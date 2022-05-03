GOP reacts to leaked draft of court opinion

Yahoo Entertainment

Rachel Maddow was shocked Monday, after a leaked draft revealed the Supreme Court voted to overturn Roe v. Wade. “One of the things that is most determinative of a woman's economic freedom and self determination is her ability to make her own decisions about when and if she has kids,” she said on The Rachel Maddow Show. The historic 1973 decision protected women’s rights to choose abortion, however an initial draft majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito implies the decision was overturned. “This draft opinion saying that the Supreme Court is about to clear the way just for that, means that we're on the precipice of becoming a very different country,” Maddow said. “And our daughters and granddaughters are living in a very different world.” As for what exactly that different world might be, Maddow’s guest, Maryland congressman and House judiciary committee member Jamie Raskin, believes it might very well look like something from a popular Hulu series. “This would appear to be an invitation to have Handmaids Tale-type anti-feminist regulation and legislation all over the country,” he said.