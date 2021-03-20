The GOP prepares to go on the defensive as D.C. statehood movement gains momentum
The campaign for Washington, D.C., to become the 51st state has been gaining momentum in the Democratic Party, The Washington Post reports. Several Democratic lawmakers, like Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), said the urgency stems both from a "powerful democratic imperative for getting everybody equal political rights and representation" and also the sense that "the Senate has become the principal obstacle to social progress across a whole range of issues." In other words, two more senators from the heavily blue capital city would help Democrats achieve their objectives in Congress.
But as the idea becomes more and more of a priority for Democrats, it's also glaring brighter on the Republican Party's radar. "Our base is concerned," Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, told the Post. "This is the first step of their political power grab. And we're going to make sure that America knows what they're trying to do and why it wasn't created as a state to begin with."
In reaction to Comer's quote, CBS News' Wesley Lowery argued against the idea that the D.C. statehood movement is just a Democratic "power grab" in disguise, noting that he'd like to hear a counterargument about why the city's population should continue to be taxed without any votes in Congress. Read more at The Washington Post.
If statehood is a "power grab", would like to hear voices on the right explain how they propose to remedy the fact that half a million American citizens, primarily black, currently face taxation without equal representation - or is that acceptable to them? https://t.co/NsJET41khk pic.twitter.com/mMNL0WXTJU
— Wesley (@WesleyLowery) March 20, 2021
