GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for hanging a sign declaring binary gender across the hall from a lawmaker with a trans daughter

Kelsey Vlamis
·3 min read
twitter MTG
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hung this sign outside her office, across from the office of Rep. Marie Newman, who has a trans daughter. Twitter @RepMTG

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger criticized Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene over a sign declaring binary gender.

  • She placed the sign near Rep. Marie Newman's office after Newman displayed a transgender flag.

  • Newman, who has a transgender daughter, is sparring with Greene over a bill called the Equality Act.

Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger called out his colleague Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Twitter for hanging a sign outside her office declaring a gender binary.

The sign, which faced the office of Rep. Marie Newman, said: "There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE." It also featured the phrase "Trust The Science!" in quote marks.

The scientific consensus is that gender is a spectrum and many people exist between male and female identities.

Newman, a Democrat from Illinois, has a transgender daughter.

Greene tweeted a video of herself hanging the sign and wrote: "Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called 'Equality' Act to destroy women's rights and religious freedoms."

"Thought we'd put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door," she continued.

Kinzinger, an anti-Trump Republican, retweeted the video, saying he was sad and sorry and noting the gender of Newman's daughter. He said Greene's post "represents the hate and fame driven politics of self-promotion at all evil costs."

"This garbage must end, in order to #RestoreOurGOP," Kinzinger continued.

Greene's sign and video were a direct response to Newman, who first put up a transgender flag outside her office directly across from Greene.

Newman tweeted a video of herself hanging the flag and said: "Our neighbor, @RepMTG, tried to block the Equality Act because she believes prohibiting discrimination against trans Americans is 'disgusting, immoral, and evil.'"

"Thought we'd put up our transgender flag so she can look at it every time she opens her door," she continued.

Greene and Newman are facing off over the Equality Act

The lawmakers were sparring over the Equality Act, a bill that House representatives are set to vote on this week that would ban discrimination based on "sex, gender identity, and sexual orientation."

The Equality Act has widespread support among Democrats, but opponents believe it would infringe upon religious freedom. They have also argued it would hurt women by, for instance, preventing them from having women-only sports, prisons, and locker rooms.

But proponents of the bill say it would provide consistent nondiscrimination protections to LGBTQ communities.

If passed, the legislation would amend existing civil-rights laws to include gender identity and sexual orientation as protected traits. It would also expand upon the typically covered protections, such as employment and housing, to include a category called "public accommodations," which includes retailers.

This expansion is significant to religious-freedom advocates, as it could make it illegal for a baker, for instance, to deny making a wedding cake for a same-sex couple on the grounds that it is against their religion.

The bill has been introduced multiple times - once passing in the Democratic-controlled House in 2019. It is likely to again pass in the House this week. The bill would need 60 votes in the Senate to avoid a filibuster, however, and at least one known GOP swing vote has indicated opposition.

Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah told the Washington Blade he would not vote to pass the act, citing "religious-liberty protections."

Have a news tip? Contact this reporter at kvlamis@insider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

