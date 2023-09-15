GOP presidential hopeful Scott cites challenges of growing up in poverty as need for US tax cuts

Fresh from rising to third in a poll among Republican presidential contenders, Tim Scott on Friday unveiled his new economic plan to small business owners at the Spark Center in Duncan.

"My plan is a simple one," Scott said. "It's called 'Build. Don't Borrow' because Joe Biden's economy has devastated the average person in our country. I want to make sure we focus on a plan that creates 10 million new American jobs by reducing the size of government and increases the size of the private sector."

The junior U.S. senator from South Carolina hosted a 45-minute roundtable discussion with nearly three dozen small business leaders at Spartanburg Community College's (SCC) The Spark Center, a 363,000-square-foot business incubator.

According to SCC, since 2007, the Spark Center has helped launch startups of 144 companies, create more than 122,000 jobs with a nearly $40 billion impact in the Upstate.

Scott first announced his new economic plan in Charleston Thursday. It seeks to cut government spending, reduce taxes and unleash American manufacturing and energy production.

He discussed details of his plan Friday in Duncan, and will hold a series of events with caucus-goers in Iowa Saturday, Sept. 16, and Monday, Sept. 18.

Former President Donald Trump continues to lead the crowded 2024 GOP presidential field with 46% support of 506 potential GOP primary voters in South Carolina, according to a new Monmouth University-Washington Post poll released Thursday. South Carolina will hold the first GOP primary in the South on Feb. 24,

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley placed second with 18% of the vote, and Scott placed third with 10%, moving ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis by one point.

Scott's Spark Center appearance in Duncan on Friday comes less than two weeks before the second Republican presidential primary debate on Sept. 27 in Simi Valley, California.

Scott, who did not have a breakout moment in the first GOP debate last month, has asked the Republican National Committee to change how it orders the candidates on stage for its next presidential debate.

At the Spark Center on Friday, Scott said his plan is designed to benefit average Americans who have fallen further behind since President Biden has held office.

"As a guy who grew up in a single-parent household mired in poverty, when my momma's gas prices went up 40%, it wasn't inconvenient. It wasn't uncomfortable. It was a crisis," he said.

"Part of the way we remedy that is you get back to the basics that we learned in local government," he said. "Starting a small business is where the rubber meets the road. We cut taxes, cut spending and cut the size of the government.

"We will be doing exactly the opposite of what Joe Biden has done. He's increased spending, increased the size of government and increased our taxes. That doesn't work in the private sector."

Highlights of Tim Scott's Build. Don't Borrow plan

Scott said his plan would:

➤ Unleash America's energy by ramping up oil and gas development, expand ethanol and biofuels and double nuclear energy in 10 years.

➤ Create more than 4 million high-tech manufacturing jobs "because we've proved it can be done in South Carolina. Let's take our model nationwide."

➤ Cut taxes for corporations, small businesses, hourly workers, teachers, expectant mothers and adoptive parents and expand workforce development programs.

➤ Cut non-defense discretionary spending back to the pre-pandemic baseline.

➤ Support a balanced budget amendment.

He said he would create a business environment that encourages job creation.

Despite government tax breaks that many companies take advantage of, he said, "One thing we know for sure, government doesn't create jobs. Entrepreneurs, businesses create jobs. We can create the soil conditions that are good for job creation but we don't create jobs."

GOP presidential hopeful Sen. Tim Scott visited the Spark Center at Spartanburg Community College's Duncan campus on Sept. 15, 2023. Sen. Scott talked about his policy plans during a roundtable discussion with community leaders. Spartanburg City Council member Jamie Fulmer, District 4, right, listens to the roundtable.

Scott criticizes UAW strike, teachers' unions

On the United Auto Works strike that began Friday, Scott said, "We're watching today, on every screen around the country, we're seeing the UAW fight for more benefits and less hours working. More pay and fewer days on the job. Its a disconnect from work."

During a Friday morning appearance on Fox News, Scott criticized teachers' unions.

"When parents have a choice, kids have the best chance to succeed," he said. "And the thing that stands in the way of our teachers, we must break the backs of teachers unions by introducing public, private, virtual school choice so that parents get the voice they deserve."

