The GOP prepares to go on the defensive as D.C. statehood movement gains momentum

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim O'Donnell
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The campaign for Washington, D.C., to become the 51st state has been gaining momentum in the Democratic Party, The Washington Post reports. Several Democratic lawmakers, like Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), said the urgency stems both from a "powerful democratic imperative for getting everybody equal political rights and representation" and also the sense that "the Senate has become the principal obstacle to social progress across a whole range of issues." In other words, two more senators from the heavily blue capital city would help Democrats achieve their objectives in Congress.

But as the idea becomes more and more of a priority for Democrats, it's also glaring brighter on the Republican Party's radar. "Our base is concerned," Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), the top Republican on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, told the Post. "This is the first step of their political power grab. And we're going to make sure that America knows what they're trying to do and why it wasn't created as a state to begin with."

In reaction to Comer's quote, CBS News' Wesley Lowery argued against the idea that the D.C. statehood movement is just a Democratic "power grab" in disguise, noting that he'd like to hear a counterargument about why the city's population should continue to be taxed without any votes in Congress. Read more at The Washington Post.

More stories from theweek.com
Matthew McConaughey for governor?
5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threat
Susan Collins is baffled as to why the White House 'would want to alienate' her

Recommended Stories

  • Domestic abusers, stalkers and sex offenders to be registered on super-database

    Domestic abusers, stalkers and sex offenders will be registered on a super-database under plans being drawn up by the Government. Ministers are looking to set up a single database that would enable police and probation services to track offenders guilty of violence against women more effectively following the outcry after the death of Sarah Everard. Anyone on the register would be required to tell police of any change of address or name - a tactic commonly used by sex offenders, or the start of any new relationship. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, and Robert Buckland, the Justice Secretary, are minded to create a single database after a defeat last week in the House of Lords on an amendment to the domestic abuse bill that would require them to set up a register for stalkers. They were defeated by 327 to 232 votes – a majority of 95 – on the proposal that would create a new statutory duty to force serial offenders to be put on a national register and closely monitored like serious sex criminals. A Government source said: “Creating multiple databases is never a good idea. The principle would be to set up one.” The amendment is due to be considered by MPs in the Commons after Easter but a Government decision on creating a database is likely to be part of a wider shake-up of laws and measures to protect women and girls from violence. Ms Patel’s consultation on violence against women and girls received 78,000 responses in three days after being reopened in the wake of the death of Ms Everard. It could delay the final plans beyond the planned Summer launch as officials analyse the total 150,000 responses. Plans for a register of stalkers was first revealed in the Telegraph last week. It's thought the single database including a wider range of offences is now the most likely policy to get ministerial backing. Other measures being considered include a new offence of sexual harassment in public, which has been championed by the Government’s independent adviser Nimco Ali, and the formal inclusion of misogyny as a hate crime meriting longer sentences for offenders. The campaign for a database has been led by Laura Richards, former head of Scotland Yard’s Homicide Prevention Unit, who has compiled a report into 31 cases where women were killed after the failure by police and other agencies to tackle their attackers’ previous violence. They include women who died despite persistent abuse that should have been more thoroughly investigated and prosecuted, or who were left in the dark about their partners’ previous violence before they were murdered. Ms Richards, who also headed the Met’s Violent Crime and Intelligence Analysis Unit, backed the idea of expanding the Violent and Sex Offender Register (VISOR) to include any serial domestic abuser or stalker, defined as those who had committed offences against two or more victims. She believed it could be extended eventually to include intelligence on suspected offenders who may not have been convicted, with other agencies such as social services also given graded access to the database. As well requiring address and personal details, it could allow the courts and police to impose restrictions on computer use and monitoring movement by electronic tagging and curfews. Failure to comply with the restrictions would result in a recall to prison if they had previously been convicted or other court-imposed sanctions. Ms Richards said: “It would be the biggest cultural shift in my professional opinion to change the focus so that we look at perpetrators behaviour and ask questions about them instead of saying: ‘Why was she out at 9.30pm?’ It’s important in changing the culture and saving lives.”

  • Ted Cruz falsely claimed Democrats want to give 'illegal aliens' and 'child molesters' the right to vote during a leaked invite-only call with GOP state lawmakers

    The call happened during the ongoing battle over voting rights, with GOP lawmakers in key states introducing bills to restrict voting.

  • House passes bipartisan bill to grant legal status to undocumented farmworkers

    The House voted 247-174 on Thursday to pass a bipartisan bill that would allow an estimated 1 million undocumented farmworkers and their children to gain legal status through continued employment. Why it matters: Farmworkers and crop hands were designated essential workers during the pandemic. The bill would allow them to apply for legal status after working in agriculture for at least 180 days over two years. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNine representatives did not vote on the bill.The big picture: The Farm Workforce Modernization Act is part of Democrats' first push this year to overhaul the country's immigration laws.Lawmakers are also considering a bill to create a path to citizenship for Dreamers, immigrants brought into the country illegally as children and who grew up in the U.S.What they're saying: "Farmworkers are getting infected and dying from COVID at a much higher rate than the general public. They are literally dying to feed you ... we must protect and secure our food supply chain," Rep. Raul Ruiz (D-Calif.), chairman of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, said in a statement to reporters on Thursday. "Without the immigrant farmworkers, the undocumented immigrant farmworkers, we couldn't grow our crops or feed our people," House Judiciary Chair Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.) said.Context: The Biden administration faces a growing crisis at the border with the arrival of hundreds of undocumented children, most fleeing violence and extreme poverty in Central America. What to watch: Reps. Dan Newhouse of Washington and Mike Simpson of Idaho on Thursday are among the 12 Republican co-sponsors in the House. The bill's future in the Senate, however, is uncertain. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A Florida man was sentenced to 7 years after pretending to be associated with the Wu-Tang Clan and Roc Nation to scam hotels

    Aaron Barnes-Burpo and his co-defendant told hotels and other businesses they were with Wu-tang Clan and Jay-Z's Roc Nation, the DOJ said.

  • Biden, Harris imply Trump bears some responsibility for surge in violence against people of Asian descent

    President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday met with leaders of Atlanta's Asian-American community in the wake of a mass shooting at three different Atlanta area spas during which a lone suspect killed eight people, including six women of Asian descent. At the moment, authorities are still investigating the suspect's motive. In his confession, Robert Aaron Long reportedly said he acted because of a sex addiction, but there remains widespread speculation that he was targeting people of Asian descent. "Whatever the killer's motive, these facts are clear," Harris said in public remarks after Friday's meeting. "Six out of the eight people killed on Tuesday night were of Asian descent. Seven were women. The shootings took place in businesses owned by Asian-Americans. The shootings took place as violent crimes and discrimination against Asian-Americans [have] risen dramatically over the last year." Biden and Harris both also appeared to place some responsibility for the recent surge in violence against people of Asian descent in the United States on former President Donald Trump, though they didn't directly name him. "For the last year, we've had people in positions of incredible power scapegoating Asian-Americans, people with the biggest pulpits, spreading this kind of hate," Harris said, likely alluding to politicians like Trump who called the novel coronavirus that sparked the pandemic, the "China virus." "We've always known words have consequences," Biden said. "It's the 'coronavirus.' Full stop." Read more at The New York Times and The Associated Press. More stories from theweek.comMatthew McConaughey for governor?5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatSusan Collins is baffled as to why the White House 'would want to alienate' her

  • Both Fox News and Russian state media are trying to get Biden to debate Putin

    Some say there's a rule in politics that if you're demanding your opponent debate you, "you know you're losing," as CNN's Manu Raju has put it. Even so, several Fox News hosts and guests, as well as Kremlin-controlled media, are pushing for President Biden to debate Russian President Vladimir Putin, for some reason. The Kremlin was unsurprisingly displeased by Biden labeling Putin a killer this week, and Putin later challenged Biden to a debate of sorts. "I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live," he said, reports ABC News. State-controlled media in Russia has continued to repeat the demand for a "duel," reports The Daily Beast. Kremlin-controlled Russian state media keeps demanding that President Biden debate Putin, except now they're describing it as a "duel." pic.twitter.com/4GGgly8yhk — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 19, 2021 Over at Fox News, Sean Hannity seemed to agree it was a good idea. "What have I been saying?" he said, noting Biden would have "no time to prepare" if he agreed to Putin's suggestion of meeting as early as Friday or Monday. He argued Biden has so far been "protected" by U.S. media, and a live debate would show his true colors. Outnumbered host Harris Faulkner said it would be "hypocritical" for Biden not to debate. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) grinningly predicted "I don't think the American would prevail" in such a debate. They're rooting for Putin pic.twitter.com/WcNjxcFkLR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 19, 2021 Vox's Aaron Rupar argued the Fox clips amounted to "rooting for Putin," something The New York Times' Ezra Klein agreed with, calling it a "really remarkable moment in what the American Right has become." Project Lincoln conservative Stuart Stevens said "If you had asked me 20+ years ago if the Republican Party was going to become the Putin Cheerleading Squad, I'd have bet more likely the sun would become a giant red star first." While it's unclear exactly what Putin even wants to debate Biden over, Russia-owned outlet RT tried to get "#ChickenJoe" trending, so far largely unsuccessfully. More stories from theweek.comMatthew McConaughey for governor?5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's filibuster threatSusan Collins is baffled as to why the White House 'would want to alienate' her

  • ‘God, no’: GOP immigration allies disappear as crisis mounts

    A bipartisan group is looking to break the chamber's gridlock, but few Senate Republicans are leaping to help Biden.

  • Dear White People: Black people don’t need your ‘sorry’ — we need action

    Last week, we saw some of this play out when The Talk host Sharon Osbourne got into a heated conversation with her co-host Sheryl Underwood about a tweet she posted in support of her friend Piers Morgan. Morgan, who has had a nasty track record for being openly racist, said some really awful things about Meghan Markle. Instead of using her platform to challenge her friend, Osbourne tweeted that she stood by him, noting that Morgan is being paid to give his opinion and that he’s simply just “speaking his truth.”

  • ‘Borat’ Producer Says Giuliani Tried To Have Crew Arrested – Producers Guild Panel

    Monica Levinson, producer of Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm, said the film’s infamous Rudy Giuliani scene was even more harrowing for the filmmakers after the former mayor left the hotel room. The film features a scene in which Giuliani goes to the hotel bedroom with Maria Bakalova after an interview, appearing to expect sexual relations. Giuliani has […]

  • SpaceX engineer pleads guilty to selling insider trading tips on dark web

    An engineer working for Elon Musk's SpaceX pleaded guilty on Thursday to conspiracy to commit securities fraud by selling insider tips on the "dark web", the U.S. Department of Justice and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said on Thursday. The case was the first in which the SEC has brought an enforcement action alleging securities violations on the dark web, it said. James Roland Jones of Redondo Beach, California, faces a maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, the Department of Justice said.

  • GPS data helps feds identify Texas man accused of participating in Capitol riot

    Kevin Sam Blakely faces charges of entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

  • Biden administration to launch cyber attacks on Russia as feud with Putin escalates

    The Biden administration is preparing a series of aggressive cyber attacks on Russia in a major shift in tactics designed as a warning shot to rival powers. The attack, which is expected in the next fortnight, is in retaliation for the SolarWinds hack, the large-scale infiltration of American government agencies and corporations discovered late last year that was traced back to the Kremlin. It comes after Joe Biden this week engaged in a war of words with Vladimir Putin, calling the Russian president a "killer", while the White Houses attacked China for rights abuses in a tense opening of face-to-face talks. The US will not target civilian structures or networks, but the hack is instead designed as a direct challenge to Mr Putin, Russia’s President, and his cyber army, The Telegraph understands. The White House confirmed it will take “a mix of actions” - both “seen and unseen” - although it did not provide specifics on when and how it would do so. Any such move would mark a different tact taken by previous administrations, which have largely acted defensively against Moscow’s cyber warfare. Donald Trump took a much more cautious approach on Russia, being careful never to directly criticise or challenge the regime.

  • U.S. government to consider proposal to free Afghan drug lord in exchange for American contractor

    U.S. government agencies are again looking at a long-standing proposal to release an Afghan drug kingpin in exchange for concessions in peace talks, which would include the release of an American held in Afghanistan.

  • Derek Chauvin's attorney says the murder trial 'is not about race.' His own line of questioning suggests otherwise.

    Experts say the issue of race is at play not only in George Floyd's death but in the courtroom during jury selection for Derek Chauvin's murder trial.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling customer to wear mask, Texas police say

    A Jack in the Box manager was stabbed three times in a dispute over masks, police say.

  • Taiwan says China bolstering ability to attack, blockade island

    China is bolstering its ability to attack and blockade Taiwan, deploying long-range missiles to prevent foreign forces helping in the event of war and using psychological warfare to undermine faith in Taiwan's military, the island's defence ministry said. The ministry, in its once-every-four-years defence review, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, warned China was deploying "grey zone" warfare tactics to subdue the Chinese-claimed island, seeking to wear Taiwan down with repeated drills and activities near its airspace and waters. "China has continued to modernise its military and increase its capability in a war with Taiwan," it said.

  • Jack in the Box manager stabbed after telling man to wear mask

    Police say the suspect "belligerently refused" to cooperate with a store policy that requires face masks inside the establishment, before stabbing the manager three times.

  • Sperm whales taught each other how to avoid hunters' harpoons 200 years ago, according to new study

    Published by the Royal Society, the research was based on newly digitized logbooks from American whalers in the North Pacific during the 19th century.

  • Bill Maher Delightfully Mocks Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Rants About Race

    During “New Rules” at the end of Friday’s “Real Time,” Bill Maher took a brief break from the segment’s usual rants to slip in a pretty hilarious insult against Fox News Host Tucker Carlson — by pretty much just accurately summing up Carlson’s whole schtick. The joke was that one of the “New Rules” topics was a matter of absolutely pointless trivia, but Maher acted as though it was an issue of epic importance. Here’s how it went down. “New rule: Stop using the phrase plain vanilla. Vanilla is a flavor just like any other, it comes from the vanilla bean,” Maher said, while a caption called “Critical Taste Theory” appeared onscreen. “You know what other flavor comes from a bean? Chocolate. But you don’t hear the mainstream media using the term plain chocolate — but plain vanilla that’s somehow okay, but what is isn’t okay?” Then Maher ended the gag by suddenly saying “I’m Tucker Carlson Good night,” as a photo of Carlson appeared on screen. Also Read: 'Daily Show' Introduces New Streaming Service Tucker+, Featuring Tucker Carlson's Reactions to Everything (Video) Of course, the whole thing was a parody of how Carlson tends to talk about race — vaguely and broadly, but in terms that critics, even within Fox News, argue convey racist sentiments, for example how he has falsely claimed that George Floyd wasn’t murdered. Critics also note that Carlson has had multiple employees with ties to white nationalists, including the former head writer on his Fox News show, and several people at his old website, The Daily Caller. And John Oliver noted on a recent episode of “Last Week Tonight” that Carlson frequently says things that resemble white supremacist talking points. Carlson has consistently denied he is racist. In any case, the hinge of Maher’s joke is that “Critical Taste Theory” is an obvious pun on the racial justice concept known as “Critical Race Theory,” something Carlson has frequently complained about. You can probably figure out what the vanilla/chocolate part of the joke referred to for yourself. Read original story Bill Maher Delightfully Mocks Tucker Carlson’s Fox News Rants About Race At TheWrap

  • Meet North Texas, the next NCAA men's tournament team America can fall in love with

    Everyone in America will get to see North Texas on TV on Sunday, as it'll face No. 5 Villanova with perhaps the best chance to be the country's favorite underdog story.