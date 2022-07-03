GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger defends his tweet calling Liz Cheney's challengers 'armpit farters,' saying they are 'spreading conspiracy'

House January 6th Select Committee Holds Its Fifth Hearing Win McNamee / Getty Images

Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger have received backlash from Republicans for opposing Trump.

During a recent Wyoming primary debate, Kinzinger called Cheney's opponents "a bunch of arm-pit farters."

Kinzinger on Sunday told CNN that her challengers were spreading election conspiracies.

GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who is a member of the January 6 House committee, defended his tweet calling Rep. Liz Cheney's primary challengers "armpit farters" during a recent Wyoming Republican primary debate.

Kinzinger told CNN's Dana Bash on Sunday's State of the Union that Cheney's GOP primary opponents are "spreading conspiracy."

During a primary debate on Friday, Kinzinger called Cheney's challengers "a bunch of arm-pit farters" on Twitter. Cheney's challengers made a point to spread conspiracy theories during the debate, including claims of stolen elections, and anti-vaccination theory.

"I hope this serves as a lesson to every American. Let's fix this system because the primary system is failing." Kinzinger said on CNN.

Kinzinger and Cheney are the only two Republicans serving on the January 6 House committee. Both have received backlash from their fellow party members for opposing former President Donald Trump. Cheney, who is running for reelection, is facing an uphill battle from her main opponent Harriet Hageman.

According to a survey conducted by the Club for Growth, Hageman, who is endorsed by Trump, is leading ahead of Cheney by 30 points. During the debate, Hageman did not say whether she believed the election was stolen but she did sidestep the question by saying, "They're not focusing on the issues that are important to the people in Wyoming and they're also ignoring the corruption that is absolutely destroying Washington D.C. and as a result taking down the rest of the country."

Kinzinger told Bash: "You know, her main opponent was a big supporter of Liz Cheney until she found out that maybe she could run against Liz Cheney. And so they are lying to their constituents."

Wyoming's GOP primary will take place on August 16.

Read the original article on Insider