. Of likely voters, 52.5% say they would vote against recalling the governor. In that same category, 34.6% say they would vote in favor of the effort. Among all voters, the delta […]

  • Here’s The Fun New Way Republican Men Are Threatening Public Safety

    According to the strict rules of masculinity, manly men should not recycle, lean in a certain direction, or wear a face mask. Now, evidently, the latest unnecessarily gendered action is receiving the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine and becoming immune to a contagious illness that has killed nearly 3 million people worldwide. With each day, more Americans become eligible for vaccination, but certain demographics are more hesitant to take advantage of the shot. According to a new NPR/Marist study, 41% of self-identified Republicans, 34% of Independents, and 11% of Democrats say they do not plan on becoming vaccinated. Americans were also broken down by race, generation, education level, and voting history, and Republican men comprise the most anti-vaccine group. Compared to 34% of Republican women, 14% of Democrat women, and only 6% of Democrat men, 49% of Republican men say they will not get the vaccine. According to Nigel Barber, PhD, men have always been more likely to take life-threatening, “deliberate risks” than women. This can explain why men were more hesitant to mask up, too. “Men were more likely to say masks make them feel not cool. Mask-wearing represents a stigma for men,” Barber wrote in Psychology Today. “Wearing a mask expresses vulnerability. As a sign of risk aversion, it is perceived as unmanly.” He also wrote that men believe themselves to be lower-risk for COVID-19 than women, which is factually inaccurate. Melissa Deckman, a Washington College politics professor who specializes in gender, told The Lily that some men just don’t find vaccines “manly” and that succumbing to vaccination might mean admitting they are not invincible. Lots to unpack here! Republicans have also refused the vaccine for a variety of reasons, including distrust of Joe Biden’s administration, fears that the vaccine was “rushed,” and the belief that the virus was never life-threatening in the first place. According to Dr. Peter Hotez, a vaccine scientist, some Republicans feel that by turning down the vaccine, they’re supporting their political party. “Being against vaccines has been seen now as a badge or as a sign of loyalty to the Republican Party,” Hotez told PBS News Hour. This is also very publicly apparent. Conservative pundits like Tucker Carlson have expressed doubts about the shot. Donald Trump — whose voters are overwhelmingly uninterested in inoculation, according to the NPR poll — got his vaccine in January, although he declined to do so publicly, and didn’t even share that he had received it until this month. “I would recommend it to a lot of people that don’t want to get it. And a lot of those people voted for me, frankly,” he recently said on Fox News. “But again, we have our freedoms, and we have to live by that. And I agree with that also.” (One might think Trump’s supporters would be clamoring to receive the vaccine, seeing as he’s repeatedly stated it was his doing. Still, 47% of his supporters don’t want the “beautiful” shot.) Public health officials say that between 70 and 85% of the population must take the vaccine in order to reach herd immunity, and Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that the vaccine needs bipartisan support. “The numbers you gave are so disturbing, how such a large proportion of a certain group of people would not want to get vaccinated merely because of political consideration,” Fauci told Meet the Press. “We’ve got to dissociate political persuasion from what’s common sense, no-brainer, public health things.” In other words, toxic masculinity is now a public health crisis. Literally. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?Republicans Vote Down Violence Against Women ActStacey Dash Is Sorry For Being A RepublicanRepublicans Criticize Biden For Saying "Nance"

  • Senate Narrowly Confirms Rachel Levine as Assistant Health Secretary

    The Senate voted 52-48 to confirm Dr. Rachel Levine as assistant health secretary on Wednesday. Senators Susan Collins (R., Maine) and Lisa Murkowski (R., Alaska) were the only two Republicans to vote with Democrats in favor of Levine’s confirmation. Levine is the first transgender person ever confirmed to a government position by the Senate. “I firmly believe that turning points, such as today’s Senate confirmation vote for Dr. Levine’s appointment, are powerful indications that this nation is truly heading down the pathway to lasting transgender equality,” Raffi Freedman-Gurspan, an Obama administration official who was the first transgender person to work at the White House, told the Washington Post. Levine, a pediatrician by training, was appointed Pennsylvania health secretary by Governor Tom Wolfe in 2017. Levine faced calls to resign in Spring 2020 following reports that she removed her mother from a personal care home, after ordering state nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients who were discharged from hospitals. “My mother requested, and my sister and I as her children complied to move her to another location during the Covid-19 outbreak,” Levine said at the time, adding that her mother is “more than competent to make her own decisions.” During her confirmation hearings, Senator Rand Paul (R., Ky.) questioned Levine on whether she supported allowing minors to decide to transition to another sex. “Dr. Levine, do you believe that minors are capable of making such a life-changing decision as changing one’s sex?” Paul asked. Levine replied that “transgender medicine is a very complex and nuanced field with robust research and standards of care that have been developed.”