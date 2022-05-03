GOP reacts to leaked draft of court opinion

GOP senators slammed the leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion rights ruling. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, one of a few Senate Republicans in favor of protecting abortion access, reacted with alarm. (May 3)

