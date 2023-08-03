GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley breaks silence on Trump indictment

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley reacted to the most recent indictments filed against former President Donald Trump on a New Hampshire radio show on Thursday.

Haley, speaking on the Pulse of NH-News Talk radio network, said she intentionally refrained from publishing a statement about the indictments following their announcement because she was tired of the spectacle.

"Unlike the other candidates, I didn't rush out with a statement yesterday on Trump's indictment for one simple reason — like most Americans, I'm tired of commenting on every Trump drama. I've lost track of whether this indictment is the third or fourth or the fifth," Haley said on the "Good Morning New Hampshire with Jack Heath" radio show.

Haley cited other national security and economic issues as more important focuses for her attention rather than the ongoing legal drama.

TRUMP INDICTED ON CHARGES OUT OF SPECIAL COUNSEL PROBE INTO JAN. 6

Republican presidential candidate and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley holds a rally in Greer, South Carolina.

She continued, "We should be focusing on how to stop China. We should be focusing on how to close the border. We need to be reversing Bidenomics. Putting a 77-year-old former president in prison doesn’t do any of that. We’ve got to move on already."

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump was indicted Tuesday on charges stemming from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

TRUMP'S 2024 GOP RIVALS WEIGH IN ON FORMER PRESIDENT'S JAN. 6 PROBE INDICTMENT

Trump was indicted on four federal charges: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights.

Trump has been ordered to appear in federal court in Washington, D.C., for his arraignment on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.

The William B. Bryant U.S. Courthouse Annex in Washington, D.C.

This is the second federal indictment the former president faces out of Smith’s investigation. Trump, who leads the 2024 GOP presidential primary field, has already pleaded not guilty to 37 counts related to his alleged improper retention of classified records from his presidency.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.